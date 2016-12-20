Too Many Deaths from Surgical Complications at UVa

Here’s the good news: 75 fewer people have died from surgical complications at the University of Virginia Medical Center so far this year than last year.

Here’s the bad news: The public doesn’t know how many people did die from surgical complications.

UVa assuredly knows, but the figure did not appear in a Daily Progress article on the subject, presumably because hospital administrators did not care to share it.

Whatever the number, it was high enough to warrant recognition of the federal government. The hospital had higher-than-average death rates from surgical complications from 2013 to 2015, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) data. The UVa hospital has been punished for the third consecutive year for high rates of hospital-acquired infections and other medical complications. As a result, the facility will receive an estimated $1.8 million less in Medicaid reimbursements this fiscal year.

UVa officials said that the hospital has launched a turn-around effort and that their data show big improvements, even if gains are not reflected yet in government data. “We are three years into a major transformation,” said Dr. Tracey Hoke, chief of quality and performance improvement at UVa. “It takes time for these efforts to be borne out in the national benchmarking services.”

Bacon’s bottom line: I’m not singling out UVa for special attention. I focus on UVa only because the Daily Progress happened to write about it. But it strikes me that the number of fatalities due to “surgical complications” is critical data that the public has a right to know. That data should be reported by every hospital in Virginia.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet





Related

There are currently no comments highlighted.