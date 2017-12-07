More People Still Leaving Virginia than Moving In

Virginia has experienced its fourth consecutive year of domestic out-migration, reports Hamilton Lombard with the University of Virginia’s demographic research group in its StatChat blog. Prior to 2013, Virginia had never experienced a year of out-migration since the Internal Revenue Service began collecting data in 1978. (The data is based on address changes for households filing income taxes.) Virginia’s population is still growing thanks to a surplus of births over deaths, but the growth rate has slowed from 80,000 a year in the 2000s to 50,000 for the past four years.
Lombard attributes the out-migration largely to the impact of sequestration-related cutbacks to defense spending on the economy in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. He also suggests that the high cost of Northern Virginia housing may play a factor in the exodus.
While Virginia still experiences net in-migration from traditional feeder states in the Northeast, it is exporting population to fast-growth Sunbelt cities. The largest cohort of immigrants is in the 26- to 35-year-old age range, although Lombard expects to see a growing number of retirees leaving the state for lower-tax climes.
Last week on WTOP Ask the Governor, Gov. McAuliffe made a quote about Va. growth expectations (and I forget the exact numbers) but over a million more Virginians by 20xx date not too far in the future. let’s say within a decade. The Gov said we would soon surpass NJ and MI to become a top-10 population state.
I see economics greatly affected by changing demographics. Of course, changes in demographics are not good or bad per se. They are facts.
Many of the people leaving have high levels of skills and education and produce economic growth and tax revenue. Many of the newcomers, while often extremely hard working, don’t have the same education and skills needed to drive strong economic growth and growth in tax revenue. State and local officials still report job growth at the high end is extremely negative, with most NoVA job growth at lower-paying service jobs.
Many newcomers and their families, with lower incomes, will need more costly government services. But at the same time, as retirees leave, their needs for more services will fall on other states and not Virginia.
Unless NoVA can diversify its economy and tame transportation problems, I see NoVA’s ability to be the Commonwealth’s cash cow will slowly, but consistently, decline over time. I had lunch with a high-level staff member of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. I was advised that NoVA is getting lots of small startups, but the general lack of support from governments, the draw of government sales and the following dependence on Uncle Sam, the non-Metro locations of Virginia’s most elite universities and their large share of state funding, and the seemingly inability of state and local government to come up with plans that will truly diversify the economy is helping the start-ups die.