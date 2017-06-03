Why Would Dominion Want a $19 Billion Nuclear Plant?

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has indicated it will issue a license within the next few days to build a third nuclear reactor at Dominion Energy’s North Anna power station, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported earlier this week.
Dominion has spent $600 million so far on planning, engineering and developing the 1,450-megawatt facility, which has been widely reported to cost an estimated $19 billion. While acknowledging the huge up-front expense, Dominion has argued that it needs to keep open the option of a third nuclear unit in case federal and state regulators impose strict carbon controls on Virginia’s electric utilities.
Robert Zullo has done a fine job of covering Dominion for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and I rely upon his reporting to keep up with the energy and environmental issues the company is embroiled in. But I would not frame the North Anna 3 issue as he did:
Given the massive cost of the controversial project, which has been opposed by both consumer and environmental groups and has yet to be approved by the State Corporation Commission, it remains unclear whether the utility will actually build the reactor.
True, consumer and environmental groups do oppose the project, and, true, it is unclear whether the utility will build the reactor. But the driver isn’t the cost, which is horrendous. The driver is what kind of regulatory regime federal and state governments enact to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from Virginia power plants. If regulators choose a “mass-based” approach that caps CO2 emissions on existing power plants and all new generation units built in the future, Dominion argues, the only way to meet electricity demand, maintain federally mandated reliability standards and stay within the CO2 limits is to construct a new nuclear unit, which emits zero carbon.
Dominion is not advocating construction of North Anna 3. It is not recommending construction of North Anna 3. There is no indication that it even wants to build North Anna 3. Rather it is preserving the option should political and regulatory developments leave it no alternative.
The company lays out its logic in its 2017 Integrated Resource Report, a planning document that provides a 15-year look into the future. There is so much political and regulatory uncertainty that Dominion examines eight different scenarios predicated on different schemes for restricting CO2 emissions. Building North Anna 3 appears in only one of the eight options, which the IRP refers to as “Plan H.” Here’s how Dominion describes that plan:
Plan H is a Mass-Based program that limits the total CO2 emissions from both the existing fleet of fossil fuel-fired generating units and all new generation units in the future, but also includes the construction and operation of North Anna 3 in 2030. This Alternative Plan was developed assuming that the Company achieves [Clean Power Plan] compliance through portfolio modifications with no market purchase of CO2 allowances. This Alternative Plan limits the generation of [the Mt. Storm coal-fired power station] to a 40% capacity factor.
Key assumptions include:
- Retirement of up to four coal-fired units at the Mecklenburg and Clover power stations, totaling 577 megawatts, by 2025.
- 3,360 megawatts of additional solar capacity;
- 2,290 MW of additional natural-gas, Combustion Turbine capacity;
- A 20-year extension of the four existing nuclear units at the North Anna and Surry power stations.
- Addition of 1,452 of nuclear capacity at North Anna 3.
Dominion acknowledges that the compliance costs of Plan H would be extremely expensive — $14.79 billion over the IRP study period compared to $5.71 billion for the next most expensive alternative and $2.3 billion compared to the least expensive alternative.
The impact of Plan H on residential consumers would be considerable. Dominion estimates that average monthly electric rates for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month would increase 29.44% by 2030 and subside to 19.01% higher by 2042. That would be more than five times the increase of the next most costly plan in 2030.
A key assumption embedded in Dominion’s projections is that electricity demand will increase by an average of 1.5% annually over the next 15 years. The IRP forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 2.04% for the Virginia economy, based upon data supplied by Moody’s Analytics. Thus, a 1.5% load increase implies continued energy-efficiency gains that reduce the energy intensity of each unit of economic growth.
Virginia’s success in attracting energy-intensive data centers plays into the utility’s Virginia forecast. “The Company has seen significant interest in data centers locating in Virginia because of its proximity to fiber optic networks as well as low-cost, reliable power sources,” the IRP says. (See yesterday’s post, “Building on Virginia’s Data Center Boom.”)
