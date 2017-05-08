Should Historic Neighborhoods Be Allowed to Evolve?

Union Hill is a run-down neighborhood adjacent to its more famous neighbor, Church Hill, in the City of Richmond. Some of its working-class houses predate the Civil War, but the years have been unkind. For decades, the population was predominantly poor and African-American. Many of the lots are vacant, and many of the houses that remain are dilapidated. There is little commerce — not even retail — and jobs are far and few between.
But the gentrification wave that swept over Church Hill has spilled into Union Hill, and some of the old gentrifiers, drawn by the stock of inexpensive historic architecture, are unhappy with what some of the new gentrifiers are planning. In particular, residents are objecting to a building with four apartments and ground-level retail that is under construction on an empty lot. The building would… horrors!… be three stories tall, and totally out of character with the neighborhood of mostly two-story buildings.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch describes the “thorny issues” associated with revitalization, which, remarkably enough, does not appear to involve the poor, African-American residents who have long lived in the neighborhood. This debate does not pit hip, young urban gentry against the poor, powerless and displaced. Rather, the controversy poses a philosophical question of interest mainly to the affluent: Should a neighborhood be frozen in place architecturally in order to preserve its irreplaceable historic character, or should it be allowed to evolve in ways that provide more amenities to residents? Then throw in a question that goes unaddressed in the article, what right should neighbors have to obstruct a building that demonstrably does them no harm beyond offending their architectural sensibilities?
Developer Matt Jarreau is erecting a modern, three-story edifice on an empty, triangular lot on N. 23rd Street. He’s not tearing down an older structure. Nor is he building a structure that is wildly out of place for the neighborhood — a large, hulking church stands across the street. A rendering depicts a restaurant with outdoor seating, a valuable amenity for a neighborhood with precious little retail presence. But the rendering also pictures a building with flat brick walls, plain windows and minimal adornment that is neither attractive nor in keeping with the architectural character of the neighborhood. Jarreau is planning an even bigger, three-story building with 27 apartments on another vacant lot around the corner.
From the city’s point of view, Jarreau’s real estate investments surely are seen as a bonus. By building on vacant lots, he is creating taxable value. Union Hill is endowed with under-utilized streets, water, sewer and other infrastructure, so the incurs no additional cost. From a fiscal perspective, the two projects represent all gain, no pain. Even better, Jarreau is not displacing anyone — no structures are being torn down, no poor people are being evicted.
“We’re creating a little village. This is exactly how the community operated 100 years ago,” says Jarreau. It would have been cheaper and easier to go with two-story apartments and minimal commercial space. The community needs more services within walkable distances.”
Not everyone is buying that logic. Dixon Kerr, a Union Hill resident for 39 years, says the large buildings diminish neighborhood character because they do not suit the context of one- and two-story, 19th-century buildings, the Times-Dispatch reports.
As seen in other Richmond neighborhoods such as Church Hill and the Fan, historic neighborhoods that are stylistically and visually consistent are viewed in the marketplace as charming. Charm enhances real estate values. Conversely, disrupting neighborhood integrity by erecting buildings that are architecturally jarring or out of scale kills the charm and ruins property values.
Bacon’s bottom line: Both points of view are valid in their own way. I’m torn. I lived in Church Hill for many years and appreciated the historic-district guidelines that prevented people from doing idiosyncratic things like painting houses bright Wahoo orange and blue that would detract from neighbors’ property values. But, then, Church Hill had something worth preserving. Truly, the historic district was, and still is, an architectural gem.
At the risk of sounding like a snob, I have to say that Union Hill is no Church Hill. Some of its buildings may be old, but they are architecturally undistinguished. Moreover, so many have been torn down that restoring the neighborhood to its 19th-century prime is impossible. If people want to preserve the old buildings that remain, that's fine. But that desire should not discourage others from investing in the neighborhood, creating new housing options, building new amenities and bolstering the city tax base.
“Even better, Jarreau is not displacing anyone — no structures are being torn down, no poor people are being evicted.”
Really Jim?
You don’t see this as the start of gentrification which will inevitably result in poor people being displaced?
Put a note in your calendar for May 8, 2020. Write a follow up column. Want to bet what will happen?
Jim, again, I’m just so grateful to have any ‘lay’ person talk about urban planning and reach an audience I’m willing to agree with almost anything you say! 😉 You raise the range of perspectives here, well; I will make a point to go see Union Hill next time I’m in Richmond.
But, too – urban design and neighborhood character is not just the sum of its parts. Perhaps less important than the condition of the individual buildings is their massing, scale and consistent setback (‘street wall’) and streetscape, as a block or series of blocks. This is especially true with neighborhoods of vernacular architecture.
Presumably Jarreau’s (any relation to Joel!?) lot is zoned commercially, and is likely on a corner. It could bring welcome vitality.
I worked for the New York Dept. of City Planning in the late 80’s, when the policy tensions of gentrification and affordable housing were arising. Fascinating subject without simple answers.
Thank you, again, for contributing to the understanding of urban planning!
I used to blog a lot about urban planning issues. I agree, they are fascinating. Maybe one day I’ll get back to them.
OK, we can distinguish between direct and indirect displacement. Jarreau is adding to the housing stock, and he is not evicting anyone from their abode.
Your point is that by investing in the neighborhood, Jarreau will contribute to an increase in property values. Higher property values will mean higher taxes, which will be passed along as a cost of poor homeowners and/or renters. So, yes, I agree, that could lead to indirect displacement over time.
Of course, allowing the neighborhood to languish could lead to displacement as well. Every time a sub-standard house gets razed because it’s unsafe to live in, a poor family must find someone else to live. Many Union Hill households have been displaced that way in the past.
Which scenario is worse?
Jarreau’s project is not displacing anyone. Market forces down the line might. Poor people might benefit from rising home prices if they are homeowners. NIMBY’s will exacerbate rental prices by constricting supply and making it more costly to build.
I agree with you about Union Hill. Maybe I’m a snob, too, but I also think that so much of its original character has been torn down that it’s distinguishable from other parts of the city.
kvdavis2 makes a good point about the zoning (Is it commercially zoned?).
If it’s a commercially zoned vacant lot, I tend to side with the developer in this instance.
It does tear us two ways. On the one hand the charm of a neighborhood is often accidental, and gentrification is merely further investment in the neighborhood by those who perceive and appreciate its charm and want to nurture and reinforce that charm. And those sorts of people who “get it” tend to have the money to price out of the neighborhood those who don’t get it. We have lots of that going on up here in NoVa and Washington, DC.
On the other hand, look at the streetcar suburbs of Richmond today, say, what we so grandly call the Fan and Museum Districts, or near Byrd Park, or along the Boulevard itself. These are not unbroken rows of two story homes but, scattered throughout, are two and three story apartment buildings — particularly locations within a shorter walk of where the streetcars actually ran. And also scattered throughout — anathema to modern zoning — were stores, laundromats, bars, even downstairs from residences.
I suspect what you are reacting most to is not the scale of this development but its lack of visual appeal. You say, “the rendering . . . pictures a building with flat brick walls, plain windows and minimal adornment that is neither attractive nor in keeping with the architectural character of the neighborhood.” Yes, that is a shame. The only alternative, however, is more prescriptive “historic district standards.” Or maybe some jaw-boning by City officials and future neighbors — if any of them have the leverage to do so.
Comments like these are what make the site a good one. Very good perspective.