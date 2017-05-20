Why Panda Power Loves Natural Gas

Yesterday I wrote about the 778-megawatt gas-fired Panda Stonewall power station starting up near Leesburg. Against the backdrop of ongoing debate over gas versus solar here in Virginia, I wondered why the Dallas, Tex., investors behind the plant were willing to risk more than half a billion dollars in equity and debt on a merchant generating facility that would sell into the wholesale electricity market.
How did these newcomers to the Virginia energy scene see the future of electricity? Aren’t they worried that solar energy will displace gas in a few years as the price of solar continues to drop and the cost of natural gas is expected to rise? Aren’t they worried their big investment will be rendered valueless? Remember, Panda has zero political influence in Richmond, and the company can’t go running to the State Corporation Commission to bail it out if the bet on natural gas goes sour.
Bill Pentak, vice president of public affairs, says Panda Power Funds owns both gas and solar facilities. “We understand solar,” he says. “We built the largest solar project in the northeastern United States, covering 100 acres in southern New Jersey.”
Panda Power Funds will invest in projects that make economic sense, Pentak says, and right now the economics tend to favor natural gas. Take that New Jersey solar facility — it produces 20 megawatts of electricity. “That’s gross. But you’ve got to convert [the electricity] from DC power to AC. You lose 10 percent in the conversion. In the real world, it produces 18 megawatts.”
Then there’s the land use to consider, he says. Solar requires lots of acreage, and it takes up land that has alternative economic uses such as farming. The Stonewall plant takes up a fraction of the space and produces far more energy — 62 times as much on one fifth the land.
Then factor in solar’s intermittent production. Solar does not generate electricity at night, and it fluctuates during the day. The more solar installed, the more gas is needed as a backup. Says Pentak:
If you have ton of solar or wind on your grid, you make it less stable. If the wind dies down or the sun stops shining, the grid operator will have to call upon power that can be quickly dispatched. It won’t be coal fired, which takes three days to ramp up. It won’ t be nuclear, which takes three weeks. All that’s left is natural gas. A combined-cycle plant can cycle up in an hour and a half. A combustion turbine can in 30 to 40 minutes.
Thus, gas will be needed both as a base-load energy source and a back-up energy source. “We think Stonewall will operate as a base-load plant,” he says. But technology has blurred the distinction between peak load, intermediate load and base-load. Combined cycle plants — which generate electricity with gas-burning turbines and recycle the waste heat to run steam turbines — can operate as a base-load power source if need be, and also can dial output up and down as required.
Battery technology is not at the point where batteries can store enough energy to meet large-scale power needs, Pentak says. Moreover, batteries are not environmentally friendly. “Where do you put spent batteries? Solar technology is promising, but it’s not there yet.”There are currently no comments highlighted.
As Mrs. Pentak related – any baseload plant that takes hours, days or weeks to come up is not a good match for solar but gas turbines – even combined cycle that can come up (or down) in minutes – is.
That means such a plant can vary it’s output in concert – not only with varying demand – but varying solar…
Still not fully understanding the ins and outs of PJM relative to various generators in their region – not only utility generators, but independent generators.. If Dominion needs more power and requests PJM.. does PJM pick a Dominion plant to come online or the Panda Plant? Is there a hierarchy ? does location matter? i.e. NoVa needs more power and the nearest Dominion site in 50 miles south of Richmond and Panda is nearer?
HOw about the electric cooperatives? can they call for more power and tell PJM they want Panda’s power?
can a 3rd party solar partner with Panda? can they partner with Panda and the electric cooperatives who will prioritize power from Panda and partners over other power especially if DOminion’s gas plant is more expensive ?
The fact that these independent producers are building plants tells us that they know something we don’t and if Dominion knows.. they aint talking either!
I understand his opinion. It is not an uncommon one in the industry. That is why gas now occupies the largest segment of electricity generation, and I believe it will for some time. But it is the selection of new generation where my attention is. The new generation that was selected in the U.S. in 2016 by utilities and merchant generators was 68% solar and wind and 26% natural gas.
