The Economic Cost of Virginia’s Opioid Epidemic

The rate of drug overdose-related deaths is lower than Virginia than it is in the United States as a whole — 16.5 deaths per 100,000 compared to 19.8 nationally — but that is about the only morsel of consolation that can be derived from a special focus on the opioid crisis in the 2017 State of the Commonwealth Report.
The number of opioid deaths in Virginia was relatively stable between 2007 and 2010, after which it began climbing sharply as the epidemic spread, reaching 1,138 in 2016. Aside from the personal tragedies of overdose victims and their families, the economic cost has snowballed as state and local governments has spent more on emergency response and substance abuse treatment, and as drug addicts have dropped out of the workforce.
“The consensus is that opioid addiction causes individuals to drop out of the labor force by making them less ambitious, more lackadaisical and even unresponsive to ordinary labor market incentives,” states the report, written by Robert M. McNabb and James V. Koch with the Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
Labor force participation in the U.S. has been on decline for many years, reaching a 40-year low in May 2015. As of Sept. 2016, 11.4 million men between the ages of 25 and 54 were not working or seeking work. Forty-four percent of men not in the labor force were taking painkillers daily; by contrast only 20% of working men and 19% of unemployment men took painkillers. A Federal Reserve Bank of Boston-sponsored study estimated that 20% of the decline in labor force participation could be attributed to opioid use and abuse.
What is the cost of such behavior to the Virginia economy? This is not easy to measure. If, however, labor force participation rate data in Virginia have declined 3 percent due to opioid addiction, then the Commonwealth has experienced between $4.5 billion and $7.6 billion in lost productivity. To put it another way, the lost productivity is at least equal to 1 percent of the Commonwealth’s gross domestic product for 2017 and may be as high as 1.6 percent.
In addition, in 2008, untreated substance abuse resulted in $613 million in public safety expenditures (police, jail, prison) and health car services by local and regional governmental units, according to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) study. In 2010, the average hospital stay for drug abuse patients was 3.8 days, and the treatment cost was almost $30,000. “No doubt these numbers are higher today,” the authors write.
What is to be done? While the opioid epidemic has become a top-of-mind, national issue, some physicians are insufficiently trained in how to prescribe opioids while managing chronic patient pain. “Both physician and pharmacy education are in order.” McNabb and Koch also recommend researching nonaddictive painkillers, creating a national prescription registry to catch abusers who obtain multiple prescriptions from multiple physicians, and funding the use of methadone to wean users from their addiction and naxalone to reverse the effects of overdoses.
But there are no magic solutions. “Opiate misuse and abuse ultimately reflect our society — the values attitudes, laws, geography and range of economic opportunities that together make us who we are. Hence, one cannot press a single button and eliminate the scourge of opiate addiction because this wave of abuse represents the conjunction of a set of complex phenomena deep within us.”There are currently no comments highlighted.
I think it’s important to understand WHY people find and use drugs, including but not by any means restricted to opioids in particular. Until this point in time, “we” have treated drug use as problem with the “person” and not necessarily their circumstances that can influence the choices they make and if there are few jobs available – as they say .. idle hands are….. the devil.
Here’s that geography :
percent of total commercial and medicaid opioid claims across Virginia
This is very difficult to say because I find many holes to be poked in these debates, but what I find most interesting is the foundation that this was built on, big pharma + corporate americana breaking a myriad of laws in their pursuit of oxycotin riches, is never even mentioned.
Almost as upsetting, are these ideas that doctors are overwhelmed/aren’t aware of what they are doing.
Or that pharmacists aren’t in the know that they are handing out massive quantities of pills to people that literally look like walking zombies.
From all the solutions mentioned, notice that most affect citizens.
Yes, we should have a pill database, but the focus should be on doctor’s mass prescribing, with catching pill heads in the secondary.
Yes, the industry should be educated, just not by pharmaceutical representatives that legally bribe doctors into pushing their wares which should never have been green-lighted by the fda in the first place.
Yes, we should research non-addictive pain killers, primarily weed.
We should bring back the laws prior to 1992 when the fda ceded sovereignty to private business.
We should hold purdue pharmaceuticals accountable for all of this, including shutting down their entire operation and locking up as many of them as possible.
We shouldn’t be allowing for-profit business in medical field. If you want to get all death of the market/no innovation hysterical, then if still allowed, it should be extremely narrow and highly regulated x 10.
Notice how dealers are now being charged with murder? Odd how they get charged, but the doctor who initially got the overdosed user hooked is never even mentioned.
Furthermore, and this is as wild as it gets, restrictions on accessing pills is not even solid ground here. The insane thing about opiates is that users can die if they go into withdrawal, so cutting them off legally is literally a springboard for crime. I am not saying just give them to them, but I am saying that cutting them off directly leads to crimes in pursuit of their fix.
As to LarrytheG’s comment, swva has always been oddly into pills, at least since I was in college in the late 1990’s. Extreme contrast from where I grew up (hrva) but also with rva/nova crowds in general. I know this stuff is everywhere, but it sure felt like in swva it was just wide open.
I made a very similar map once of the number of meth lab busts across the states, and it was almost exactly like the one you posted. I found it so odd that Montgomery County had at least 2 or 3 times the number of busts than Virginia Beach. More importantly, opiates and amphetamines are two different animals entirely, and the fact that swva has embraced both tells me that there is something else going on. I won’t go so far as to say idle hands, but will say that misery loves company. If you have no hope, no outlook, if you can’t look past today because you are struggling that hard to survive, these drugs actually seem almost appealing.
Regarding the why: people use drugs for the effects. and when I say drugs I mean drugs, not this weak watered down version America likes to peddle. Alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, these are all drugs too.
Why do you consume alcohol? Coffee? Dr. Pepper?
The same reason why you take advil or the pills your doctor prescribed to you.
The effects.
Unfortunately, each substance can have a different experience for each person. Without being exposed to the realities of them via education, individuals find out for themselves, quite often the hard way.