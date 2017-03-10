Solar as Economic Savior for Wise County?

When I covered the coalfields beat for the Roanoke Times in early 1980s, Virginia coal companies employed more than 25,000. The number has dwindled to one-tenth that number today. Not only has the number of miners plummeted, but so has employment in the industries that supply them with everything from timbers, rock dust and roof bolts to heavy trucks and continuous mining machines.
Wise County, where Virginia’s coal industry took root more than a century ago, is desperately trying to diversify its economy. In an irony of ironies, it is looking to solar energy. But it has run into a regulatory tangle.
As described by the Roanoke Times, Wise County has robust broadband connections, courtesy of the Virginia Tobacco Commission, which it is trying to parlay into technology investment. It has secured one big victory so far, which it hopes to build upon. The Mineral Gap Data Center, under construction at the Lonesome Pine Regional Business and Technology Park, will create 30 jobs. But many energy-hungry data-center companies are demanding renewable power, and Wise County is served by Old Dominion Power, a subsidiary of Kentucky Utilities Company, which derives only one percent of its electricity from renewables.
As it happens, a solar company wants to locate in Wise: Energix Renewable Energies, the largest renewable energy company in Israel. The company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to build a 20-megawatt solar facility in Wise. Here’s the catch: Energix wants to sell excess power back to Old Dominion Power, and Old Dominion Power isn’t interested. “Our generation portfolio is meeting our customers’ needs at this time and we do not currently have the need for additional generation capacity,” the utility says, as quoted by the Times.
Now the Wise County Industrial Development Authority wants Governor Terry McAuliffe to intervene. Although it is too late for the General Assembly to introduce new bills this year, McAuliffe can propose amendments, and Wise County is asking him to propose one that would require Old Dominion to buy solar power from Energix and re-sell it to other companies in the business park. Whether McAuliffe can find a germane bill upon which to attach such an amendment, even if he were inclined to do so, is an open question.
Bacon’s bottom line: I am totally sympathetic to Wise County’s desire to diversity its economy, and building a data center/solar power industry cluster sounds like a plausible idea. Data center jobs would be highly paid by local standards, and both data centers and solar facilities would shore up the local tax base. But giving Wise County what it wants would potentially unravel Virginia’s electric utility regulatory structure. Perhaps the electric utility regulatory structure needs unraveling. But thought needs to be given to what to replaces it, and a ginning up a last-minute gubernatorial amendment is not the venue for contemplating a major overhaul.
In the meantime, there is nothing to stop Energix from selling its surplus electricity into the wholesale electricity market maintained by PJM Interconnection. Of course, the price likely would be lower. But Energix cannot reasonably expect to charge the full retail rate for electricity when it is not responsible for maintaining the electric grid that distributes the electricity.
Alternatively, a data-center company seeking to locate in Wise County could purchase renewable power from outside Wise County. For example, Amazon Web Services isn’t purchasing green energy from Loudoun County solar farms — it’s importing solar energy from the Eastern Shore. Half a loaf would be better than none.
While Wise County has a weak case in the context of the current regulatory structure, it is equally clear that the rigidity of that regulatory structure is not helping economic development there. The more instances we hear like this, the more political pressure will build to revisit Virginia's utility regulatory framework.
What regulatory structure? The regulatory structure today is whatever the utilities want, the General Assembly gives them. I can’t see the utility companies getting behind a bill that would set this precedent unless the cost and risk could be socialized to a vast band of ratepayers outside of the region. That is what is done with the bill setting up a possible pumped storage facility, with the risk potentially spread across the entire Dominion rate base.
Southwest Virginia was home to my mother’s ancestors from the time of the American revolution until my childhood, close to two centuries. My father’s parents moved there for a job during the Depression and raised my father and his siblings there (actually right across the line in W.Va). Most of my cousins on both sides grew up there. As residents of Roanoke we were the easterners in the family. With the exception of one cousin, they are all gone now. All are scattered from Arizona to Florida to Alabama to Northern Virginia. I understand that the people out there cannot just give up on building an economic future, but other than around Tech and the I-81 corridor the ebb tide is strong. Population will continue to decline. Even if the Trumpian vision of American manufacturing renewal comes to pass, it might not be out there.
