Virginia Higher Ed Faces Legislative Backlash

Frustration with Virginia’s higher education establishment boiled over during a press conference in the state Capitol building this morning as 15 senators and delegates from both political parties expressed their intention to curtail tuition hikes at public colleges and universities.
Legislators have introduced some 20 bills so far in the 2017 session addressing affordability and access at Virginia universities, and they expect more will be filed. A primary source of concern is how the state’s elite institutions are steering millions of dollars into financial aid to out-of-state students even as Virginians find the cost of attendance increasingly unaffordable.
Del. Tim Hugo, R-Centreville, a graduate of the College of William & Mary, decried the high percentage of out-of-state students at his alma mater. Referring tongue-in-cheek to William & Mary as “the College of New Jersey-Williamsburg campus,” he said, “We need more in-state students.”
The University of Virginia is spending $20 million to $30 million in scholarships for out-of-state students, said Del. Dave Albo, R-Springfield. He found that dispensation ironic given the fact that “for years we were told we needed out-of-state students to fund the schools.”
Another source of resentment was the accumulation of large financial reserves, particularly at the University of Virginia. UVa had cobbled together a $2.2 billion “strategic investment fund,” expected to generate $100 million a year in investment returns, even as the board of visitors raised tuition aggressively and lobbied for more state support.
The press conference followed the release of a poll released yesterday by Partners 4 Affordable Excellence @ EDU, a group created to fight runaway college tuition hikes (and a sponsor of this blog). That poll of registered Virginia voters found that a large majority overwhelmingly believe that the cost of college attendance is too high and support greater transparency of university budgets and decision-making.
Dr. James V. Koch, a former president of Old Dominion University and president of Partners 4 Affordable Excellence, opened the event with a review of data. Since 2000, he said, the Consumer Price Index had increased 35.2%. Over that same period the national Higher Ed Price Index had jumped 52.9%. In Virginia, the cost of in-state tuition and fees had shot up even faster, even as incomes have stagnated. The number of work-hours that it took a Virginian earning the median hourly wage to pay average tuition and fees for a four-year college increased from 227 in 2001-2002 to 438 this year.
Bills before the General Assembly would cap the percentage of out-of-state students at 25% at Virginia higher ed institutions, forbid colleges from using in-state tuition revenues to pay for financial aid, restrict the amount of out-of-state tuition that could be applied to financial aid, and limit tuition increases to the rate of inflation, among other measures.
University officials justify high enrollments of non-Virginians on the grounds that out-of-state students on average pay 160% of the tuition cost, in effect subsidizing Virginia residents. If lawmakers cut out-of-state enrollments, they will increase pressure on universities to jack up in-state tuition. Also, providing financial aid to some out-of-state students, they argue, is necessary to make attendance affordable for lower-income students and preserve socio-economic and racial diversity.
Del. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, was more concerned with helping poor, minority Virginia students. In Virginia, the percentage of students receiving Pell grants for low-income students is around 20%, the lowest rate in the nation, he said. The reason for the low participation, he explained, is that tuition, fees and other costs are so high in the Old Dominion that low-income students can’t afford to attend. Poor Virginian students should be first in line for student loans, he contended.
A similar argument was advanced by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, who represents an district in far southwest Virginia. As unaffordable as costs are for a family in affluent, suburban Fairfax County, he said, they create an insurmountable barrier for many families in Appalachia.
While legislators at the press conference shared a common concern about the cost of Virginia higher ed, they indicated no agreement upon which bills to support. Indeed, the issue of financial aid may prove divisive. While Spruill and Kilgore focused on the need of their lower-income constituents, a disproportionate percentage of of whom rely upon financial aid, other lawmakers represented middle-class households who are tired of seeing some of their tuition money diverted to financial aid for others.
“The high tuition, high aid model is out of control,” said Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach.
Albo described how as a young father years ago he had saved $20,000 toward the purchase of his dream car, a Porsche 911. When he found out about the Virginia 529 college savings plan, he decided to invest the money in the program to pay for his child’s tuition but was shocked that it would pay for no more than half. It galls him to think that families paying the full freight for their children are helping cover the cost of other students. When he hears from constituents, he said, “I have yet to see a letter written saying, ‘I want to pay more in tuition to help another kid go to school.”
Sen. Chap Peterson, D-Fairfax, described the tuition hikes as “untenable.” State universities have accumulated financial reserves triple the size of the state’s, far more than they can legitimately use. A vocal critic of UVa’s $2.2 billion strategic investment fund, he argued that any time an institution builds up a larger-than-needed cash surplus, the excess should go back to students and parents. “The purpose of a university,” he said, “is not to aggregate wealth.”
