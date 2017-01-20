State Oversight of Physicians Needs Tightening

by Victoria Nicholls

State Sen. Diobhan S. Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a Henrico County physician, broke federal health privacy laws when she sent a political solicitation to her patients during her 2015 campaign, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported two weeks ago. And what were the consequences? Nothing.

The first-term senator won’t face fines or penalties, according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ civil rights office. And that should concern every Virginian and American.

In the Times-Dispatch article, Dunnavant stated that her campaign solicitation letter was approved by a medical practice board and lawyers. Really? Did she chastise her lawyers for malpractice? Did any of her advisers suggest that she consult the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) specialists first? No? Why not?

Patients should be alarmed that Dunnavant was willing to transfer their data to a political campaign without their permission. If a nurse or admin had done the same, would the public agree that it was of no consequence for them to mine patients’ info for volunteer help and votes? What if another doctor or nurse used patients’ data for political purposes? Would they get the same hand-spanking?

“For me, it’s really all about the fact that none of my patients were harmed,” said Dunnavant.

What does Dunnavant have to say about her patients’ loss of data? What about their loss of privacy, which she was obligated by law and public/social agreement to protect? What about the loss of trust in the system? What other “enterprises” do doctors conduct on the side that we, the patients, are sacrificing our privacy for?

Authorities said Dunnavant, when aware of the potential privacy violation, moved quickly to “mitigate the damage” by deleting the protected data from a campaign computer.”

I’d like to know who else might have that data now. Was it backed up? If so, where? Who had access to it? Who else saw it? Did they sign confidentiality agreements? Are they even bound by HIPAA laws? No they aren’t. This is what makes this a huge, huge issue. Most people do not realize how much their personal data is sold on the market.

The system in Virginia isn’t willing to hold physicians accountable. In July 2016, I SENT Virginia physician-legislators including Dunnavant and Del. John O’Bannon, R-Henrico, information that a convicted Tennessee pill-mill doctor was working in a hospital in Virginia. Federal law mandates that convicted drug traffickers be jailed pending sentencing. No response. I asked the Virginia Department of Health Professions how either (a) he got a license or (b) the State Medical Board missed the fact that he had no license.

Still no response.

Victoria Nicholls describes herself as a concerned Virginia citizen living in Chesapeake.

