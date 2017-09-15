Ryan Selected to Lead UVa

The University of Virginia has selected a new president, James E. Ryan, dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education. A former law school professor at the UVa law school, he has a strong ties to the institution, and he has an impressive background and resume.
“The University of Virginia has occupied a special place in my heart since the day I first stepped on Grounds,” said Ryan in a prepared statement. “Returning here to continue playing a role in the extraordinary work of this University community is deeply humbling, and an opportunity that I will strive every day to honor.”
In explaining the section, Rector Frank M. Conner III and former Rector William H. Goodwin stated:
We believe that the next 15 years will be critical in determining the future of higher education in the United States and the role of the University of Virginia in that future. As a leading public institution, we fully embrace the public service mission that we have to the Commonwealth of Virginia, the nation, and the world to develop citizen leaders in all fields of endeavor and to contribute to the common good in solving the most challenging issues of our time. We know that Jim shares a passion for this purpose. We are confident that he is the perfect leader for this institution at this precise time in history. And we intend to support him in every manner we can in achieving our shared vision.
Neither Conner, Goodwin nor Ryan elaborated upon what that shared vision might be. In a five-minute video accompanying the announcement, Ryan stuck to personal ruminations and gave no hint of what the board expects him to accomplish. Stay tuned. Bacon's Rebellion will do its best to divine whether the university sticks to its present course or sets out in a new direction.
This is great news.
Which Traitors will he be bringing to Charlottesville? Ed Snowden?
Two weeks ago, without the slightest idea that Mr. Ryan was a candidate to head UVa., I read his recent book WAIT, WHAT? AND LIFE’S OTHER ESSENTIAL QUESTIONS.
On finishing the book, I sent a note to the person who had recommended the book to me:
… With that little book, you tossed a bomb over the Bay into my River. I read it. Gave it to … She read it. Now my home is full of endless questions. Plus she reloaded the bomb and tossed it into DC, exploding homes of friends there, with endless questions, queries, starts and stops, kin puzzled and amazed, smiling and clapping, unlike the hard looks and grimaces and fist-a-cuffs, before.”
Despite the many personal details of his life that he shares with the readers of WAIT, WHAT?, there is a lot more to learn about James Ryan. But I cannot imagine a more different approach to problems and how to solve them as offered by this book, from the way problems have been addressed and “solved” or not solved at UVA over the past six years, since the Spring of 2011.
What a breath of fresh air!
Of course the same BOV that selected him also unanimously did this:
” UVa Board of Visitors votes to move Confederate tablets from Rotunda facade”
The University of Virginia Board of Visitors endorsed and acted upon several student demands on Friday.
The board voted to pass resolutions that will change or remove plaques on the Rotunda that honor UVa’s Confederate war dead, strengthen the school’s open-flame policy and make the Lawn a facility.
The decisions are in direct response to the white nationalist march through Grounds on Aug. 11 and to demands by several minority student groups made after the rally. By changing symbols and regulations, the university hopes to address concerns over UVa’s ties to the Confederacy and slavery — and to prevent more violence on Grounds.
“I commend this resolution, and I thank you for your leadership on it,” said board member Maurice Jones, the state’s former commerce secretary. “I want to be clear, these were not young men who died for America; they died to defend slavery. If they had won, I would not be here today.”
UVa’s rector also suggested that the bronze tablets are impacting recruitment.
“Are the plaques a barrier to the talent we want today?” asked Rector Frank M. “Rusty” Conner. “I believe they are.”
