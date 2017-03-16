Peninsula Still Needs Surry-Skiffes Project, Says PJM

PJM Interconnection may have lowered its forecasts for peak electricity load on the Virginia Peninsula, but the regional transmission organization still contends that the proposed Surry-Skiffes Creek high-voltage transmission line is still needed to avoid the risk of blackouts.
“It is PJM’s determination that the current Skiffes Creek 500 kV project remains the most effective and efficient solution to address the identified reliability criteria violations,” wrote Steven R. Herling, PJM vice president-planning, to the Norfolk district commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this month.
Dominion Virginia Power, which must obtain a permit from the Corps before it can commence construction, has encountered stiff opposition to the project. Preservationists say the highly visible power line will disrupt views of the James River little changed since the first English settlers arrived more than 400 years ago.
The project was precipitated by federal clean-air regulations that compels Dominion to shut down two of its aging, coal-fired generators at the Yorktown Power Station. Those units are scheduled to go offline next month, eliminating a major source of electric power on the Peninsula. The region is served by multiple transmission lines that can meet electric power demand under routine conditions. But the Peninsula grid lacks the redundancy to meet federal reliability guidelines designed to prevent another cascading blackout like the one that plunged 55 million in the Northeast and Canada into darkness.
Dominion selected the Surry-Skiffes route after examining numerous alternatives. Foes charged that the utility considered only a narrow range of options. Instead of building a 500 kV line across the James, it could have met reliability standards through a combination of measures: upgrade of existing lines, solar power, energy efficiency, demand-response, greater reliance upon the oil-powered Yorktown 3 unit, and/or building a less obtrusive, lower-voltage line across the James. Arguing that the 500 kV line was overkill, they also argued that Dominion forecasts for electricity demand were unrealistically high.
In October 2016, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has named the James River as one of the nation’s 11 most endangered historic places, published an alternatives report prepared by Richard D. Tabors, a consultant and former MIT professor. Using Dominion data and the same simulation model as PJM, Tabors outlined four alternatives.
Tabors recommended upgrading existing 115 kV and 230 kV power lines feeding the Peninsula, getting greater use out of the Yorktown No. 3 oil-based generator, dropping load at selected feeders, and building new transmission lines, preferably along existing rights of way. Each scenario, states the report, “is generally less costly and can be implemented in a shorter period of time.”
Since publication of the Tabors report, PJM has backed off its earlier load forecasts. Reports David Ress with the Daily Press:
The latest PJM forecasts … suggest peak load demand during the summer would grow at an annual rate of 4 percent though 2027, to reach a total of 20,501 megawatts.
That’s 1,755 megawatts less than PJM’s forecast a year ago, nearly an 8 percent decline. Last year, Dominion’s summer peak was 19,539 megawatts.
But in Herling’s letter to the Corps, PJM stuck to its guns on the larger point, that the Surry-Skiffes line presented the optimum solution to the Peninsula’s needs. “PJM staff has reviewed the proposed alternatives and found that none of them resolved the identified reliability criteria violations that are being addressed by the Surry-Skiffes 500 kV project,” wrote Herling.
There are multiple, inter-related reliability violations, said the PJM planner.
Solving for a single violation does not address the panoply of reliability violations that are designed to be addressed through the Skiffes Creek project. For example, the continued operation of the Yorktown 3 generator as proposed by Dr. Tabors would not address thermal overload and voltage violations on the 230 kV and 115 kV bulk electric system that were identified by PJM. In addition, Dr. Tabors’ reliance on the Yorktown 3 generator as a solution ignores the significant environmental operating restrictions and limitations on plant operations associated with that plant.
Subsequent studies have re-confirmed the need for the Surry-Skiffes project even considering PJM's updated load forecasts, Herling wrote.
Folks need to realize that PJM is controlled by the utilities. It would be very surprising if it did not parrot what Dominion wants.
I think it’s the other way around. PJM forecasts demand and plans the grid, and Dominion falls into line. Not to say that Dominion and other utilities don’t have plenty of opportunity for input — PJM is a stakeholder-driven organization — but PJM has the last word.
re: ” but PJM has the last word.” on Skiffes Creek?
it sounds like PJM looked at Dominion’s proposal and at the alternative proposals and pronounced Dominion’s to be the better – as a recommendation to the Army Corp. I don’t think PJM approves or rejects proposals per se, do they?
I don’t doubt for a minute that the PENINSULA “needs” more generation. As I recall, that was an issue even before Yorktown was scheduled to be closed. Even back then – there was said to be a problem supplying peak..
The bigger question was – what region was Surry supplying power to back then since it obviously had been in existence for decades – and had not been supplying power to the peninsula.
I think it was supplying power to Southside Va and other regions south of the James.
so why now is it being proposed to supply power North of the James and what will provide power to the places Surry now serves but will switch to the peninsular if Skiffes Creek is approved?
The answer may be that Dominion is building two new gas plants in some of the least populated regions in Virginia.. so that Surry generation can be re-directed to provide power for the peninsula.
So the decision has already been made – in fact probably more than a decade ago… and now it’s all over but the shouting in terms of getting Surry power north of the James and letting the two new gas plants in southside take over providing power to that region.
and it looks like the opposition just shot their wad…. so onward!!
Setting aside the merits of the various alternatives, what I find really discouraging is the time this has taken, the starts and stops and delays. There is reason to fear that a decision by the Corps in favor of the river crossing will not end the argument. The apocalyptic hysteria notwithstanding, this is not the first time somebody has strung power lines across a river. I have no investment in any particular approach but PJM and the SCC looked at this as engineers would and concluded the line across the river is the most cost-effective and most reliable solution, short of continuing to burn coal or oil at that old plant – which I’m shocked to see proposed. Me, I believe clean air is the more important consideration.
“The project was precipitated by federal clean-air regulations that compels Dominion to shut down two of its aging, coal-fired generators at the Yorktown Power Station. ”
Typically, this statement is misleading — part of the propaganda blast against clean air. These two units were built about 60 years ago. They are really, really old. Let’s say that you are driving a 60-year-old car every day. And then when you realize that maintenance costs are way too high, you blame emissions rules.
Honestly, I get so sick and tired of these ridiculous statements that are tossed off as fact constantly. People start to believe them.
Peter, are you maintaining that Dominion would have retired the Yorktown plant by 2017 even in the absence of the MATS standards? Perhaps that fact can be documented in the public record, but I haven’t seen it. Can you back up your charge with facts?
This is a NIMBY issue, not to say NIMBY is always a bad thing. I’ve been to the geographic spot, so I can visualize the power line crossing the river. Someone here suggested the solution was a more expensive under-water cable, so that the locals would have less objection.