A Step Forward for Charter Schools

In the debate over K-12 education, Virginians often forget that the Old Dominion is afflicted with one of the most centralized, top-down school systems in the country. Nowhere is the ossified nature of the bureaucracy more evident than in the paucity of charter schools. With only five charter schools in 2004-2005 (one of which is no longer operating), Virginia has fewer than almost any state in the nation.
That may change. The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $450,000 to support three charter schools in Virginia: on each in Norfolk, Richmond and Charlottesville. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the charter school in Richmond, the Leading Edge Academy, would serve 40 to 60 students who are behind academically.
Said Paul Goldman, senior policy advisor to Mayor L. Douglas Wilder: “This should be seen as a breakthrough in Virginia, which has been very slow to look at [charter schools] and see tremendous potential. This is an additive, another way to reach students and maximize their potential.”
Good for Wilder and Goldman. It’s fine to poor money into K-12 education, but money alone won’t solve what’s ailing Virginia’s school systems. We need some creative thinking and experimentation, too.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Creative thinking and experimentation. That’s a concept only the VEA could oppose.
I watched Del. Phil Hamilton (R) work his charter school bill year after year until it passed. Phil created the opportunities for choice. The underwhelming response has many causes.
It takes money, time and true energy to start up a charter school. There is no one to blame now that the opportunity is law. Best wishes for whoever goes out there in an endeavor to educate better.
Agreed with all.
Here is a bit of a repeat from me in an earlier post …
Choice has not answered the question of good systems for ALL students. What can happen is … a bad system can get worse when all the students, whose parents care, leave. The availability of school choice matters to those parents, but not to the majority of under served students whose parents can’t or don’t fight for them.
Parental expectations play a very big role in what a system does for its students. Involving the community is not always easy and while additional funds for remediation help, they are not the silver bullet either. Choice can develop good schools but it can also result in disregarding schools where the community is not actively involved and where the system itself needs improvement.
We, at the system where I served on the Board, ended up emphasizing teacher accountability and staff support that included opportunities for the teaching staff to receive a variety of continuing education opportunities. That, and assuring good leadership is in place In all our public schools, is our responsibility to all our children throughout the country.
“Creative thinking and experimentation, too” can happen in our pubic schools. Are Charters the place we want our tax payer dollars to go?