Tired of Fake News? It Will Get Worse.

Tired of fake news? Too bad, you’d better get used to it. The number of newspaper jobs in the United States continues to plummet with no sign of leveling off. Old media is in free-fall, and new media shows little sign of stepping in to fill the void created by its destruction.

As many problems as I have with media bias (especially at the national level), biased newspapers are better than no newspapers at all. At least you can learn to read between the lines. But if newspapers don’t exist, there’s nothing to read, period. At the recent rate of decline, the industry could be kaput in twenty years.

Then you’ll have to get your state/local news from television, press releases, blogs, and social media — or from publications bankrolled by billionaires.

