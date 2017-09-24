Trump vs the NFL: America’s Theater of the Absurd Continues

by Donald J. Rippert
Unnecessary dumbness. This week President Trump went to Alabama to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange. Perhaps in homage to the candidate’s surname, Donald Trump decided to voice his opinions about the NFL players who protest something or other by kneeling during the national anthem. During his speech in “the heart of Dixie” the Donald went on a tirade against the NFL players. Rather than simply expressing his disagreement with the protesters Trump returned to his usual bombast by urging NFL owners to, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired. He’s fired!” Listening to Trump’s statements, I suspect that he would escalate a child’s game of tiddlywinks into an armed confrontation if he could only figure out a way to do so. But was he wrong?
Return fire. As has become customary in American politics the reaction to President Trump’s intemperate comments was a barrage of intemperate comments. Rodger Goodell, the vastly overcompensated commissioner of the NFL, slammed Trump’s “divisive” comments claiming the commentary showed a “disrespect for the NFL”. Goodell’s musings leave me to wonder why Trump’s statements were any more divisive than overpaid children refusing to stand for the national anthem or why a league owned by billionaires that puts on a weekly spectacle that maims and kills its players deserves any respect in the first place. Zach Brown, a Redskins linebacker and usually one of the more intelligent NFL players, tweeted, “Trump stay in ur place… football have nothing to do wit u smh”. Really Zach? The president is somehow out of his place criticizing players who don’t stand for the national anthem? Zach, you graduated from the University of North Carolina. That’s the best you can do?
Employees and employers. Putting aside Donald Trump’s childish need to use profanity in making a statement – does he have a point? Should the owners prohibit players from kneeling or sitting during the national anthem? While NFL players clearly have a right to their opinion NFL owners also have a right to enforce rules in the workplace. I would expect to be summarily dismissed from my job if I took advantage of a public speaking opportunity regarding cloud computing to launch into a tirade against the unfairness of America. There’s a time and place for everything, and my employer doesn’t pay me to express my political opinions on the job. As an NFL fan I don’t have any interest in the political opinions of people who garner attention because they are big and/or can run fast. In a similar vein I would pass on the opportunity to pay to watch a football game played by the authors and commenters on this blog.
The boys and girls in blue. As far as I can tell the kneeling NFL players are protesting the behavior of American law enforcement officers toward minorities. It’s hard to know for sure since the kneelers seem to lack the willingness or ability to articulate their presumed grievances. I wonder what would happen if all the law enforcement officers in those NFL stadiums decided to protest the protesters by simply walking out. Would the courageous multi-millionaires who kneel during the national anthem still play the game if the thin blue line that separates them from 80,000 rabid, hard drinking fans disappeared?
Bacon bits. I urge Jim Bacon to formally invite the NFL’s players to submit guest columns on this blog. They can take the opportunity to describe how horribly unfair life has been to them. In the meantime, I think I’ll skip watching this week’s NFL games. Dan Snyder doesn’t need any more of my money anyway. I’ll use the time instead to visit my father’s grave-site at Arlington National Cemetery.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Was the POTUS right on principal but wrong on how he expressed his opinion?
well.. that’s a pretty deep subject… actually a deep stinking pile of Donkey Dung subject. but I digress..
I feel that, as a country, we have have really screwed up and God is now punishing us…
but I digress… again…
I’m reminded of the immortal words of Gerald Ford:
“. our long national nightmare is over..”
not yet.. and not by a long shot…
but I digress..
now.. black folks are painfully realizing just how badly they screwed up by not voting in the last election!!
somewhere in the aging process..I became mightily disenchanted over both Pro and Collegiate sports – and our country has accelerated into a toilet flush from the 100th floor of a skyscraper…
Sports have become both the Opioid and the hemorrhoid of our country.. and now we have …ahem.. added to that… distress.. what can I say?
I kind of agree. I never thought I’d say this but I am losing my interest in spectator sports. Oddly, at 58, I am getting a lot more interested in participatory sports – running, lifting weights, playing golf, etc. Doing things where I don’t have to listen to an adolescent president or adolescent professional athletes and/or useless movie actors.
Football has essentially ruined the concept of College also.. there are way too many people who pick the college based on their Sports programs rather than tuition cost or academics. The colleges know this and they wrap themselves in “BIG” Sports programs -not only to be able to sell high dollar tuition but to attract alumni dollars and endowments.
People won’t abandon Football.. they’ll switch from the NFL to Collegiate then go back when their favorite Collegiate players ‘graduate’ to the Pros. It’s a no-fail recipe.
What would happen to UVA is they became like MIT or Cal Tech and droped their football ?
UVA’s football is so bad I doubt it would matter. However, if you count all national championships in all sports – baseball, lacrosse, girls’ soccer – UVA is one of the top athletic colleges in the country.
I don’t bother listening to him or even the POTUS’s before him, for the most part. Better to spend time and talk to your elected reps in city/state where you have more of a handle on them than any other.
Maybe true but his fencing with North Korea could leave all of us in the D.C. are with a big, big problem. At the end of the day the loon can cause a lot of problems – whether we listen to him or not. For God’s sake, he’s 70 … can’t he at least act 20?
There’s an aura of tone deaf here.. when you have white guys saying the NFL is going to lose viewers because of what black players are doing… as if there are no black guys watching and identifying with those black players.
I think the NFL thinks this issue is a “win” for them.. otherwise.. they’d be more aloof to this.
I don’t see any tone deafness. Most NFL players are entitled men who have rarely been accountable for their actions. While there are certainly exceptions many of the players are borderline illiterate. They were mollycoddled through school based on their athletic prowess – not their intellect. They don’t know why they are taking a knee during the national anthem. However, they are attention whores so they just can’t help themselves. Same as Trump. What a sad situation in the United States when you have two groups fighting over essentially nothing while the national media tries to whip the populace into a frenzy over that nothingness.
Good posting Bacon. Takes courage to go public against this left wing bullying and badgering with seemingly no purpose but to run down and degrade anything and anyone they see as traditional or pro-America.
We can now sit back and watch the near universally left-wing media, academics, celebrities et al huff and puff and choke on their bile with the hypocrisy of castigating Trump for divisiveness or whatever.
As if the kneeling wan’t intended to be “in your face” divisive action to disturb and provoke. And for what??
On this one I say Good For Trump!