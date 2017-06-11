Autonomy and Accountability

This is the first of four articles exploring higher-education accountability in Virginia since enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act.

The year 2005 was a watershed for higher education policy in Virginia. Lawmakers struck a grand bargain that gave Virginia’s public colleges and universities greater autonomy from state regulations in exchange for more accountability in meeting state goals.

Virginia’s elite universities — University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and the College of William & Mary — had been lobbying for “charter” status that would liberate them from suffocating state controls and reaffirm their right to raise tuition without interference from politicians. At the same time, Governor Mark Warner was articulating what he wanted from the state’s higher education system: expanded enrollment, access for minorities and the poor, and greater progress in obtaining external R&D funding, among other priorities.

Lobbyists and lawmakers struck a compromise: All of Virginia’s colleges and universities would get more day-to-day operational freedom, with the elite three gaining the greatest latitude, and Warner would get more accountability for progress toward state goals. The “2005 Restructured Higher Education Financial and Administrative Operations Act,” or “2005 Restructuring Act” for short, spelled out the new covenant between the state and its universities.

“Warner worked really hard to get a consensus around it,” recalls Pat Callan, president of the National Center for Public Policy and Higher Education, who was involved in articulating the accountability goals. “It had a pretty good shot at being successful.”

Mirroring a tug of war between states and public universities taking place in every state, the 2005 Restructuring Act garnered widespread attention in the world of higher ed. Some observers speculated that the law would provide a model for other states.

“The Virginia case represents one of the most coherent and thoughtful efforts to deregulate and decentralize while working toward an explicit state agenda that we have seen,” wrote Lara K. Couturier, a colleague of Callan’s, in a 2006 analysis.

But the jury was still out on whether the impact of the legislation would be positive or negative, Couturier said. Would legislators respect the spirit of the legislation and remain hands-off on tuition? Would universities prompt a political response by continuing to raise tuition aggressively? Would the benefits of administrative autonomy outweigh the burden of compiling reports and statistics? How effectively would the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) hold colleges accountable to Warner’s goals, often referred to as the “state ask”?

In 2008, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) published a two-year review of the Act, with special attention to the management agreements that UVa, Tech and W&M negotiated with the state. “It appears that the management agreements have generally worked in a satisfactory manner to date,” the report concluded. Streamlined procedures didn’t address every gripe university administrators had, but the new arrangements were a clear improvement over the old.

It was still too early at that time to gauge the impact of restructuring on students, but signs seemed positive. The three universities covered by management agreements had committed to increase access for underrepresented student populations and transfers by community-college students, JLARC said. “The management agreements should also make college more affordable for most students,” the study added hopefully.

In 2011, however, higher education policy took a marked turn with the passage of “The Virginia Higher Education Act of 2011.” The McDonnell administration set a new goal of awarding of 100,000 additional degrees by 2025. The shift in priorities entailed the creation of some new accountability measures and the abandonment of others.

By 2017, the grand bargain of 2005 was showing signs of breaking down. Runaway tuition at Virginia’s public universities was making higher education increasingly unaffordable, not just for the poor by the middle class. In line with national trends, Virginia students were taking on ever heavier debt. Although a college degree was perceived as an admission ticket into the middle class, the high cost of attendance required ever greater financial sacrifices. Responding to constituent complaints, lawmakers submitted a slew of proposals to assert more state control over college tuition and governance. Higher-ed’s friends in the legislature bottled up those bills in committee, but the educational establishment was on notice — the natives were getting restless.

Since JLARC issued its two-year review in 2008, no one has taken a comprehensive look at the 2005 Restructuring Act. The commission did conduct several narrow-bore studies in 2014 that illuminated drivers of higher costs such as administrative bloat, academic productivity, spending on athletics, and cuts in state support for higher education. But no one has thought to question the premises of the 2005 Restructuring Act.

Perhaps it is time that someone did. Have colleges and universities benefited from their freedom from state controls? Have Virginia’s higher-ed institutions delivered the “state ask”? Has the law lived up to its promise?

In articles to follow, I will argue that the Act delivered on some of its promises bu contributed to a bigger, over-arching problem: the affordability crisis. Among the problems:

There is little accountability. Some of the 12 “state ask” goals are impossible to quantify. For others, no one has established a benchmark against which to measure or set objectives. When SCHEV does establish tangible objectives, they are easily achieved. An failure is not punished.

Priorities enshrined in the 2005 Restructuring Act — especially creating access for poor and minority students, and bolstering research & development — were financed largely through aggressive tuition increases.

SCHEV tried but failed to define “affordability” and never adopted an affordability metric against which to measure individual state institutions.

The state goals enshrined in the legislation, and the metrics that flowed from them, ignore cost drivers such as athletic subsidies, recruitment of star faculty, reduction in teaching hours by tenured professors, expansion of administrative staff, new building construction, a reluctance to shutter obsolete programs, and the “Club Ed” effect on dorms, cafeterias and other student amenities.

As the old business adage goes, “You manage what you measure.” The overseers of Virginia’s higher-ed system didn’t establish cost-related metrics, so the institutions didn’t make a priority of managing them. As institutions sought ot achieve other goals against a backdrop of shrinking state financial support, raising tuition & fees was the path of least resistance.

In Part II, I will discuss the benefits of the 2005 Restructuring Act to Virginia’s colleges and universities.

