Panda Stonewall Gas Plant Starts Cranking out 778 Megwatts

Panda Power Funds has commenced commercial operations at its 778-megawatt “Stonewall” combined-cycle, natural gas-fired power plant near Leesburg. The plant is capable of providing the electric power needs of up to 778,000 homes in the Washington metropolitan area, the company announced in a press release yesterday.
“Panda Stonewall is one of the newest, cleanest and most efficient natural gas-fueled power plants in the United States,” said Todd W. Carter, CEO and senior partner of Dallas, Tex.-based Panda Power Funds.
Panda estimated that the project will inject $7.1 billion into Virginia’s economy during the construction phase and first 10 years of operation. The Bechtel Corp./Siemens Energy Inc. consortium employed 700 people at peak construction. The plant employs 27 full-time employees to oversee operations and maintenance of the facility.
The Stonewall project is Panda’s sixth built in a three-year period. The Stonewall facility raised debt capital of approximately $570 million. Panda Power Funds supplied equity capital along with large institutional co-investors, including Siemens Financial Services. Said Kirk Edelman, Global Head of Energy Finance at Siemens Financial Services: “Our investment underscores Siemens’ strong commitment to supporting projects that deliver cleaner, more environmentally-friendly and sustainable energy.”
The plant, located four miles southeast of Leesburg, will use reclaimed water from the town to cool the facility.
The press release did not say who Panda Stonewall will sell electricity to, noting only that the plant is located in “one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas of the United States.” The company quoted the George Mason Center for Regional Analysis as saying that the metro region is projected to add more than 410,000 new households by 2023 as a result of job growth. In addition, “Loudoun County, dubbed ‘Data Center Alley,’ hosts the largest concentration of data centers in the world. More than 70 percent of the world’s Internet traffic flows through the County on a daily basis.”
Panda Stonewall will be able to draw upon gas from either Dominion Energy or Columbia Gas, both of which pass through the plant site. The plant connects to the grid through an existing Dominion 230 kV electric transmission line that connects the Pleasant View and Brambleton sub-stations.
Bacon’s bottom line: The press release does not say who will purchase Panda Stonewall’s electricity, but it seems reasonable to infer that the plant will sell into the PJM Interconnection wholesale market. As a combined-cycle facility, Stonewall will be a base-load facility, not a peaking facility. Panda Power would not have made the investment unless it was confident that it could displace older, more expensive electricity sources serving the Washington metro market.
While a power plant theoretically can serve markets anywhere — power companies don’t control where their electrons flow — the shape of the electric transmission grid creates choke points, which get incorporated into the price charged to electricity consumers. I don’t know what the electric transmission grid looks like in the Washington metro area, but I would conjecture that Panda views the location on the metropolitan fringe as a competitive advantage for Stonewall over electricity wheeled in from greater distances. Additionally, the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology will make the plant more efficient than coal-fired plants and even older gas-fired plants.
Reading between the lines, it appears that Panda thinks the power plant will pay for itself and generate a profitable return over a relatively short time line — 10 years. Why do I say that? Because the press release calculates the plant’s economic impact over a 10-year period. Admittedly, that is pure surmise and needs to be confirmed by the company. But if I am correct, it says a lot about the competitive advantage of natural gas as an electric energy source in the near- to mid-term future. Even if electric utilities in the Washington metro area — Dominion, Potomac Electric Power Co., and the electric cooperatives — begin building solar energy on a large scale, merchant generators like Panda calculate that either (a) they can pay off their investment and generate a competitive return within 10 years, (b) they can continue continue selling electricity profitably beyond the 10-year horizon, or (c) some combination of the two.
I have put in a call to Panda and will update this story if and when the company gets back to me.
Interesting, Jim. Thanks for sharing!
Sincerely,
Andrew
maybe add this map to give perspective on the geography of the utilities and their service areas.
I would presume that the “process” is for a given utility to call PJM when they need more power… and PJM selects the low bid for power for that region… and delivers…. per the request.
but there is a fly in the ointment – for base load and that is – why would any generator of electricity – run a baseload plant ..burning fuel 24/7.. if it did not have that power already sold to PJM? They just lose money hand over fist burning gas with no place for the electricity to go.
I can see a peaker plant sitting idle and brought online when needed but I cannot see a base load plant sitting and burning fuel but no demand for it.
So maybe the term “baseload” is not what is perceived and what Panda has .. is a plant that can be brought online to run 24/7 – when needed and it will not run when there is no demand for it. Otherwise … Panda is going to have horrendous gas bills if there are no customers.
Second – I wonder where the existing Dominion gas pipeline is and where it comes from?
Third – If Tom is correct and gas from the ACP pipeline will be more expensive than existing infrastructure – and Panda has contracts for existing gas – the “new” gas that Dominion plans on using to feed it’s new gas plants is going to be more expensive than what Panda will use to generate electricity and it will actually cost Dominion more to generate electricity than Panda.
If this is true – Dominion is going to be at a competitive disadvantage to “old” pipeline gas and other potential competitors like Panda getting in the game.
That’s a whole lot of MW for a small footprint plant.
Dominion also says their new nat gas plants are best in the world, but we should challenge all of them to provide their carbon intensity Lbs CO2/MWhr.
I’d be curious to know if Panda (or Dominion) have plant tours to take a look. Perhaps a BaconsRebellion plant tour? I’d be a little worried about Larry on the tour, but maybe he would ask some good questions.
Tbill, I hereby designate you as the official Bacon’s Rebellion representative to tour the facility and report back to readers!
what WOULD be interesting is to hear Panda’s “take”… and see how it compares to Dominion’s!
If you look at that map – and see how many other utilities there are in Virginia and that – maybe in theory – they can buy power from whoever they please – with coordination with PJM… companies like Panda ..could spring up wherever they are existing gas pipelines.. and sell to the electric co-operatives – at prices lower than Dominion could sell if their new gas plants are using gas from a new – more – 5 billion pipeline that has to be paid for from gas transmission…
I’m not opposed to Dominion per se.. They are a good company who has done a good job to date – but they have some problems.. in the way they are portraying issues… and decisions that are perhaps good for them but ignoring some realities that will inevitably affect them – and ratepayers.
For instance, shutting down the Yorktown plants like they have no options – like waivers… especially from a dramatically altered EPA… as a justification for powerlines over the James – as the ONLY option… it just defies belief.
Similar issues with the pipeline and the coal ash.
It’s pretty clear they rule the roost … or think they do.
and yet .. it’s also pretty clear there are things evolving – like Panda and the Matex Virginia Power LLC gas plant in Chesapeake that apparently already has access to existing gas..and will not need or use ACP gas – even as Dominion argues that there is a “shortage” that justifies their 5 billion pipeline.
The evidence is piling up that Dominion believes what it believes – but that’s not at all the truth from on high.. and if I wanted to get “the facts”.. I’d not seek them from Dominion … without a little checking with others – like Panda and Matex Virginia Power for two.