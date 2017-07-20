UVa Responds…

Two days ago, I posted an article, “How Big Is UVa’s Diversity Bureaucracy?” In it, I noted that Marcus Martin, the University of Virginia’s chief diversity officer, was paid $349,000, the highest salary of any of 50 higher-education diversity officer identified by Campus Reform. I also endeavored to describe the size and effectiveness of UVa’s diversity bureaucracy.
In response, I received this communication from UVa spokesman Anthony de Bruyn, which I reproduce in full:
I write to provide you and your readers important context and clarifications regarding your article “How Big Is UVa’s Diversity Bureaucracy?”
Marcus Martin, M.D., is a practicing physician, professor of emergency medicine and the founding chair of the School of Medicine’s Emergency Department, as well as vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer at the University of Virginia. Through his clinical activities, educating and mentoring of medical students and young physicians, he contributes to our medical and education missions. He also teaches a popular course for undergraduates. Dr. Martin is a well-published author and has served in several prominent emergency medicine leadership roles across the nation. And, he is involved in several community-based organizations in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. His compensation reflects not only his responsibilities as the University’s chief diversity officer, but also his role as a medical doctor and long-time faculty member. The characterization of him as merely a bureaucrat is pretty far off the mark.
Just last month, the National Science Foundation again awarded a $5 million grant for which Dr. Martin has been the principal investigator. This grant, in its second renewal, seeks to boost the number of underrepresented minority students in STEM careers. The grant involves a consortium of eight universities and colleges, the Virginia-North Carolina Alliance, in addition to the University of Virginia. NSF renewed the grant because of its demonstrated outcomes.
Your article unfairly criticizes the work of several committees at the University that make important contributions to our living and learning environment, and implies a large number of full-time bureaucrats who do little else. The members of these committees are students, faculty, staff and community representatives who volunteer their time and expertise over and above their academic and work commitments. The committees study important issues such as improving our recruitment and retention of faculty, staff and students from historically underrepresented groups, and enhancing our community of inclusiveness and to make UVA a better place for everyone.
And, despite the suggestion that there are few substantive results from our diversity efforts, the University has the highest graduation rate for African American students of any public university in the nation. Our current focus is helping minority students succeed in the STEM fields. Next month we will welcome the most diverse class in UVA’s history.
The Board of Visitors recently approved an endowed professorship in Dr. Martin’s name in recognition of his valuable and lasting contributions to medical education and the University community.
Bacon’s response: Dr. Martin sounds like major asset to the university. (See his full bio here. It is impressive.) I don’t think my article characterized him as “merely a bureaucrat,” but if I left that impression, I am happy to stand corrected.
Now, on the much more substantive issue of the effectiveness of UVa’s diversity program, one of de Bruyn’s statements — “the University has the highest graduation rate for African American students of any public university in the nation” — also could use some context.
Yes, it’s true, UVa does have the highest graduation rate for African-American students of any public university in the nation. That’s an achievement for which the university deserves accolades, and which I have lauded on more than one occasion.
However, UVa also has one of the strictest admissions policies of any public university in the country — certainly of any public university in the state — as seen in the exceptionally low percentage of lower-income Pell grant students in the student body. There is a very high correlation between Pell grant status and the six-year drop-out rate. More Pell students means more drop-outs; fewer Pell students means higher graduation rates. Insofar as Pell grant recipients disproportionately hail from African-American families, UVa’s admissions policies limit the number of lower-income African-Americans at higher risk of dropping out.
So, the question is this: Is the exceptionally high graduation rate of UVa's African-American students due to the ministrations of the diversity bureaucracy or to the stringency of the university's admissions policies, to some combination of the two, or perhaps to other policies entirely? I would love to see some hard data.
re: ” So, the question is this: Is the exceptionally high graduation rate of UVa’s African-American students due to the ministrations of the diversity bureaucracy or to the stringency of the university’s admissions policies, to some combination of the two, or perhaps to other policies entirely? I would love to see some hard data”
IN some fairly recent posts, wasn’t it was asserted that low-income minority students as a group tend to not do well in the tougher 4-year institutions and it was even postulated that admitting them was not such a good idea?
So UVA is actually carefully vetting candidates with an eye towards success?
Isn’t this a little big of damned if you do and damned if you don’t?
Maybe time to push on to the next “ding” of UVA.. for myriad crimes against society … 😉
In some fairly recent posts, wasn’t it was asserted that low-income minority students as a group tend to not do well in the tougher 4-year institutions and it was even postulated that admitting them was not such a good idea?
That sounds like a bastardized version of something I might have said, but not like anything I actually did say. Could you please refresh me. The blog has plenty of search tools. You should be able to find the quote(s).
Furthermore, I am not criticizing UVa for have strict admission guidelines. Actually, I think it’s a good thing — it suggests that there is little or no tokenism. What I’m doing is putting its claim of having the highest African-American graduation rate in context.
This comment is a classic LarryG distraction!
” But affordability was problematic for those from lower-income families. Four-year institutions were expected to offer extensive financial aid through such programs as AccessUVa at the University of Virginia, the William & Mary Promise, and Virginia Tech’s Funds for the Future.”
” The irony is that colleges funded most of the increase in scholarships by hiking tuition, in effect redistributing wealth from better-off students to the poor. While scholarships helped maintain affordability for the poor, the higher sticker price proved a shock to the middle class.”
” Likewise, colleges are failing them by accepting them regardless of whether they are actually academically prepared. Colleges have no skin in the game — the federal government that extends hundreds of billions of dollars in loans is the entity exposed to bad student debt — and many are so desperate to maintain their enrollment numbers that they are willing to accept almost anyone.
The end result is wasted effort, wasted tuition, and broken dreams for the students — a national tragedy. Both America’s (and Virginia’s) high school systems and higher education systems are complicit. If conservative policies led to such disastrous results, there would be a national outcry and accusations of structural racism. But when the results come from misguided compassion, what do you call it? Perhaps the soft bigotry of low expectations.
It’s pretty clear that UVA .. IS doing due diligence in selecting candidates and then shepherding them through so that they actually do succeed.
Why not give UVA .. CREDIT for doing this rather than the ankle-biting about other issues?
Larry, Concentrate real hard and pay attention: I was not criticizing UVa for exercising strict admission standards. Indeed, in the comment above, I suggested that the strict admission standards, far from being a negative, might be responsible for the felicitously high graduation rates of African-American students.
Your real beef is that I question — I don’t deny, merely question — the assertion that the diversity bureaucracy is responsible for the high graduation rates. Yet you choose an entirely illogical way to disagree.
Ask your UVA contacts:
Ok, Dr. Martin practices, is a dept chair, teaches a course, is publishing, works with a couple of community based organizations, investigator for NSF. So how much time is spent in diversity activites? The man doesn’t sleep from the first 2 things already. How much money is paid for the VP position?
“The committees study important issues such as improving our recruitment and retention of faculty, staff and students from historically underrepresented groups, and enhancing our community of inclusiveness and to make UVA a better place for everyone.”
This says nothing in terms of how their non volunteer work translates into real numbers to getting people to succeed who weren’t already primed to succeed. How many are the kids/relatives of those who already succeeded vs. being first time college attenders in the family, low income, single parent, etc.
Let me know when they take the same population as ODU and/or NSU and see how well they succeed. How many have to take remedial courses compared to those who don’t.