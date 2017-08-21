Eclipse Wash Out

August 21, 2017

Here was the view of the 86% eclipse from my house. Woo hoo! This big flippin’ cloud sailed in from nowhere just in time to block out everything. I’ll take another whack at it in 2024.

I wonder how Bill Tracey fared.

3 responses to “Eclipse Wash Out

  1. Acbar | August 21, 2017 at 4:23 pm |

    Clear in Mathews; lots of dancing crescents under the trees; the neighbor’s rooster went crazy. Wa-Hoo indeed!
    [or is the University’s “Rebel Yell” now forbidden on the Grounds?]

  2. V N | August 21, 2017 at 7:58 pm |

    It was pretty decent down here. Great view.

  3. TooManyTaxes | August 21, 2017 at 9:48 pm |

    Saw it at both the Fairfax Government Center and later at my house in McLean. Was able to share glasses with neighbors.

    Later we had a 10-minute thunderstorm. Power outages all over McLean. Dominion doesn’t trim trees. When I get back from vacation, I’m filing a complaint at the VSCC.

