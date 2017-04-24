UVa Hikes In-State Tuition by 2.2%

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors has approved a 2.2% tuition hike for in-state students and a 3.5% increase for out-of-state graduates — the second year of modest increases after years of aggressive increases.
Administrators said the increases are necessary to address $24 million in new costs next school year along with a $7 million cut in state appropriations, reports the Daily Progress.
UVa came under intense political pressure during the 2017 General Assembly session when legislators proposed a series of bills that would constrain the ability of public Virginia universities to raise tuition. None of the bills passed, but they put the higher-ed establishment on notice that citizens were running out of patience with the runaway cost of attendance at Virginia colleges.
It will be interesting to see if the UVa decision portends a moderation in tuition increases at other public institutions.
How about no increase in tuition financed by giving the slush fund a minor haircut? BTW, Has our bold and courageous General Assembly dragged those UVA miscreants to Richmond to get to the bottom of that slush fund yet?
A hearing in August 2016 got a lot of the answers. http://baconsrebellion.com/uva-fund-is-legal-and-proper-state-auditor-finds/
The hearing answered the mechanics of where the money came from. It never addressed the closed door decision to use the money to raise rankings vs reduce tuitions. Nor did it clarify why the expenditure of such a large amount of public funds should be kept secret.
UVA contends that it HAS to raise tuition on in state students. In fact, it does not. It simply chooses to do so in order to preserve the right to spend the slush fund on activities it considers more important than affordably educating the students of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Again I ask – where is the oversight from the General Assembly?
the continuing focus on UVA makes no sense. The tuition inflation issue is pretty much across the board throughout Va and the Nation and UVA is not the worst offender by a long shot – yet it’s being held to a different standard.
Higher Ed is a business. They’ll charge whatever the market will support and use the profits to make themselves bigger and stronger as a competitor to other institutions.
and Don’t whine about tax money. For profit schools use tax money also and I hear no demands from the complainers about tuition costs at for-profit education institutions even though there are clearly problems with the value of their offerings..
You can’t just target UVA if you’re really serious about the issue.
UVa is the flagship institution of the state. It warrants more coverage than other institutions.
Like hell it does. Some of us consider Mr. Jefferson’s alma mater the flagship, given it was 130 years old when they broke ground in C-ville, and I remain convinced that Tech is the best value proposition today and may have the superior world-wide reputation. But those are marketing arguments.
Larry is right that what really matters is what is happening across the board. Also focusing on the percentage increase can be misleading, when UVa and W&M have among the highest base amounts to start with. A three percent increase somewhere else might be less money than 2.2 percent at UVa. Basically the price of a four-year term went up $1,200, and of course since UVa doesn’t have the fixed price approach that W&M now has, there will likely be three more price hikes before graduation…
But the upper limit is not what the market will support but what the lenders will provide. Those of us alarmed at the trend lines may need to start focusing on that. I’d also like to see more focus on the fact the best and the brightest from all the other and cheaper schools are going to do just fine, and plenty of graduates of UVa and W&M will end up working for THEM in the long run.
Have you ever worked outside of this country? When I worked for McKinsey, I can assure you that people knew U.Va. and Darden. I doubt anyone could name another Virginia university besides U.Va. and William and Mary. I worked with 2 William and Mary grads and never came across an alum from another Virginia university in over 30 years of consulting around the globe.
I imagine that if you talked to Goldman (Top in Finance) or Skadden (Top in Law), you’d find the same…U.Va. is known, William and Mary a little less so, and the others are met with”Who? Huh?”
Ask some dead Yankees about VMI. And that school’s reputation just got started at Chancellorsville.
Given the size of the other schools forty years ago I’m not surprised by your experience. Over the next 40 years it will be different.
But when I lived outside the U.S. it was true my Dad had to really search to find Tech football scores in the Stars and Stripes :).
Apparently, Mr Jefferson was so disappointed by his experiences at William & Mary he undertook the creation of a new, separate university in Charlottesville!
re: ” But the upper limit is not what the market will support but what the lenders will provide.”
well yes…. and it is an important distinction… I doubt seriously that UVA or the other institutions would have near the demand if the loans were unavailable or were much more limited.
I think in another thread it was said that the unfunded liabilities of the pension systems was one trillion or so.. That’s actually close to the number of college loans! We hammer the States for their unfunded liabilities.. what about these loans?
re: Why UVA deserves being held to a different standard.
what.. because they are a known “brand” around the world?
that’s the reason they should be forced by the govt to charge different tuitions than other institutions?
the heck you say.
I agree with Steve – VaTech may not be as well known but Va Tech is, in fact, an Engineering School of some repute and merit in it’s own right and I think more substance than many other institutions in Va save UVA or VCU or W&M.
If Va Tech did what LIberty is doing -they’d be one of the biggest Universities in the country!
I don’t think the hearing Jim referred to ever got to the clarifying “what did the President know and when did he know it” moment. (I am not suggesting UVA did anything illegal a la Watergate. I think this was allowed by the restructuring agreement.) By that, I mean we never really got to the bottom of where funds like the “University Bank” which went into the SIF initially came from (there is no source of revenue with that name). If you look at the report from the auditors, they mention medical center surpluses as a source, but almost as a footnote, and they don’t quantify it.
If you look at where UVA actually runs surpluses, it appears likely to me that a large part of this fund came from the medical center, and the primary source of funds there is patient fees. (The only other school that runs similar surpluses is VCU, which also has a hospital.) No one at UVA wanted to offer that, and no one in the GA thought or wanted to ask it. It was just conveniently talked around. Only a guise of transparency. After all the talk, we never got to the bottom of it.
The reason I keep going to improving transparency in Virginia higher education is because it is one thing the state could do something about. Loan policy is primarily Federal. Competition and the drive for prestige likewise largely out of state control unless the state essentially tries to shackle its schools.