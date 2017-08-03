Sweet Sunset

Sweet sunset at Atlantic Beach, N.C.

I’m a dyed-in-the-wool Virginian and would never seriously think about moving to any other state. But if I did… The North Carolina coast would be at the top of the list of places I’d consider.