Some observers argue that Dominion’s forecast overstates demand growth. Most notably, PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization of which Dominion is a part, provides a significantly lower growth forecast for the Dominion transmission zone, as seen here:
The IRP addresses this forecast discrepancy at length. Dominion says four factors account for the gap in projected demand growth. First, PJM eliminated new data center growth from its forecast. Second, PJM makes assumptions about Distributed Energy Resources (primarily solar) that overestimate how they would perform during critical system conditions. Third, PJM bases its forecast of appliance saturation and efficiencies on Southeast regional data, while Dominion uses historical data from its own service territory. And fourth, Dominion uses a different methodology to account for public sector energy growth, which accounts for 13% of company sales.
Another unknown is the likelihood that a Plan H scenario will materialize.
The Trump administration has expressed a desire to scrap the Clean Power Plan. Even if it succeeds in neutering the CO2 regulations, though, a future administration could reinstate them. Meanwhile, the Virginia environmental lobby is pushing hard for the CO2 caps contemplated in Plan H, and the McAuliffe administration will announce its own plan later this month to combat CO2. Furthermore, several environmental groups have gone on the record in opposition to extending the life of the existing Surry and North Anna nuclear plants. Should Dominion fail to renew those licenses, it would have to make up nearly 3,400 megawatts of capacity elsewhere. Unable to add fossil fuel capacity under a Plan H scenario, it would be limited to renewables or nuclear. An all-renewables approach could create an unstable grid with major reliability issues. That would leave North Anna 3 as the only alternative.
Many possibilities might obviate the necessity of building North Anna 3 under a Plan H scenario. The electricity load might increase at a slower pace than Dominion forecasts. The utility might succeed in extending the life of its existing nuclear units. Battery storage technology might advance to the point where it is feasible store massive amounts of sunlight-generated energy. There is no way to know at this time what will happen. But as the entity responsible for keeping the lights on, now and far into the future, Dominion is taking no chances. Despite the jaw-breaking cost, it is not taking the North Anna 3 option off the table.
As many of you know, state law provides for an enhanced rate of return on equity on nuclear plants, an extra 100 basis points over the standard ROE (right now about 9.4 percent.) That 100 extra basis points when applied to $19 billion over 20 years is not exactly a small chunk of change….
Less well known is a provision in the statute (I’m not going to dig it out) which puts that enhanced ROE in jeopardy if the utility is not moving forward on building such a plant. The law says that the utility must demonstrate it is moving forward at the 2018 rate review, and if the SCC determines it is not, it can remove the extra profit. Getting the license in 2017 shows good faith in moving forward.
Now, of course, right now there is no 2018 rate review so it is not quite clear what happens next. But the VA Supreme Court could overrule the General Assembly and restart that process, or the SCC at it next opportunity could look back to 2018, so it is understandable that the utility would want to preserve its right to extra profits on the plant, should it be built. Just to repeat the math, 100 basis points on $19 billion = $190 million. Annually. On top of the standard ROE. Paid annually.
The company has also been allowed by the Assembly (the 2014 law) to recover a huge chunk of its planning costs to date directly from ratepayers already – a bill that normally wouldn’t come due until the plant is operating. So its risk in continuing to plan for the plant is very, very low IMHO.
Watch the projects in Georgia and South Carolina to gauge the future of North Anna 3. The Westinghouse bankruptcy. But the company has strong incentive to keep moving and not stand still while that sorts out.
This post does a superb job of explaining why growth forecasts are THE driving force behind the regulation of capital-intensive, long-lead-time electric utilities. And also, this highlights why the fundamental response of an electric utility faced with regulatory uncertainty is, “Just decide on something — anything — and then let us plan to cope with it in the best way possible!” Utilities HATE regulatory uncertainty.
But currently, in addition to the back-and-forth over the CPP and whether or not “massed based” limits, there’s the nationwide debate over distributed renewable generation, over energy efficiency, changing battery and transportation technology, and the potential for a natural gas “bubble” that collapses in a few years. And along the way, Dominion has to keep its stock price up and its financials sound.
