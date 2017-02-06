Is Virginia Getting its Mojo Back?

The Port of Virginia saw an 8.5% surge in container traffic in 2016, making it the fastest-growing port on the East Coast and second fastest in the country, trailing only Los Angeles, reports the Virginian-Pilot.
Said port Chairman Jon Milliken: “We outstripped other East Coast ports; we outstripped the West Coast ports. We outstripped everybody in terms of growth.”
The Pilot article does not explain the increase, but the growth coincided with major capital expansion programs designed to increase port throughput as well as the long-awaited opening of the Panama Canal expansion, which expedites the movement of deep-draft mega-ships. With the deepest channels of any East Coast port, Hampton Roads enjoys a competitive advantage in serving the big ships.
In other good economic news, as noted in Virginia FREE newsletter distributed this morning….
Swiss food confectioner giant Nestle S.A., has announced the move of its U.S. corporate headquarters from Glendale, California, to Arlington.
Air India has initiated nonstop service between Washington Dulles International Airport and Delhi.
Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%, even as the state’s labor force swelled by 17,000 workers as discouraged workers began re-entering the workforce.
Admittedly, the gains are all anecdotal. But pile together enough anecdotes, and they add up to a real trend.
Looks like McAuliffe was involved in most of these things…
” Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe confirmed on Wednesday that international food and beverage maker Nestlé S.A.’s U.S. division has signed on as an anchor tenant at Monday Properties’ 1812 N. Moore St. in Rosslyn, a major economic development win for the commonwealth at a time when uncertainty reigns over Northern Virginia’s sluggish office market.
“They are going down to Arlington to a big building that was built before sequestration,” McAuliffe said. “That building had been vacant for four years.”
Nestle plans to invest almost $40 million to build out its new space.
Virginia and Arlington offered more than $16 million in incentives to entice the company to relocate from the West Coast, an economic development tool the county and commonwealth have turned to increasingly to help bring down Northern Virginia’s bloated office vacancy rate.”
PORTS:
“NORFOLK, VA – Governor Terry R. McAuliffe will be at The Port of Virginia on Wednesday, July 20 announcing that the port will be receiving a $350 million investment from the state to expand the cargo capacity at Norfolk International Terminals’ (NIT) South Berth.”
Air Inida
“Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Air India will launch nonstop service between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. The newly announced air route, which will offer three nonstop, roundtrip flights per week, is estimated to bring in an additional 30,000 tourist and business travelers and $30 million in total economic impact annually to the National Capital Region (Virginia,
Governor McAuliffe proposed a $1.25 million incentive package over a three-year period beginning in FY18 to support Air India and stimulate travel to Virginia through Washington Dulles International Airport.”
not bad for one of those tax and spend liberals, eh?