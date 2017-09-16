It’s Performance, Not Poverty

by John Butcher
The popular sport in the Richmond “education” establishment has been to blame the kids for the awful performance of our schools. We particularly hear about our less affluent (the official euphemism is “economically disadvantaged”) students.
We have some data on that. Again.
Here are the average reading pass rates by grade of the economically disadvantaged (”ED”) and non-ED students in Richmond and the state. “EOC” indicates the End of Course tests that generally must be passed to receive “verified credits” that count toward a diploma.
Both in Richmond and on average, the ED group underperforms the non-ED group.
To the point here, the Richmond ED students underperform their peers in the state averages, as do the non-ED Richmond students.
We can calculate the differences between the Richmond groups and state average to measure that underperformance.
Here we see Richmond’s ED students underperforming their peers by about 7% in elementary school while our non-ED students average some 9% below that group statewide. In middle school the difference increases to roughly 19% for the non-ED students and 25% for the ED group.
The math test results show a similar pattern.
These data tell us two things:
- Richmond students, both ED and not, underperform their statewide peer groups on average; and
- The average SOL performance of Richmond students, ED and not, deteriorates dramatically in middle school.
As I have demonstrated elsewhere, the large percentage of ED students in Richmond (64% in 2017) does not explain our low pass rates. So we are left with (at least) two possible explanations: Either Richmond students are less capable on average than students statewide or our schools are less effective than average.
If Richmond’s students were just less capable, it would explain the low elementary school scores but not the drop in pass rates after the fifth grade.
The plummeting performance of our students when they reach middle school tells us there’s a (big!) problem with our middle schools. And there’s every reason to think that the school system that has terrible middle schools might also have problems with its elementary schools.
To the same end, notice how the ED performance by grade tracks the non-Ed performance in Richmond. We saw the same thing last year:
Those parallel curves are fully consistent with the notion that performance variations by grade are driven by the teaching, not by the capabilities of the students.
As well, Friar Occam would suggest the simple explanation: Substandard elementary schools and awful middle schools in Richmond, not thousands of dunderheads (both poor and more affluent) attending those schools.
There’s an alternative that we might consider: I keep hearing that some of our elementary schools cheat on the SOLs. We know for sure that’s happened in the past in Richmond and this year in Petersburg.
If, in fact, the Richmond elementary pass rates are boosted by cheating, it absolves the middle schools of some or all of the decline in scores between the fifth and sixth grades but it leaves the conclusion here intact; it merely moves the elementary schools toward the “awful” category of our middle schools.
This article was originally published on Cranky's Blog.
Cranky, You have clearly demonstrated that something is wrong in Richmond city schools. That problem may well be the quality of teaching, as you suggest, but I’m not yet persuaded that lousy teachers account for the vast gulf between Richmond vs. state performance that you show across the board.
As you point out, the transition between elementary school and middle school is the inflection point. What else happens around that time? Kids begin to enter adolescence. They are more difficult to discipline. In the Richmond, where a large percentage of the school age population lives in or near public housing projects, I suspect that many mothers begin to lose their children to “the street.” For many of these kids, studying and paying attention to teachers is not high on their list of personal priorities.
There is a second inflection point — when kids transition from middle school to high school. Testing performance improves somewhat. One of two hypotheses of what might be happening there: (1) kids are coming out of their adolescent turmoil, or (2) problem kids are dropping out of school, making the percentage of passing test takers look better by comparison.
Do your data sources lend themselves to testing any of these alternate explanations of the data?
I think this abrupt drop off problem that arises in Middle school finds it genesis in lower school. Six Grade is the great turnover grade, because from the 6th grade on, students must already be able to read (and write) in order to learn. So, before the six grade, they are learning to read (and write) in order to succeed in the 6th grade and beyond.
Hence without learning to read and write by the end of the 5th grade, student are doomed to fail in middle school. They can’t keep up. The learning everyone else does in the 6th grade and beyond is done by their reading homework assignments and their taking tests that require them to read and write.
I’d like to see the sources of the data. I know that they keep numbers of ED but was not aware that data was broken down by grade.
I wonder how Henrico would look since 5 of their schools were denied accreditation and 8 more have failed one or more of the subject benchmarks and are classified as TBD on accreditation.
but where is the pass rates for ED and non-ED data on a per school district basis?
thanks
Assuming Butcher is correct. Okay, then what do we do? How do we weed out the poorly-performing teachers, and replace them with a stronger faculty? Who is standing in line to teach there? Heck, who is standing in line to teach anywhere, given how lousy the job has become and how lousy the pay? The stories of large numbers of vacant positions as the year opened does not indicate a deep and talented applicant pool…
Larry: Follow the link under “some data” in the 2d para and then click on Customized student achievement reports.