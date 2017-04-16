Stephen Moret: Aiming to Restore Virginia as Jobs Leader

Stephen Moret, the new director of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) has been on the job long enough to tour the state, meet business leaders and regional economic development officials, and summarize impressions of his first 100 days. In a letter he broadcast widely through the economic development community, he articulated five aspirational goals and enumerated eleven projects he hopes to see accomplished by the end of 2017.
The five broad goals include:
- Position Virginia to achieve an employment growth rate among the top three Southern states (and top five in the United States). This will require creating 20,000 jobs per year over and above existing forecasts.
- Ensure that every region of Virginia participates in that growth. Over the past five years, nearly half of Virginia’s counties and cities have lost population. “While we can’t ensure that every county will grow, we can ensure that every region will grow.”
- Restore Virginia’s standing to the top rankings (average in the top three) of the best states for business.
- Re-establish VEDP as “America’s premier state economic development organization.” Other states have stepped up their game. “We are going to clearly describe where we are behind and articulate what it will take to get back on top.”
- Emphasize the “P” in VEDP — develop strong relations with local and regional economic developers, the Port of Virginia, GO Virginia, the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, railroads, utilities, and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
This year, Moret said he will focus upon implementing Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) recommendations for the administrative reform of VEDP as well as the following:
- Develop a target-industry economic development strategy and action plan for the state and each of its regions.
- Create a marketing/branding, site-consultant cultivation, and lead-generation program, and introduce a legislative proposal to fund it.
- Launch a “world-class, turnkey, customized workforce recruitment and training program modeled after such programs in Georgia and Louisiana.”
- Launch a targeted business retention and expansion program.
- Develop a comprehensive strategy to position rural Virginia for growth.
“I’ve been amazed by the physical beauty of Virginia; the incredible human capital, higher education, infrastructure, and geographic assets here; the high-quality companies making world-class products and/or delivering world-class services; and the professionalism and passion of Virginia economic development practitioners,” wrote Moret, who ran Louisiana’s economic development program before moving to Virginia. “Based on what I’ve seen so far at VEDP and across the Commonwealth, I’m even more enthusiastic about the opportunities facing us than I was when my appointment was first announced.”
Bacon’s bottom line: Stephen Moret is bringing new energy and a fresh eye to an economic development apparatus that grew complacent from previous successes. As VEDP chief, however, his job is bringing outside capital investment and jobs to Virginia, which is only one leg of a diversified economic development strategy. Most jobs will be created by existing Virginia businesses and new start-up businesses, which are outside of Moret’s portfolio. But I think Virginians can feel reassured that the corporate-recruitment function is in good hands.There are currently no comments highlighted.
In reading up on Mr. Moret – this caught my eye:
” Under Moret’s leadership………. more than 91,000 new direct and indirect jobs and $62 billion in capital investment. ………..securing ConAgra’s sweet potato processing facility, which leverages research developed at the LSU AgCenter.
Many of the wins Moret and his team have secured were partially the result of innovative public/private partnerships LED developed with state universities to expand and modernize computer science programs, including those at Louisiana Tech, LSU, UL-Lafayette, UL-Monroe and UNO. In 2008, Moret collaborated with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to create LED FastStart, a customized workforce-training program that Business Facilities has ranked the top state workforce-training program in the country for the last five years in a row.”
https://www.lsu.edu/ur/ocur/lsunews/MediaCenter/News/2015/03/item75758.html
so I bet it won’t be long before the “using our tuition for R&D” boo-birds will be hooting and hollering with even more vigor!
I confess.. initially I saw his “goals” as a bit pompous with a lot of room to claim success and little room for actual measurement of achievements.
but upon reading further – I’m on board with his thinking.. and he clearly sees the Universities as job-creators in the rural areas…and community colleges as workforce training ….for the State! Lord Lord – what a CONCEPT!
Virginia will be more difficult than Louisiana which basically was an economic basket-case and a target-rich environment for even tepid Economic Development but looks like Moret wants the Virginia challenge to further sharpen his skills and reputation!
My big fear is that he may be too much for the “Virginia Way” to tolerate.
It’s not like his “recipe” is all that revolutionary.. it’s basically reality and common sense – but a seriously disruptive way of thinking in Virginia given it’s near-incompetent performance at economic development to date.
I hope he succeeds and outruns the political cretins.
Will he be captured by Virginia’s most sacred cow – real estate developers? The Commonwealth has spend billions of tax dollars on infrastructure to enrich well-positioned landowners. Case in point, despite the fact that the Silver line has allowed virtually unlimited density at the four Tysons rail stations, landowners are paying only $400 million of Phase 1’s $2.9 billion cost. And similarly, the County is dedicating the entire C&I transportation real estate tax to fund Tysons projects supporting the higher density.
And based on an answer to one of my questions, Fairfax County has no idea if and when the additional real estate taxes from Tysons’ redevelopment will enable the County to provide real estate tax relief to the residents and businesses.
Let’s focus on Larry’s workforce training proposals and assume they would have been adopted and consumed some of the tax dollars spent to enable multi-millionaire land speculators to make even more. Which would have created more jobs? I don’t know.
I don’t see any history on this guy viewing land-development as economic development.. he’s focused on jobs… and what kinds of things the state can actually do to attract employers – including workforce training.
We blathered a lot about “free community college”.
Would the state incentivize customized workforce training to attract an employer? Would that be considered a raid on taxpayers for an expanded govt function or would it be viewed as “economic development”?
OH MY STARS – Look at THIS:
” We reimburse you up to 50% of your new employee’s starting wage rate to offset your extraordinary training costs. Reimbursement lasts from three months up to 26 weeks, depending on the complexity of the job and the current skills and qualifications of your new employees. We customize an OJT program to meet your needs. Your new employee is trained for specific work requirements. ”
http://www.vec.virginia.gov/employers/incentives/trade-act/on-the-job-training
“so I bet it won’t be long before the “using our tuition for R&D” boo-birds will be hooting and hollering with even more vigor!”
Larry, what does that even mean? Is anything in this article about using tuition for R&D? It does not appear to be about that to me. Why would we be “boo birds” if there is nothing in this about tuition for R&D. Does this mean you admit that tuition has been used for R&D (which you have always strenuously denied) and this is an example of a justifiable use? Again, what does this even mean?
re: ” Does this mean you admit that tuition has been used for R&D (which you have always strenuously denied) and this is an example of a justifiable use?”
NOPE!
it means the same group of people who suspect nefarious behaviors with respect to tuition but have no real evidence will once again get their rumps in an uproar when this new guy forms new partnerships between the Universities and the private sector!