I agree with his argument about land use, which is why I do not believe we should rely so much on utility-scale solar generation. If the majority of it was distributed, especially on commercial and industrial properties, you would have zero utilization of undisturbed land use for solar. Residential works fine too, it’s just a bit more expensive. Medium sized distributed solar is probably about the same cost as utility-scale if you counted the cost of transmission as part of the utility-scale project.
Having a significant portion of solar and wind on the grid can make it more variable (although solar and wind make good complements) but it does not necessarily result in the grid being less stable. This is a misconception and is too often used as a knock against solar.
He says “Battery technology is not at the point where batteries can store enough energy to meet large-scale power needs”. I can only assume he is talking about using current batteries for long-term baseload service. I would agree that lithium ion technology is not currently up to the task of long-term discharge uses. Typically this type of battery is used for applications requiring 4-5 hours of discharge per day. Compressed air or other technologies are being used for long-term discharge such as storing excess wind generation on the Great Plains.
Every major battery manufacturer includes recycling old batteries as part of their business model. There are too many valuable materials that can be reused to dump them in a landfill. He is thinking like a homeowner throwing out flashlight batteries.
I take issue with what he says about the comparative size and capacity factors of solar versus gas. All of that is factored into the cost of wholesale energy. For simplicity, let’s say the wholesale price of output from a new combined cycle plant is the same as the price of solar. The price of the output from the solar facility will be nearly constant over its 35-year useful life. For the gas-fired plant, it is probable that the price of its energy will only increase as fuel prices rise. Which is the better investment, a constant price or one that is likely to only go higher?
The gas-fired plant will earn an extra amount from the capacity auction, but it also might face a carbon price sometime during its 40-year operating life.
From a cost of energy perspective it doesn’t matter whether you have to build 2-3 times more nameplate capacity with solar to generate the same amount of energy as the gas plant. The cost of energy from solar will always be the same or cheaper than the combined cycle plant. With a majority of distributed units, the land use won’t be much of an issue.
Panda and its investors are betting on an increase in demand that would require more baseload units. This is where I think their business case for a 40-year payoff breaks down.
With future increases in natural gas prices, electricity prices will increase making energy efficiency even more attractive. At 2-3 cents per kWh, energy efficiency is far cheaper than electricity generated using natural gas. Even without public policies encouraging efficiency, commercial and industrial users have already caught on that efficiency is the cheapest source of energy. If our baseload demand stays relatively the same and renewables make further inroads as the price declines, renewables will displace conventional sources for serving some of the daytime baseload requirements, as is happening in California today. Coal and nuclear plants cannot adjust rapidly enough to that situation, so it will be the combined cycle units that will have to shut down.
A combined cycle unit built by a merchant generator in Texas in 2014 just went bankrupt because of the low cost and high-percentage of wind and solar (recently coming on strong). Gas-fired baseload plants in California and Ontario are not being dispatched often enough to pay for themselves. A carbon price would only add to their troubles.
Utilities in vertically integrated utility states like Virginia, can see the threat that renewables pose to their business models so they want to squash the free participation of third-parties and control the remaining development of solar themselves.
Merchant generators and utilities that are proposing to build new combined cycle units must have the following occur in order for these new plants to pay for themselves:
1. Significant levels of long-term load growth (in order to need all of the new units being built).
2. Relatively stable or not too rapidly increasing natural gas prices. (Natural gas prices increased nearly 100% in the last 12 months and LNG exports are just getting started).
3. A slow rather than a rapid decrease in the prices of solar, wind, storage and other modern grid technologies.
4. The ability to control legislative and regulatory activity to continue to create obstacles to free market processes and maintain old regulatory schemes.
I’ll leave it up to you as to whether you think any or most of these items will exist for the next 40 years. There are plenty of smart people with plenty of money, like Panda, betting that they will. I just read the tea leaves differently.
Quite often when there are a large number of people betting on the market going in one direction, it signals that the market is about to move in the opposite direction.