Why couldn’t Energix just have a PPA with the corporate customers they want to deal with? I still have not had time to research this, but as I understand it, it is just within APCo and Dominion’s territory that PPAs are prohibited. Or they could reduce the size of their installation to multiple smaller units built on the industrial sites of their customers either as a net-metering setup or behind the meter. This would avoid the use of distribution lines and not usurp an existing land use.
This is just the beginning of these types of issues in Virginia and we need to address them with an integrated energy policy, not a hodgepodge of miscellaneous decisions. Third-parties are the best developers for renewable projects. There is no reason to add an extra profit on top by putting them in the rate base. Utilities should be able to develop these projects too but through non-regulated subsidiaries that participate on a level playing field with other competitors with no ratepayer subsidies. They should not be allowed to favor their own projects over others to the detriment of ratepayers.
We must begin immediately to reinvent the role of our utilities to give them a profitable future providing the services we need, such as transmission and distribution services, retail sales and transaction services for modern energy technologies. Cost-of-service payments for existing investments must continue. But there is no need to continue the concept of “build to earn” for new projects. This will cause over-building and stranded costs. Customers and utilities should have freedom of choice about the costs and sources of supply. The utilities should be reimbursed plus a fair rate of return for providing and maintaining the wires and other services that are at the center of a modern energy system.
ODP’s lack of interest in buying solar power should not be pa fatal obstacle, here. You mention the wholesale solution, sell this power to PJM’s wholesale energy market, and there is another: sell this power directly to the customer and pay both PJM and ODP to transmit it from the plant (wherever located, doesn’t have to be in Wise County) to the retail customer (the data center). PJM already has tariffs on file at the FERC to perform this transmission service (if transmission service is even required). ODP probably does not already have a tariff offering distribution-only service to deliver power to customers from third party suppliers (that is, “retail access”), but the same end result can be achieved by a “buy-sell” contract negotiated with the customer and filed with the VSCC, whereby ODP takes delivery of the solar power from PJM at the transmission level and delivers it over its distribution wires to the data center(s). If ODP or its parent, KU, refuse to cooperate, THAT’s when political pressure can and should be applied, through the GA and SCC, to twist arms.
Yet another solution is to locate Energix’ solar generator on the same Wise County property as the data center(s) and deliver directly on-site. That would require ODP to file a rate at the SCC for “partial requirements” (backup) retail service, for when the sun isn’t shining.
SH mentions a third possibility, an offsite PPA. This is really just different terminology for the “buy-sell” arrangement I described.
You describe this as “excess” power. By definition, “excess” power is sold to the wholesale marketplace and ODP MUST deliver it to PJM’s wholesale market if asked to do so at FERC-approved rates. ODP probably buys most if not all of its power from KU and the rest from PJM. Certainly Energix has no right to demand that ODP substitute “excess” power from Energix and, moreover, buy that Energix “excess” at ODP’s rate for its own retail sales to other customers. Also, “excess” implies that Energix has a deal in place with the necessary parties to deliver most of its output to the data center(s) — unless, of course, the solar generation and the data centers are already on the same property so no third-party delivery is needed.
Now, all the above presumes that there’s a win-win economic and political solution here. Most electric utilities won’t stand in the way of an economic development deal that makes basic sense and brings in jobs and increases land values and also brings a reasonable profit to them. But if what’s really going is a political shakedown to force ODP to offer a retail rate that’s below cost, shifting that burden to other customers, then I’d expect stiff ODU resistance. That’s why we have the SCC, to sift through these complicated facts to tell the difference and make the right decision.
I think this is how California was essentially forced into the utility business. They could not reach an equitable situation other than the utilities insistence on a full monopoly.
The utilities are not about to “share” .. in this region or so it appears.
I wonder to what extent that Wise could install solar – and wind if there
were no “regulatory” obstacles..
would it be enough to materially and beneficially affect their economy and perhaps to a degree that the entitlement burden to Virginia taxpayers be reduced?
The utilities will no doubt argue that they lived up to their part of the monopoly agreement and now the rules are being changed – and perhaps to the harm of their investors…