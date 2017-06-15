The 2005 Restructuring Act created a new covenant between the Commonwealth of Virginia and its system of higher education. In exchange for greater freedom from state regulation, colleges and universities would be held accountable for achieving 12 core state goals. Those goals are still part of the state code. But over the intervening years, priorities have changed and many benchmarks have been dropped. The state publishes no comprehensive report card for any of its public institutions.

Yet the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV) does compile much of the data needed to track progress in achieving the state goals. The numbers can be extracted from a searchable database the council maintains on its website.

In Part IV of this series, Bacon’s Rebellion extracts that information to see how well Virginia’s higher-ed system measures up to those 2005 goals, which are still part of the state code.

Goal 1: Ensure Access to higher education, including meeting enrollment demand.

Virginia’s system of higher education has expanded significantly since enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act to accommodate a growing student population. Between 2005 and 2016, total enrollment at public, four-year institutions increased 11%. However, almost all of the increase took place by 2011.

How do these numbers compare to enrollment demand? That’s impossible to say. SCHEV has not defined enrollment demand or set any benchmarks.

A related metric is the number of degrees awarded. A stated goal of higher education policy is not simply to increase enrollment, it is to increase the number of Virginians graduating with degrees. Indeed, the 2011 Top Jobs Act set an explicit goal of increasing the cumulative number of two-year and four-year degrees awarded by public colleges by 100,000 over 15 years. To award more degrees, colleges must do one or both of two things: enroll more students and increase the retention rate (the same thing a reducing the drop-out rate).

As with enrollment, the number of degrees granted each year increased at a robust pace from 2005 to 2011 — and then plateaued. Ironically, that tapering off coincided with the enactment of the Top Jobs legislation. Judging by these numbers, Virginia was not on track to come meeting its Top Jobs goal by the 2015-2016 school year.

What explains the shortfall? According to the 2016 Biennial Assessment of Institutional Performance, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University and the Virginia Community College System missed their “threshold” goals in 2013. The community colleges missed the mark by the widest margin. The following year, only tiny Richard Bland College, a two-year college not part of the community college system, fell short.

The Top Jobs Act put special emphasis on awarding more STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and health degrees. SCHEV data indicates that the higher-ed system boosted the output of STEM-H degrees by 11.1% between the 2011-12 and 2015-16 school years — double the 5.3% increase for all degrees. And that’s on top of considerable gains in previous years.

Goal 2: Assure affordability, regardless of income.

As discussed in Part III, SCHEV gave up trying to develop an overall affordability metric for individual institutions. However, its annual Tuition & Fees report does provide a measure for the higher-ed system as a whole: average undergraduate charges (tuition, fees, room, board) as a percentage of per capita disposable income. After bottoming out at 31.8% in 1999-2000, charges rapidly outpaced Virginia earnings. By the 2016-17 school year, a year’s charges consumed 47.6% of per capita income.

Until recent years, the main preoccupation of politicians and college presidents alike was ensuring “access” to the higher-ed system by “underrepresented populations” based on income, race, ethnicity, first-generation college status, and geographic origin within Virginia.

Affordability of the cost of attendance (tuition, fees, room, board and miscellaneous expenses) was not deemed to be “much of a problem” for students from households earning $80,000 or more, declared a 2008 Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) study of the management agreements struck with Virginia’s elite universities under the 2005 Restructuring Act. But affordability was problematic for those from lower-income families. Four-year institutions were expected to offer extensive financial aid through such programs as AccessUVa at the University of Virgnia, the William & Mary Promise, and Virginia Tech’s Funds for the Future.

As shown in the chart below, Virginia colleges have more than tripled their financial aid since enactment of the 2005 Restructuring Act. By 2015-2016, they collectively provided more than $188 million to in-state students (not including aid to out-of-state students).

As SCHEV observes in its most recent Tuition & Fees report, the concept of “net price” — charges after deductions for institutionally and state-provided financial aid — “is a valuable addition to the discussion of access and affordability.” However, the report does not detail the net price for individual institutions or the higher-ed system as a whole.

As a proxy for affordability, SCHEV does track student indebtedness in great detail. This graph shows known debt at graduation of in-state student borrowers for Virginia’s public institutions. Over the course of nine years, average indebtedness per median borrower (half borrowed more, half less) at graduation increased a total of 58%.

