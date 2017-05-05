The Marketplace is Speaking. Are the Counties Listening?

After CoStar Group, a provider of real estate market intelligence, announced last fall its intention to move its research division headquarters to downtown Richmond, the company offered employees from Washington, D.C., Atlanta, San Diego, and Columbia, Md., an opportunity to move to Virginia. A big concern of Senior Vice President Lisa Ruggles was how many would want to make the move. “I had no idea of how many people would be interested,” she said.
She was surprised that 150 applicants responded, Ruggles told Richmond BizSense. After they took part in three-day tours of the metropolitan area, she says, “I told them that they were all welcome to come to Richmond, and the place erupted. Everybody was clapping, people were crying; it was an amazing sight to see.”
AvePoint, a New Jersey provider of Microsoft cloud services, had a similar experience, according to BizSense. “We estimated that when we would be transferring people down here that we might not get a ton of people, because Richmond is very different from New York,” said AvePoint COO Brian Brown. “That’s proved absolutely not to be the case.”
Big selling points: a lower cost of living, shorter commutes and a high overall quality of life. “I think one of the things people are pleasantly finding, especially people who have families, is how cheap it is to find a really nice place to live and how easy the commute is,” Brown said.
Here’s the really interesting thing:
CoStar’s Ruggles said it has been interesting to see where employees have chosen to live in Richmond. Of the 120 employees who made the company’s initial move, she said the majority chose places such as Deco at CNB and other apartment communities in Tobacco Row and Manchester. Only two employees chose to live in Short Pump, said Ruggles, who herself just closed on a house in the West End.
“Coming from D.C., a lot of our employees don’t have cars, and that was not something they were wanting to run out and buy, so a lot of people ended up in locations where they could walk to work,” Ruggles said. “We have found that, because that group relocated from D.C., where they’re used to taking the Metro or walking or riding their bike, they’re continuing to do that here.
Bacon’s bottom line: Richmond’s urban core exerts a strong appeal to highly skilled and educated employees — the affluent, creative-class types who pay more in taxes and spend more in the local economy — from other cities. If the region wants to attract more employees like them, along with the companies that employ them, the city and counties need to facilitate the building of the kind of communities these people want to live in. That means more moderate density, more mixed-use development, more grid streets, more investment in streetscapes, and, where economically justified, more mass transit.
That's an easy sell for Richmond, most of which was laid out according to the dicta of traditional city planning. It's a harder sell for Henrico and Chesterfield Counties, built according to the principles of suburban sprawl. The marketplace is yelling loud and clear what it wants. As a Henrico resident with a vested interest in the county's long-term fiscal viability, I hope county officials are listening. If they're not the City of Richmond will kick our butts in the economic development game.
Well, hate to take a bow, but I will.
I have been predicting this for years, that is that Richmond was likely on the cusp of resurgence given northern Virginia’s growing gridlock and the dysfunction, inconvenience, and dislocation that follows in gridlock’s wake. Of course new technologies and life style changes also play a roll.
But even bigger news is with the national trends involved as New Yorkers now are joining the parade to Richmond.
Two warnings are apt.
Do not blow this Richmond! Don’t replicate Fairfax County after it got the upper hand over Arlington in the early 1980s. Cause if you don’t behave, the worm will invariable turn yet again. So do now instead what Virginians too rarely do – take best advantage to today’s advantage over competitors by planning and building your city for the very long term. Build like downtown Arlington did.
For Fairfax County I suggest this is a blessing in disguise. Now you have a crying need to change radically your game, and the breathing space to do it. So think bold and get about the task of fixing all that is broken, and do it with your close neighbors.
I strongly suspect that these folks, especially the families will be moving to Henrico, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, etc..
The examples you cited were companies recruited to downtown offices. There might be a different living pattern for a new company moving to Innsbrook or some Chesterfield location. I think you are wrong if you assume those locations have no appeal anymore.
I also agree with Larry that as these newcomers settle in the pattern will disperse as they face the choice of city schools (great message dumping another superintendent, Richmond) vs. expensive private schools vs. a move to the ‘burbs. Long term the companies might expand to larger offices outside the city, as well. Which is fine. It is all good.
My first week working in Richmond, 1986, there was a shooting in broad daylight around the corner from my office on E. Grace, and the city never got a second chance to make a first impression. Maybe I wouldn’t have minded either if I were moving from New York, but I knew I wasn’t in Roanoke anymore.
Not surprising and the now generation is not looking for a suburban homes with cow pastures. 20 years ago Reston was that but in the past ten or so years over 5,000 new condos and apartments have been occupied — mostly along the metro to Dulles. Now Reston is seeing another 5,000 condos and apartments on the way…with many under construction now.
And several thousand are underway at Tysons Corner which is on the Metro line to Dulles next to Reston. And at this time there are many more apartments being built than condos which is a reflection of the new economy and the new workforce.
And this is not limited to the USA. A few years ago I visited Robina a new planned city in North East Australia (Queensland) and this was what they were doing. Robina now has about 20,000 residents now and Australia’s first private university Bond University.