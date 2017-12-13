Virginia’s Income Drain: $1.5 Billion Last Year

Last week I noted that more people left Virginian between 2015 and 2016 than moved into the state — the fourth year in a row the Old Dominion suffered more out-migration than in-migration. From a taxpayer’s perspective, that wouldn’t be so bad if poor people were leaving and rich people were coming in. Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
The IRS data is based on the change in addresses of people who file income tax returns. The “returns” column in the table above shows the net gain or loss in the number of returns filed; the “exemptions” includes taxpayers plus other family members claimed as exemptions. Tax filers leaving Virginia reported an average income per filer of $73,900, while those who entered the state reported $66,100.
Not only did Virginia lose a net 9,000 taxpayers in 2016, we lost nearly $1.6 billion in income. Assuming an effective income tax rate of about 5%, that represents a loss of about $76 million in tax dollars.
One year’s loss of $1.6 billion in income is hardly a disaster when those who stayed behind reported $250 billion in income. But the steady erosion of the population and tax base over four years does add up, and it will continue to add up if Virginia can’t turn things around. Our collective tax and debt obligations looms a little bit larger when there are 9,000 fewer tax payers each year to shoulder the burden.
Not surprisingly, Virginia lost the most taxpayers (3,900) and the most income ($645 million) to income tax-free Florida. We’re hardly alone in that regard. Wealthy retirees of many other states do the same thing. But how does Virginia explain the net loss of more than 3,000 residents, along with $320 million in income, to high-tax Maryland?
Virginia was a net exporter of income to 40 other states and an importer of income from only 10 states (plus Washington, D.C.). We can console ourselves that our reversal of fortune from 35 years as an importer of people and wealth is temporary, driven by cutbacks in federal funding for the state’s military-industrial complex. But what if there’s more to the story? It would be helpful to take a closer look at which cities, counties and metropolitan areas are winners and losers… which I will do if I can find the time.There are currently no comments highlighted.
The traffic gridlock in Northern Virginia surely plays a significant role in this loss of wealth. Likely it explains most of Virginia’s lost of wealth to Maryland across the River, despite Maryland’s heavy tax rate and Maryland’s lost of wealth via out migration by wealthy older people. Thus, for example, a large portion of affluent young people move who move to Hip Ballston Rosslyn Corridor for first jobs, will often migrant to DC or Maryland to buy a home and/or raise a family, so as to their keep jobs, but escape N. Va. Gridlock, and especially as it affects quality of life for those looking for affordable, close in housing for sale.
well this is truly wonk world and I’m really not sure what to really conclude from it at all…
as they say correlation is not causation but as soon as someone publishes one – it becomes a parlor game of sorts.
and I swear…. folks here need to take a few auto trips to places like Charlotte , Atlanta, Houston …etc.. if they think NovA is bad… NoVA is not good – I’ll grant you.. it’s an abomination of the first order .. but ..it’s got LOTS of competition !! A friend from an exurb of LA – 50 miles out – told me that LA has to be the king armpit of traffic and gridlock… and that NoVa in comparison is a wimp… In LA… anywhere you got to go.. you figure roughly the time it would take to go 30 mph to get there!
And yet LA… and California have GDPs compared to other countries and yes… no one there except the rich can afford a single family house either!
The moral to this story is ..if you gonna be happy…. get rich.. or resign yourself to becoming just another schlub… in a world of other schlubs… all fighting than evil gridlock..
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors over the last 30 plus years I lived there created traffic hell by approving much more development than the transportation network could handle and also failed to negotiate and collect sufficient proffers. The quality of life continues to deteriorate annually. As several state legislators have told me over the years “Fairfax County supervisors have much more power than they are wiling to exercise.”
A lot of people move for their job or for a new opportunity and generally don’s have a choice of where to live – they live reasonably close to the job.