This is not a good time to be a utility planner. There are many pressures to be overly conservative with your inputs and overly optimistic with your cost estimates. It is not fair to choose between the Dominion and PJM forecasts based solely on outcome; but it is fair to examine in detail why those forecasts differ. One reason PJM got into the forecasting business is the need to look at the drivers of growth across all of PJM’s 13-state region on exactly the same basis; there were too many apples to oranges comparisons. Another was to answer the objection of some watchdog groups that utilities have too many biases to do their forecasts correctly. Another was to give PJM an early warning on transmission grid stresses and on the adequacy of long-term independent versus traditional utility generation construction.
But the bottom line is, as you say, “There is no way to know at this time what will happen.” We ought to be debating the risk, the wisdom, of each difference between the forecasts that the IRP puts out there, and other variables too. For example, why does PJM not share DOM’s belief that there will be more data centers built in NoVa? Why is there such a difference in their assessment of distributed generation’s reaction to a system emergency? There are other ways to validate these conclusions that the IRP highlights. That is a large part part of what the SCC’s review of the IRP is supposed to get into; and for the last few years, instead, the SCC has issued perfunctory, dismissive findings that simply conclude, “We can’t decide.”
That is no way for regulators to regulate. Dominion has done its job, here (pointing out the areas of its concern and how it proposes to deal with them or at least to mitigate the risks); now, SCC, do yours.
I’d not be surprised to see the environmental community split over the idea that burning gas for baseload if it could generate twice as much greenhouse gas than coal… or more… I’m dismayed that that we’re trading coal baseload for gas baseload if it’s true that gas is a worse contributor…
some will question the demand forecast which seems pretty ambitious given the advance of solar and other demand-side reduction technology that seems to promise much more efficient use of electricity. Our own “smart” thermostat which we can turn up or down from a phone hours away can and does also determine if “anyone” is in the house and adjust the temperature accordingly – then finally REC can “touch” it when demand is high to dial it down a little. we’re now using less electricity… multiply that by tends of thousands of households in Virginia.
others will claim – and perhaps true at some point that solar combined with a Tesla powerwall will make a joke out of any claimed increase in forecast.
Did I say that others might say ” use the nukes if gas is going to generate worse greenhouse gas than now…
they’re selling solar roofs and Tesla powerwalls right now.. they take 20-30 years to pay back but that does make them legitimate ROI for 30-year mortgages but those who install are claiming 1/2 less electricity use.
More expensive electricity for Nukes would seemingly doom them in the end… as more and more folks would likely find solar/powerwall electricity cheaper AND just as clean without the spectre of what to do with the radioactive waste.
So Dominion must know (or believe) something a lot of other observers are ignorant of…
or they are just the latest version of Kodak – and other disrupted industries betting the farm as a last gasp effort against advancing obsolescence and their own intransigence and refusal to adapt to change.
There are numerous reasons why DOM has an incentive to skew the results. There’s the VA law about the special return-on-equity for nuclear that Steve Haner points to. There’s the natural utility instinct to build its own generation resources rather than rest on independent generators and the wholesale marketplace: at least this yields a degree of control, if not an adequate financial return. There’s a conservative organization’s inherent distrust of new technology, in a conservative industry where risk-taking is frequently punished. There’s a strong disinclination to attempt to look “beyond the meter” and invest in changing what the customer does with the retail product: even if energy efficiency would save the customer money; even if it would save the utility money. Every one of the assumptions reflecting these biases should be questioned; there should be push-back from the Commission’s own staff as well as the public. But IMO the IRP is a remarkably-thorough document that lays out the primary planning options for regulatory consideration and will serve as a decent framework for debate over any of them. It “tees up” the debate. It even points out many of its own weaknesses and uncertainties. If “Dominion must know (or believe) something a lot of other observers are ignorant of…” let’s insist the regulator ask the hard questions to find out what that “something” is, or take the NA3 option off the table once and for all. The IRP merits a lot more attention than it probably will get. And it deserves a meaningful regulatory response, not perfunctory public notice and a dark place at the back of the file cabinet.