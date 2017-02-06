Nonprofit Hospitals, Market Power and Charity Care

A new study of California hospitals between 2001 and 2011 has found no evidence that nonprofit hospitals provide more charity care when they gain market power. Nationally, 58% of all non-federal, general hospitals are nonprofit. Nonprofits dominate the health care sector in Virginia as well.
“Economic theory indicates that a balancing of social benefits against harm from market power may be appropriate under the assumption that nonprofits will provider greater social benefits when they have greater market power,” write Cory Caps, Guy David, and Dennis W. Carlton in a study undertaken as part of the National Bureau of Economic Research’s health care initiative.
They conducted the study to see if the theory held up in practice. In the case of California, it didn’t.
The study, “Antitrust Treatment of Nonprofits: Should Hospitals Receive Special Care,” could have implications for the debate over the Certificate of Public Need (COPN) in Virginia. Under the COPN law, the state must give its approval for major capital outlays such as new buildings, expansions and purchases of expensive equipment. The law is widely acknowledged to reduce competition and bolster profits for hospitals, but is justified on the grounds that helping hospitals maintain market share enables them to spend money on uncompensated care.
California is not Virginia, and the authors were exploring the relationship between a hospital’s market power and uncompensated care in the context of antitrust laws, not COPN. So, the findings may not be replicated in the Old Dominion. But insofar as the authors developed a methodology for examining the relationship between market power and uncompensated care, it would be worth conducting the same exercise in Virginia.
Virginia nonprofits receive exemptions from state, local and federal taxes. If it turns out that they aren't using their revenue "surplus" to provide charity care and cover bad debts any more than their for-profit peers are, Virginians might legitimately ask what public benefits they are using their "surplus" for.
I’ve said that for ages. I’ve asked the questions this year to legislators. Not one of them has responded.
Then again, when it comes to answering questions why they don’t do something about situations like this: http://www.dallasnews.com/news/investigations/2014/03/01/planos-baylor-hospital-faces-hard-questions-after-claims-against-former-neurosurgeon, they are just as silent.
That includes the MD’s on the legislative committees.
I agree, more data , but pretty sure we already have it in Virginia and I certainly believe that BEFORE we do ANYTHING – we KNOW the facts and the likely consequences of any contemplated actions – that we WANT to KNOW….
Note in the narrative below that right now 43% of rural hospitals in Va suffer a loss and COPN advocates we’ve already heard from have suggested that perhaps we should close the rural hospitals because we cannot “afford” them. Apparently they screw up “competition”…
Sometimes it seems that the advocates are way more ideologically interested in “competition” than possible financial damage to hospitals that provide charity care almost as if it’s not a real cost or even if it is – we should not have to pay it, stop paying it, i.e. just close the hospitals losing money that provide charity care – as if that is a solution.
” From 2008-2015, for example, Virginia hospitals provided more than $4.2 billion in charity care. In 2015 alone, Virginia’s hospitals provided $1.4 billion in community benefit as defined by the Internal Revenue Service, including nearly $585 million in financial assistance to patients, and another $1.48 billion in community support. Virginia hospitals face financial challenges due to government mandates and the charity care inherent in our health care system. Annual data from Virginia Health Information (VHI) show many local hospitals across the state continue to struggle financially. VHI figures show 27 percent of Virginia’s acute care, critical access, and children’s hospitals – and more than 43 percent of rural hospitals – operated at a loss in 2015.”