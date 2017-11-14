Will a Conservative Backlash Hit Higher-Ed in the Pocketbook?

Two weeks ago, University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato urged Virginia colleges and universities to be friendlier to Republican legislators. His motives were pragmatic. If higher-ed wants more money from state taxpayers, it might behoove colleges and universities to not treat members of the majority party like lepers when they set foot on college campuses.
Sabato identified a big problem for higher-ed — a problem that came into sharp focus with an important op-ed piece in today’s Wall Street Journal. In that essay, John M. Ellis, a professor emeritus of German literature at the University of California-Santa Cruz, argues that higher-ed “is close to the end of a half-century process by which the campuses have been emptied of centrist and right-of-center voices. … More than half of the spectrum of political and social ideas has been banished from the classrooms.”
Whereas in 1969, there were overall about twice as many left-of-center as right-of-center faculty, today, the ratio is more like 10 to one. And in the humanities and social science departments — history, English, and political science — the share of left-of-center faculty already approaches 100%.
Ellis laments the impact of increasing philosophical-political conformity in academia on the quality of thought.
Well-balanced opposing views act as a corrective for each other: The weaker arguments of one side are pounced on and picked off by the other. Both remain consequently healthier and more intellectually viable. But intellectual dominance promotes stupidity. As one side becomes numerically stronger, its discipline weakens. The greater the imbalance between the two sides, the more incoherent and irrational the majority will become.
What we are now seeing on the campuses illustrates this general principle perfectly. The nearly complete exclusion of one side has led to complete irrationality on the other. … Campus radicals have lost the ability to engage with arguments and resort instead to the lazy alternative of name-calling: Opponents are all “fascists,” “racists” or “white supremacists.”
Extremism and demagoguery win out. Physical violence is the endpoint of this intellectual decay — the stage at which academic thought and indeed higher education have ceased to exist.
Beyond lamenting the decay in thought, Ellis makes the connection to parents and taxpayers. “The public pays huge sums, both through tuition and taxation, to educate young people, and except in STEM subjects, most of that money is being wasted. Those who pay the bills have the power to stop this abuse of higher education if they organize themselves effectively. (My emphasis.)
Bacon’s bottom line: Millions of Americans regard higher education in the United States as hostile to their values and political views. Millions of Americans send their children off to college, fearing that they will be inculcated with those antithetical values, and they do so only because they perceive that getting a “college education” is the only pathway for their children into the middle class. Increasingly, they resent paying sky-high tuition, and they resent subsidizing the their childrens’ brainwashers with taxpayer dollars. Given the circumstances, how can anyone be surprised if public colleges and universities find eroding popular support for taxpayer subsidies? Only someone warmly encased in an ideological cocoon — like an institution of higher education — could fail to see the obvious.
In today’s hyper-polarized political and cultural environment, Republicans and conservatives increasingly view higher-ed as the enemy — which, in fact, it often is. Many in higher-ed see Republicans and conservatives as the enemy! Thus, we see in Congress a Republicans move to tax the income of the biggest private college/university endowments, which they see as a subsidy for liberal-progressive institutions. Meanwhile, in statehouses across the country, legislators have been slashing state support for public higher ed.
Here in Virginia, we must bear in mind that John Ellis is part of the California system of higher education which arguably has the most leftist orientation of any system in the country. The shut-down of conservative voices that occurs in California campuses does not occur in Virginia — not yet. (Unless you count the drowning out of ACLU lawyer Claire Gastanaga at the College of William & Mary, in which case the phenomena has reached Virginia.) The political orientation of Virginia faculty and administrators is assuredly far to the left of the population generally. What we, as members of the public, do not know is the degree to that is so. Are Virginia institutions as intolerant as California institutions, just more quietly so? My sense, based on anecdotal data, is that a somewhat broader spectrum of views prevails. But I have no hard evidence to back that up.
Ellis suggests that those who pay the bills might "get organized" in protest. So far, I have seen no sign of a broad-based movement emerging here in Virginia. Board of trustees rubber stamp administrative initiatives. Supine alumni think little beyond the next tailgate party. No one questions the conventional pieties. But university leaders had better beware. But if the general population ever becomes as hostile to higher education as the denizens of higher education are hostile to the general population, political support for state funding could deteriorate faster than you can say, "safe space."
On Sunday I found a Collegiate Times, the Va Tech student newspaper, from September 12, 2017. On its front page a picture of Ed Gillespie was positioned with this headline – “Op-Ed: Gillespie for Governor, Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ed Gillespie advocates for equal education opportunities for all.”
There have been conservative, including ultraconservative, students on our campus as long as I have been around. The environment today means that these students are empowered to speak and do. Faculty I know focus on getting students TO think, not telling them WHAT to think.
