VCU Ponders Risky 5.3% Tuition Hike

Last month I wrote how Virginia Commonwealth University was eyeing an undergraduate tuition increase of 3% to 5% to make up for cuts in state support. Well, it appears that VCU is now looking at the upper bound of that estimate. VCU students would need to pay about 5.3% more in tuition and fees next year to close an estimated $19.1 million funding gap, Karol Kain Gray, VCU’s vice president for finance and budget, said at Board of Visitors budget workshop yesterday, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Clearly, VCU is between a rock and a hard place. As I noted in March, VCU already has the third-highest tuition of any public, four-year institution in the state. In contrast to the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary, which are perceived as elite institutions with ample leeway to increase tuition, the VCU brand might not be strong enough to push through higher charges without suffering a drop in applications.

“Being new here, I can tell you we are lean and mean,” Gray said. But if the board members want VCU to be as competitive as its peer institutions, she added, they need to fund a tuition increase. In the latest U.S. News & World-Report ranking of the “best” colleges and universities, VCU ranks 164th nationally among all higher-ed institutions and 87th among public institutions.



The board discussion brought to light one of VCU’s big problems in the consumer-perception game: the low percentage of tenured and tenure-track faculty.

