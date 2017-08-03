I’m a dyed-in-the-wool Virginian and would never seriously think about moving to any other state. But if I did… The North Carolina coast would be at the top of the list of places I’d consider.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Support Bacon’s Rebellion
Help Bacon's Rebellion spread the word. Your contributions will be used to promote the blog and generate new readers.
To make a one-time donation by credit card, contact Jim Bacon at jabacon[at]baconsrebellion.com.
Search Bacon’s Rebellion
Content Categories
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- Sweet Sunset
- Boomergeddon Watch: U.S. Virgin Islands
- Does “Ooker” Estridge Know Something the Experts Don’t?
- A Substation in Time Saves Nine
- Here’s What Happens When You Mess Where You Shouldn’t Be a’Messin’
- Living the Good Life… for a Week
- Fulminations about Yuppy Scum and Idiot Technology
- Note to Agitators, Bomb Throwers and Rebels
Recent Comments
- James A. Bacon on Boomergeddon Watch: U.S. Virgin Islands
- LarrytheG on Boomergeddon Watch: U.S. Virgin Islands
- CleanAir&Water on Does “Ooker” Estridge Know Something the Experts Don’t?
- LarrytheG on Does “Ooker” Estridge Know Something the Experts Don’t?
- LarrytheG on Does “Ooker” Estridge Know Something the Experts Don’t?
- DLunsford on Does “Ooker” Estridge Know Something the Experts Don’t?
- djrippert on Note to Agitators, Bomb Throwers and Rebels
- djrippert on Note to Agitators, Bomb Throwers and Rebels
Subscribe to blog via email
-
Subscribe to blog by RSS feed
Follow Jim Bacon’s awesome Tweets
Twitter Feed
Fetch Tweets: At least one rule needs to be selected in the widget form.