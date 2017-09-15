Second Chart of the Day: Unemployment

Another chart from the Commonwealth Institute based on the latest U.S. Census data: poverty rates across Virginia metro areas.

Here’s what leaped out at me: Every single metro area, from Harrisonburg to Winchester, had a poverty rate below the statewide average of 11%. How high must the poverty rate for non-metro (aka rural) Virginia be to skew the numbers in such a way? As Augie Wallmeyer says, there are two Virginias.