VT has supported principles of diversity since 2005 and has a broad diversity program. Check out the basics at https://inclusive.vt.edu/vtpoc0.html
That story being pushed about all campuses being ultra liberal is just that, a story. It’s not fact. Please stop repeating the old saw and recognize that even though some complain, diversity of perspective and the expectation that all will speak up is reality.
re: " That story being pushed about all campuses being ultra liberal is just that, a story. It's not fact. Please stop repeating the old saw and recognize that even though some complain, diversity of perspective and the expectation that all will speak up is reality."
apparently folks who say the colleges have moved “left” were not around in the 1960’s … when things were REALLY LEFT!!!
Colleges haven’t changed much.. what’s changed is the right.
I’ve posted before, and I’ll post again…it is beyond laughable to call today’s college campuses “leftist” from an economic perspective.
From the 1930s through the 1980s, most econ and business faculties had a number of faculty members who were “left” in sense of advocating for democratic socialist economic policies and being strong advocates of labor. Back then, maybe there was some validity to the criticism.
Today, even the business and economic faculties at Brown and Berkeley (easily the 2 most “left” elite institutions in America) are dominated by neoliberalism advocates who disdain socialist economic policies and the labor movement.
Outside of a few tiny liberal arts colleges in America, I really doubt you’d find many institutions of higher learning that have more than a handful of econ or business professors teaching Marxist or democratic socialist or labor-friendly economics.
So… the numbers cited by Ellis are just a figment of his imagination?
did he provide references? I think I saw a lot of claims but not many facts.
besides if Conservatives were REALLY principled they’d REFUSE to send their kids to these institutions that violate their values!
They let that “market” speak!
hypocrites!
Go to the Darden School for a week and tell me how many Marxists or even democratic socialists you meet on the faculty. I seriously doubt you’d meet more than one. Go to Virginia Tech’s econ department and spend a week. Again, I seriously doubt you’d find anyone who is a Marxist. Maybe one or two profs might have a bit of sympathy for a Scandinavian model (light democratic socialist). But the vast majority would be neoliberal in outlook. This idea that our universities are teaching Marxist economics is simply not true. Neoliberalism is the dominant outlook for most economics departments in higher ed.
LocalGovGuy, you’re cherry picking the schools/departments with the most intimate acquaintance with market principles. If you’ll find conservatives anywhere, it will be in economics departments and business schools.
Your choice of a yardstick — the percentage Marxist professors — is misleading. I don’t think anyone is saying that higher ed generally is dominated by Marxists (although some departments are). They’re saying higher ed is overwhelmingly left of center, which includes a fair amount of room for non-Marxists.
However, I would concede that there are different types of conservative — there are cultural conservatives and market conservatives (who used to be called liberals once upon a time). College campuses probably are most hostile to cultural conservatives.
Jim – I guess Bernie Sanders getting all those millions of votes of young folks votes was just a bad dream. Sure proof that a fish will forever deny that it lives in water.
Meanwhile back in the real world, see this:
https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2017/11/against-princeton
The comments about universities being more economically conservative are valid. However, I believe Bacon is referring to cultural, post-modern values and political correctness, from which there was a major backlash in the election of 2016. Jonathan Haidt and others have formed the Heterodox Academy to deal with this lack of political diversity on campus.
https://heterodoxacademy.org/
I think a broad bipartisan consensus remains that higher education is an essential state service. The problem is that state resources are badly stretched by other priorities (Medicaid being the fastest growing, but hardly the only one squeezing out other things), the schools have little motivation to control costs and the state leaders are able to push more of the cost onto the students. They can do that with higher ed, but not (for example) corrections, so slowly they have. I don’t think the erosion of state support is due to ideology. The liberal ideology that worries me is the “from each according to his means” theory that well-to-do families ought to be paying $30K per year at a state-owned school, and should be overcharged to subsidize others, just because they can “afford it”.
As to any disconnect between the electorate and the political climate at the schools, you may be misreading the electorate. Or did you sleep through last week? The threat that worries me is that the net cost to the student has gotten so high that the people feel they just can’t swing it, or if they do it is no longer worth it. What will my two VA grandsons need in 15 years – $200-250,000 EACH? Maybe.
Was the climate more liberal in the mid 70s? Probably as liberal. They had Nixon to beat on, just like Trump today. The head of the Religion Department was a resigned priest, married to a resigned nun, a crony of the Berrigan brothers. My favorite prof was a huge Humphrey Democrat. But my favorite econ teacher was an advocate of Milton Friedman and my intro anthro prof actually made a good case that there is no such thing as “race”, it has no basis in biology but is just a cultural construct – a theory that would get him run off today. What I never felt was pressure to accept it all as given, or pressure to avoid publicly disputing with them – in fact it seemed to be encouraged. I just hope that hasn’t changed. If it has, I suspect the problem is just as much the students as the faculty.
The 60’s were without question “leftist” with marxists, anti-establishment, black panthers, feminists , peace protesters, you name it.
A dozen or more cities were burned during the race riots… something that if happened to day would – no doubt be called antifas “terrorism”.. and they’d truck the troublemakers off to Gitmo!!
It’s like some of these folks were living in caves in the sixties or in some “protected” enclaves for “conservatives”. It’s like William F. Buckley and Barry Goldwater never existed!