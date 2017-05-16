Is It Time for a Son-of-Restructuring Act for Higher Ed?

At its May meeting today, the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV) explored letting Virginia’s elite universities charge higher tuition and/or admit more out-of-state students. Giving Virginia’s powerhouse institutions authority to generate more revenue would allow the state to reallocate state support to institutions that don’t have the pricing power to offset state cuts in support for higher education.
It is official policy for the state to pay for 67% of the cost of education for in-state students, while students pay for the other third. Funding cuts in recent years have reduced the state percentage to 47%, putting considerable pressure on public colleges and universities to raise tuition in order to maintain their spending plans.
Council members have consistently voiced their preference for the state to increase its financial support for the higher-ed system. But if it fails to do so, members have agreed, SCHEV needs to consider giving colleges alternatives to raise revenue.
Giving universities even more leeway to set policy than they enjoy now, said council member Marge Connelly, “takes on the flavor of the next iteration of restructuring.” By that, she was referring to the 2005 Restructuring Act which created three levels of autonomy regulatory in exchange for meeting state goals for enrollment, affordability, research, and other priorities. Re-writing the relationship between higher ed and the state along the lines of the ideas in the SCHEV list of options would constitute a second-generation restructuring.
The options include:
- Out-of-state-enrollment. Institutions would be authorized to increase out-of-state undergraduate enrollment. The current appropriation act restricts out-of-state participation to 25%. Because out-of-state students pay considerably higher tuition, increasing the percentage would create an influx of revenue. Highly ranked institutions like the University of Virginia, the College of William & Mary, and Virginia Tech presumably have the cachet to attract far more out-of-state students. (With its niche educational product, so does the Virginia Military Institute, which has 39% out-of-state enrollment.) The flip side is that fewer slots would be available for in-state students. (See table above.)
- Different funding ratios. Instead of maintaining a consistent funding ratio for all institutions (currently 47% of tuition), the state could adjust support according to need, “whereby students would receive a greater subsidy at one institution than they would at another.”
- “Free” community college tuition. Other states are implementing “free” community college tuition policies. In Virginia, community colleges generate about $500 million in tuition revenue — potentially a huge loss of revenue. However, other states impose numerous restrictions on who qualifies for the free tuition. Therefore, states SCHEV, the fiscal impact of such a policy on Virginia’s community colleges would be considerably less than a half billion dollars.
- More freedom to set tuition. In theory, the Code of Virginia authorizes the governing bodies of public colleges and universities full authority to set their own tuition, although the General Assembly has the power to override its own laws. While the General Assembly has largely respected university tuition-setting autonomy over the past decade, legislators responding to dramatic tuition increases over the past several years may not be willing to continue maintaining a hands-off attitude. SCHEV’s idea is to let some institutions set rates higher and direct limited general fund support to those lacking that capacity.
- Charge out-of-state-students more. Appropriation Act language requires institutions to charge out-of-state students at least 100% of the cost of education. The General Assembly could direct them to charge more than 100% of the cost — in effect to increase the profit margin on out-of-staters — and redirect General Fund support to other institutions. (See table below.)
- As part of the restructuring deal in 2005, colleges and universities gained more control over procurement, human resources, capital spending, IT, and other functions, depending upon their administrative capacity. Perhaps, says the SCHEV list of options, “the Governor and the General Assembly could implement other changes for some or all of the institutions that would result in greater savings.
Council members’ reaction to the idea of having options was positive, although some took issue with particular options.
“My perception is that people don’t want to increase the percentage of out-of-state students,” said Heywood Fralin, a University of Virginia alumnus and SCHEV vice board chair.
Katy Webb, a retired lobbyist, said the discussion was “worthwhile” but urged caution on the grounds that “how one institution would be affected would be very different than another.”
Institutions with the flexibility to raise tuition or enroll more out-of-state students might not appreciate seeing their efforts being undercut fiscally by having the General Assembly reducing their state support, suggested Minnis E. Ridenour, a former Virginia Tech budget director.
SCHEV took no action on any of the ideas.
These SCHEV proposals are reasonable.
But do they address the symptoms of the problems of Higher Education instead of its root causes? If they address only the symptoms, they will mask the underlying problems until those those problems finally overwhelm the system. This delayed reaction will cause far greater damage than would have been the case had the real problems been fixed earlier.
I am sure that is what is happening today in Higher Education. Here is why.
In the 1980s the savings and loan industry and Banks (to a degree) were deregulated, taxes were cut, and defense spending soared. The economy took off. With all the new large commercial lenders, commercial lending expanded dramatically, most particularly in the development of real estate.
Now many more banks (incl. S&Ls) went looking for borrowers instead of the other way around. Lending criteria and standards declined. Loans were pushed out the door. More and more people could get loans and got loans. More and more commercial buildings were built. And the construction loans kept on coming as the standards and qualifications for getting those loans kept on getting lower and lower.
Soon commercial buildings were being built without signed up tenants in place to occupy them. So there were no leases to secure the loans when monies went out the door into the new construction. These buildings were built on speculation. And as time when on and more and more buildings were built they were because because the construction loan monies had become like addictive drug. Banks would lend the drugs and the landowners would eagerly take the drugs to keep their “habit going”, building ever more new buildings on the hope that tenants would show up from somewhere and sign leases and fill up the new building and start paying rent before the new buildings construction loan money ran out.
This worked for a while.
A so more and more buildings were being build and put into the 18 month pipeline that it took to complete the building. And soon there were more buildings being competed that there were tenants of lease and occupy the space. So newly built but vacant buildings began to pile up.
SO now the landlord builders began to DISCOUNT their asking rent for space in the new buildings. They had to do this to lure potential tenants away from other vacant buildings in the marketplace. Soon more and more people started having to give away FREE RENT at the start of the lease.
Remarkably, even now, banks kept on making new construction loans anyway. And new buildings kept getting built with owners having to DISCOUNT THEIR RENT, that is give away free rent for longer and longer periods of time to keep tenants moving in.
So then what happened next is that long term tenants in older buildings began to refuse to renew their old existing leases there with their long term landlords but instead these existing tenants jumped ship out of the older building to lease space in brand new half empty buildings down the road where they could get FREE RENT (DISCOUNTED), and so occupy great new space for free for up to a year then 18 months before paying any rent at all.
Remarkably even then everyone evolved kept playing the game. Other peoples easy money builds addictive habits only disasters can break.
The game played on like on the Titanic until disaster struck the new real estate industry and the banking (incl. deregulated S&Ls) in 1990. Whole city market were devastated. That great recession lasted until very late 1993/94.
This example of what happened in real estate in the early 1990s shows why today’s habits of colleges and universities are so dangerous in so many ways.
For example:
When Colleges and universities give out grants and discounts not to help out to poor but instead to buy students to fill up their seats, and to buy rankings by buying kids with extremely High SATs, and better yet out of state kids with high SATs from all over the 50 states so as to claim that you are an Elite NATIONAL University per rating standards, they are building up a market that will invariable collapse causing great harm to all concerned. And all of society too because that harm spreads everywhere.
And
when colleges and universities keep building ever more expensive and fancier campus buildings and facilities or do away with real grades to keep luring kids to their schools and away from other schools, whether just to keep the tuition money coming in and/or to keep climbing up the ratings charts by taking the “better” student prospects away from its competitors. Here the damage is left everywhere – kids without educations but with crippling loans for example.
So we must be careful that we solve problems instead of masking them.