There was little mention of the General Assembly’s own contribution to the affordability crisis. A fiscal analysis presented to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV) last month indicated that cuts to state aid to higher ed accounted for roughly half the increase in tuition in Virginia. (It accounts for less than one-fifth of the increase in total cost of attendance, however, if student fees, room, board and other expenses are included.)
DeSteph was unapologetic. When asked what blame the General Assembly might share, he retorted, “For every dollar we cut, they raise tuition two dollars!”
Participants in the press conference sounded one other common theme. Some of Virginia’s colleges and universities are operating like they are private institutions. The unanimous message this morning: They’re not.
"[Legislators] don't own the colleges and universities. The boards of visitors don't own the colleges and universities," said Sen. Frank Wagner, R-Virginia Beach, and a candidate for governor. "The citizens of Virginia do."
Why does nobody determine why college costs are so high? Faculty salaries are much higher than when I taught engineering at the University of Delaware. That is when the number of people applying for faculty positions were on the order of 300 per position. Have the higher salaries increased that number? Surely the supply exceeds the demand. The current facilities for student recreation are much more elaborate and plentiful than when I taught. Are we paying much for campus playgrounds? How much does that add to the cost? Let’s look at the causes of the high cost before we just pump more money into the schools.
Why are costs so high — that is indeed the question. Unfortunately, no one is digging deep enough. Faculty productivity is a key metric, I suspect. It’s not the pay as much as the cutback in courses taught. Administrative bloat is another factor. The luxury arms race — nicer dorms, better food, spiffier amenities — is yet another. Student enrichment programs (among the elite institutions at least). These are costs, and due to the prestige arms race, they climb ever higher. There is never an end in sight.
so do you FAVOR the State putting controls on the price of tuition?
no vacillation now.. a simple yes or no… how about putting up a poll?
When I graduated from VT in 1961 I got a job as an engineer in the private sector for $6000. Now the average is about $60,000 or ten time what it was in 1961.’Professors salaries were about $8,000 per year and the football coach made $12,000 and the president Dr. Newman made $15,000.
If salaries of the head football coach had gone up 10 times then he would be making $100,000 rather than a million dollars. If the president’s salary had gone ten times then he would be making $150,000 not $600,000 plus.
And professors salaries would be around $80,000 now which is much closer to actual ran either of the other two.
So we see who is benefiting from the exploding tuition increases even as state support has dropped..
Of course, the ratio of President to senior manager salaries has grown hugely in private industry as well. Why? Is the President so much more valuable relative to those he manages? Or is it simply greed, and the absence of boards doing their job?
Yanking the world of higher education back to reality is sorely needed.
Most of our educators have lost all sight of their mission and their obligation, much less how best to achieve or fulfill either.
As a result, much of the system that our educators have built since the 1960s is now corrupt. It’s designed and operated to serve, enhance, enrich and protect itself and those few who run and administer its corrupt operations, instead of serving students, parents, taxpayers, and society generally. And this system also cheats many of those who work at colleges and universities in positions without power. This includes many instructor who now do most of the teaching there.
But at base the constituency that most truly counts in higher education is the students and their future: the education they get, its benefits and its costs. Anything that dilutes, detracts, and interferes with their chances for the best education they can take best advantage of at the highest cost benefit ratio should tossed aside.
But students now confront mostly obstacles, not opportunity.
This status quo now can no longer be tolerated. It is corrupt. It is bloated. It is horrible ineffective and unfair to students, their families, taxpayers, and society. It’s way overpriced. It achieves little, except for those running the systems that too often wastes students time, and traps them in unnecessary dept.
Indeed today’s education often does students far more harm than good. It destroys their values, character, history and culture, and opportunity of learn while it bankrupts them, their families, and society generally, and falsely pretends to give their students a good and worthwhile education. And now too often our educational system wreaks this destruction at an ever increasing rate. It time to put an end to this travesty.
interesting chart:
Looks like UVA is paying attention!
“UVa to enroll 100 Va. students and create grant for middle-income families
The UVa Board of Visitors passed the resolution in a brief meeting at the Rotunda on Tuesday afternoon.
The board also voted to create a new grant aimed at middle-income families who do not currently qualify for need-based aid. Those families could receive up to $2,000 in new grants funded in part by the university’s $2.3 billion Strategic Investment Fund.
About $15 million in SIF payouts will pay for the initiatives over the next three years.
The new grants will target families making between $75,000 and $125,000 each year, UVa Rector William H. Goodwin said.”
I keep hearing that U.Va., W&M, and JMU are the only institutions affected by Albo’s 75% cap.
The 2015-16 freshman class at VPI was composed of 4,268 in-state students and 2,097 out-of-state students. That comes out to 32.9% out-of-state students. Here is the link:
http://research.schev.edu/iprofile.asp?UID=233921
Most years, VT has had more than 25% out-of-state freshmen in the past decade. When I consulted in higher ed, VT was usually at 28-30% out-of-state undergrad.