Not only was the median borrower taking on a bigger debt load, a higher percentage of students were driven to the necessity of borrowing money to attend college. The percentage increased from 56% of all grads in 2006-07 to 63% in 2014-15.

Goal 3: Maintain high academic standards.

SCHEV has not developed any metrics or benchmarks for “academic standards.” Instead, it relies upon the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to review each institution as part of the re-accreditation process.

Goal 4: Improve student retention and progress toward timely graduation.

Although SCHEV does not set benchmarks for student retention, it has compiled a vast amount of data on retention rates. The table below shows the six-year graduation rates for freshmen classes of 1994, 2005 and 2008. Statewide, the average increased from 61% for the 1994 class to 70% for the 2008 class.

The statewide average was driven by spectacular gains among a handful of colleges, most notably Christopher Newport University (36 percentage-point gain), George Mason University (20 points), Old Dominion University (20 points) and Virginia Commonwealth University (22 points). The raw data do not tell us, however, why these institutions saw such dramatic increases in graduation rates nor whether the favorable trend is likely to continue.

Goal 5: Develop uniform articulation agreements with community colleges.

The purpose of developing “articulation agreements” between community colleges and four-year colleges is to create a lower-cost pathway to a four-year degree. Students study two years at low-tuition community colleges, and transfer to four-year colleges to take more advanced courses. To track progress, SCHEV measures the number of associate-degree holders enrolled in the four-year colleges. SCHEV’s data portal provides a link to this information, but queries pull up no data.

Goal 6: Stimulate economic development.

SCHEV concluded that there was no practical way to quantify the efforts that Virginia colleges and universities devote to assisting economic development efforts around the state. Instead of submitting data, higher-ed institutions provide a narrative in their Six Year Plans.

UVa supports the “Appalachian Prosperity Project” by supporting schools, entrepreneurship and health care in far Southwest Virginia. VCU touts its role as a “regional steward”: community developer, convener, thought leader, and moral leader. In the one new “economic development” initiative emerging from higher education in 2017-18, W&M and Old Dominion University will spend $1 million for the Southeast Virginia Cybersecurity Consortium. The universities will lead an initiative to act as a bridge between faculty researchers and entrepreneurs to identify emerging cyber technologies.

Goal 7: Increase externally funded research and improve technology transfer.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) collects extensive data on research & development activity at the nation’s colleges and universities. SCHEV staff decided there was no point in duplicating the NSF efforts. SCHEV does not even report the data on its website. The chart below, which shows the increase in R&D spending at Virginia’s six research universities, comes from NSF data.

Since enactment of the Restructuring Act, four of Virginia’s research universities — GMU, Virginia Tech, UVa and VCU have climbed in the national R&D rankings. ODU and W&M both slipped a few notches.

Another metric, the number of patents issued, is easily to collect, but SCHEV does not track it.

Goal 8: Work actively with K-12 to improve student achievement.

SCHEV concluded that university collaboration with K-12 schools was impossible to quantify, and it collects no data for this goal. As with economic development, institutions cover this topic in their Six Year Plan narratives.

Goal 9: Prepare a Six Year Financial Plan.

There is no data to collect. Virginia’s public colleges and universities outline their six-year plans that forecast revenues and expenditures, providing detailed numbers for the year ahead. SCHEV publishes these plans on its website.

Goal 10: Meet financial and administrative management standards.

SCHEV compiles Biennial Assessments of Institutional Performance for each institution, which it publishes on its website. These assessments consists in part of a checklist of administrative and financial benchmarks that Level II and Level III institutions must meet in order to maintain their autonomy from state regulations. Additionally, they contain benchmarks for enrollment, degrees awarded and community-college transfers as well as actual performance. These assessments are the only remnants of accountability envisioned in the 2005 legislation.

Goal 11: Ensure the safety and security of students on college campuses.

Legislators got exercised about campus safety after the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007, but police and related expenditures are routine — as W&M spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan puts it, “an integral part of our mission and daily operations.” SCHEV has not created any benchmarks, and it does not monitor this data.

What SCHEV leaves out.

SCHEV is a creation of the legislature. It performs those tasks assigned to it in the Code of Virginia.

does not examine the cost drivers of higher ed — has left that to JLARC and the House Appropriations Committee

There is a lot of data that it could collect but does not — for example, the number of employees

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet





Related

There are currently no comments highlighted.