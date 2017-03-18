Why So Long to Decide about Surry-Skiffes?

Tick, tock! The April 15 deadline is fast approaching for when Dominion Virginia Power will have to shut down its Yorktown One and Two coal-fired units, leaving the Virginia Peninsula vulnerable to blackouts. That risk will hang over the region, home to a half million people, for a year-and-a-half or more — for however long it takes to gain regulatory approval for a solution and then build a replacement source of electric power,
The question every Virginian should ask: What is going on inside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers? What is taking so long to make a decision, either yea or nay? Whatever the final outcome, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that the regulatory process is badly broken.
Dominion has known for several years that it would have to replace the capacity of the Yorktown units. It conducted an alternatives analysis, and then considered running a transmission line down the spine of the Peninsula before scotching the idea because the line would cross too many wetlands, subdivisions and Indian lands. Then the utility settled on building a 500 kV transmission line across the James River near Jamestown. PJM Interconnection, the organization that runs the multi-state electric grid that includes Virginia, has repeatedly confirmed that that the Surry-Skiffes Creek route selected by Dominion is the most cost effective. Dominion obtained State Corporation Commission approval for the project in 2013 and survived a Virginia Supreme Court challenge. The Environmental Protection Agency has given Dominion two one-year extensions on the operation of the Yorktown power stations.
The final regulatory hurdle was gaining a permit from the Norfolk office of the Army Corps of Engineers, which has to balance the economic justification of the project against environmental and conservation considerations. By August 2013, when Dominion submitted a revised permit request, the proposal had stirred up intense resistance from citizens and conservation groups on the grounds that the Surry-Skiffes line’s high steel towers would ruin views of a historically sacred stretch of river, which has remained largely unspoiled since English settlers landed at Jamestown.
For three-and-a-half years, the Corps has solicited public input, held public hearings, examined alternative solutions, and considered Dominion proposals — $85 million worth — to mitigate the loss of historical and cultural resources. (See the Corp’s regulatory time-line here.) All this time Dominion has been sounding the warning that after April 15 the Peninsula would be at risk of region-wide blackouts.
For roughly 60 days a year, during periods of peak electric load, the electric lines bringing in power from outside the region would be running at close to peak capacity. The system would be only one unplanned outage of a transmission line away from a crisis. National electric reliability standards require Dominion to maintain enough redundancy in the system to withstand two simultaneous contingencies. Rather than risk a cascading blackout like the one that knocked out electric power for 50 million Americans and Canadians in the infamous 2003 blackout, PJM would order Dominion to “shed load” to eliminate the risk. During hot summer months or cold winter months, controlled blackouts could become a frequent event on the Peninsula.
There is no question that the Army Corps has a hard decision to make with Surry-Skiffes — whether to risk economically disruptive blackouts until a new solution can be found or to mar an irreplaceable historical treasure. But the longer it waits, the longer it puts the region at risk. If it gives the OK tomorrow, it would still take Dominion a year and a half to build the transmission line. If the corps declines to issue the permit, the utility will take even longer to devise an alternative, gain the necessary permits and build whatever needs to be built. Either way, the interminable decision-making process has put the Peninsula economy at risk.
The scandal here is not the necessity of obtaining Army Corps approval. The country needs a mechanism to evaluate the merits of giant infrastructure projects against the harm they might pose to communities. The scandal is the length of time it takes to reach that decision. Three-and-a-half years is way too long. The system is broken. It needs to be fixed.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Here’s a map of the proposed crossing. It appears that they could shift the angle of the crossing to go directly to the actual mouth of Skiffes Creek and in the process be out of the view of Jamestown.
What am I missing here? Why doesn’t the Corp request the shift as a way to avoid the viewshed impact?
Also – PJM did not sign off on this path – nor the cost – they only agreed from a grid perspective that this connection had the electricity necessary to meet reliability standards. To say otherwise implies that PJM supports Dominion’s choice of path. And to suggest that PJM has approved the “cost-effectiveness” is also probably not the case. That’s not their role and cost itself can be subjective.. because there is more than minimum dollar cost in the analysis.
Correct about PJM — they take the view that the siting issues, the “convenience” part of the “convenience and necessity” showing, are the constructing utility’s problem; they support the “necessity” part.
The Corps of Engineers is truly a marvel of dysfunction, an embarrassment even to the federal bureaucracy that has brought us such marvels of expediency as the Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation. The CE’s responsibilities for water projects (dams, barge canals, harbors and levees, and signoff on anything crossing a shipping lane) are located right at that fantastical intersection of the Military-Industrial Complex and Pork Politics. Absent pressure from Congress (particularly from those committees which have jurisdiction over DOD), which will get their attention, my impression is the CE doesn’t care a twit about deadlines, or inconvenience to Dominion, or cost to the ratepayers, or the public. Their solution to any intractable controversy is to sit on it until one side or the other mobilizes Congress on their side.
If there were a simple solution to this, such as a viewshed shift, or (I mentioned this earlier) simply eating the cost of burying the cables under the river mud, Dominion would still have to get the both the SCC and the CE to sign off on the change. The SCC shouldn’t be that difficult to persuade, but motivating the CE to do anything requires moving Congressional mountains and Congress has some other pretty big fish to fry these days. If I worked for Dominion I’d be looking hard at any alternative, temporary or permanent, that doesn’t require CE approval.