But again, this bill will really harm William & Mary. I don’t believe the school could go to a 75% in-state cap without significantly harming the institution. The legislators may wish to punish U.Va., but the scalp will end up being William and Mary.
Ok here are a few things to start this off:
Senator Spruill stated he was just a telephone man and although on the delegate/house health committee at the time (before moving to Senator), he couldn’t help me with health care issues in this state, trying to get things for us regular folks/voters/taxpayers. I had mentioned about lower income people, minorities. Couldn’t do anything and was offended I didn’t come to him with flowers and all nice, asking about issues, things he had gotten accused of in papers and were they right or wrong. So it boggles the mind to think that he can talk on education when he won’t listen to or entertain any one but his syncophants and lobbyists. He told me the lobbyists educate them. Maybe listen to ideas from taxpayers might help?
ODU actually does more to help minority students than NSU or any one in the area. ODU has a better graduation rate for minorities than NSU. While its great for the big schools like UVA and GMU, having ODU and other smaller schools who don’t have that $2 billion in a kitty hurts them. What needs help is to get the big league schools to use their kitties and give it to smaller schools: VCU, ODU, etc. who could use it.
What they need to do is to put the elite in one area and state schools like ODU in another. ODU does not have the resources these big elite ivy schools do. They are one of the few who get the shaft in budgets, yet they are the ones who actually are trying to push kids in learning and trying to graduate on time. Maybe they aren’t all big time docs and lawyers, but they are trying to turn out people who wouldn’t be getting a chance otherwise into middle class earners. The ones Virginia and America need.
Speaking of which, an ODU graduate got into Harvard Med and is doing their residency at Duke or the surrounding area. ODU does a lot with military grads and part timers.
Don’t wreck smaller schools because of runaway issues that should have been conquered when the legislators listened to the ivy’s and the $$$$.
I try to understand if this kind of issue has parallels to other similar things.
Clearly – people are advocating that Govt intervene in an issues involving prices and control of prices…
this is in a blog when the head blogmeister claims to be Libertarian and urges the govt to let the free market work – whether it is for taxis and uber or health care, and a few other things.
So can we find parallels where the govt does intervene in prices?
certainly they do with Dominion’s monopoly
but would we, for instance, want Va to tell K-12 schools that they cannot spend more than X dollars per student ?
How about if the govt told Transurban that they could not congestion price tolls?
NOW – to be fair – and honest – the Govt DOES involve itself in Medicare where it essentially controls prices by what it will reimburse. Providers can charge whatever they want but the govt is only going to pay what it decides and if there is a difference the consumer may end up with the balance.
and NOW the Govt has just passed a regulation that says that they will not give student loans for courses and programs that do not lead to a job whose income is sufficient to pay back the loan – and while that doesn’t directly control prices – it WILL affect those who would buy tuition – with a govt loan.
so how about a short POLL here?
How many commenters think Virginia should control the price of tuition?
simple yes or no….
A few things.
First, a $6,000 job in 1961is actually about $47,600in today’s dollars after adjusted for inflation. To say that salaries are now 10 times greater than in 1961 is simply incorrect.
Second, I get awfully tired of hearing the refrain that things were just ducky until the 1960s when liberals ruined the culture of college. What moral and cultural sacred cows are being referred to? Crew cuts? Segregation? Actually, the world has changed one hell of a lot since the 1960s and colleges have adjusted to train students for emerging new jobs. There’s less point in training them for old-style manufacturing jobs since those have been automated or moved overseas.
Third, again, we hear that top Virginia public schools such as UVa and W&M are stunningly bad examples of academic and administrative hubris run amok. UVa is actually a tremendous bargain and a great school as well. I speak as a UVa parent — ditto Mary Washington.
I hope this new sponsorship brings more interesting issues to the fore instead of being a sounding board for how great everything was in 1958 until the lefties polluted minds and morality. If that’s what it becomes, I won’t bother reading it.
I think Peter has an argument with some merit.. if you look at the COST of tuition over 20-30 years – is it really in excess of inflation? Did the Universities try “too hard” to keep it in check earlier – artificially and now they can no longer and have to catch up on years of not increasing it when they should have?
as per our contemporary politics on a lot of things – the complaints are pretty clear and explicit as well as numerous but what they actually support doing is less clear and some irony as many express the idea that govt should stay out of these institutions – at least the Feds for sure, but now they seem to be saying the govt should intervene, set rules about the cost of tuition, etc… but it’s pretty vague what they actually want the state to actually do? Do they want the govt to set limits on tuition?
Do folks commenting here – want the State to put inflation caps on tuition?
yes or no?
why didn’t the Partners for Affordable Excellence @ EDU actually ask that kind of question directly?