Please, Norge, Don’t Go NIMBY on Solar Project

Report from today’s Virginia Gazette: Members of the Norge community of James City County are “concerned” that a proposed solar farm will impact their neighborhood negatively.
The James City County planning commission approved in April an application to build a solar farm on a 225-acre property on Farmville Lane. The developer, California-based SunPower, said that the lane would have to be widened and trees removed in order for trucks to be able to turn properly.
Residents expressed concerns about traffic and noise said Amanda Beringer, who organized a neighborhood meeting to educate neighbors. “As we did more research and watched the planning commission meeting we realized a lot of people didn’t know about the proposal.”
Bacon’s bottom line: Well, if someone proposed a major construction project near where I lived, I’d want to know more about it, too. So the Norge neighbors can’t be criticized for wanting to learn more about the project. But if concern morphs into opposition, I’ll have “concerns” of my own, but entirely different ones. I’ll be concerned how NIMBYs inevitably arise to block any kind of energy-related project in Virginia, be it electric transmission lines, gas pipelines, wind turbines or even solar farms that hum quietly behind hedges while — outside the construction phase — creating little traffic or human activity of any kind. Some energy projects are intrusive and resistance is understandable. But opposition to solar projects is incomprehensible to me.
Look, people, solar energy is coming. Dominion and Appalachian Power have both announced commitments to massive increases in solar generation over the next 25 years. While some of that solar capacity will be small-scale, distributed rooftop solar panels, most of it will be utility-scale solar farms like the one SunPower wants to build. Leasing land to a power company is great news for suburban and exurban landowners struggling to make ends meet in farming, and the tax benefits to localities are significant — even after taking into account the 80% discount on property tax assessments.
Local governments across Virginia need to get proactive and update their zoning codes and comprehensive plans to prepare for the upcoming solar bonanza. They need to work out potentially conflicting issues ahead of time. The quicker solar projects sail through the regulatory process, the more that will get built to the benefit of all.
I have little patience with most NIMBY opinion. But larger scale and highly visible solar projects standing naked over fertile land in plain view of passerby’s on public roads turn me NIMBY quick.
Here, in my neck of the woods there are two such naked as a Jay Bird solar projects – one on an acre, another on 15 or 2o. Both could easily be shielded from public view. Why are they not?
The arrogance of one person imposing these ugly scenes on everyone else passing should be outlawed. Particularly so since the fix is obvious and practical. And the suffers have no choice but to use the public road, and the right to do so. Why are people so thoughtless? The likely answer is they don’t give a damn.
Amen. Again, it is not “NIMBY” and I have correct the author on this point before…to oppose a rezoning or amendment to the comprehensive land. That is an abuse of language.
NIMBY is opposing by-right projects. Rezonings and amendments to the comp plan are supposed to be subject to neighbor objections. What Mr. Bacon’s use of the term NIMBY really is…..is “you don’t have a right to govern yourselves, any opposition to any energy venture is NIMBYism no matter how much it violates the zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan.”
This attitude is as anti-democratic as you can get. “Your laws and values as a community are worthless. I, the Dominion mouthpiece, should be able to tell you what to do and when to do it no matter your community’s democratically approved ordinances and comp plan.”
correction to 3rd to last sentence. “The sufferers of this visual abuse have no choice but to use the public road, and the right to do so. Why should they have to endure easily remedied public eyesores?
Can’t eat solar and many peeps would rather a farm to look at than solar rays.
I would like to add a slightly different perspective. I don’t argue with your central thesis. As you know, I believe that energy efficiency and renewables should comprise most of the future additions to our generating capacity.
However, our current approach to solar in Virginia is an extension of a 100 year habit of developing a hub and spoke central station generation system. I don’t blame utilities for doing this. They get to add these new technology facilities to their rate base and also get paid to build the necessary transmission lines. Old habits die hard.
It does miss out on one of the great advantages of solar, though. The ability to distribute small to moderate sized solar units on existing land uses such as public buildings, schools, hospitals, universities, commercial buildings, and industrial sites in ways that do not disrupt existing land uses. These developments are also likely to be able to tie into existing distribution lines without the need for new transmission lines, with their associated costs and disruptions.
Smaller units do cost a bit more than larger ones per kW. But the utility-scale units do not include the cost of the necessary transmission so the cost comparisons are considerably skewed. By widely distributing smaller generation sources we increase the resiliency and reliability of the grid.
We have created this problem because we are still using a 20th century regulatory scheme to develop a 21st century energy system. Why should a utility get to add a solar unit developed by a third-party to its rate base? The cost of the risk of developing the facility is already priced into the developer’s cost. The utility is adding no value that would not accrue with a PPA. Why should the ratepayers pay the utility an extra 10% return for no added value?
Of course, it would not be fair to utilities to remove a source of revenue for them without providing another way for them to make money. This is why many states are developing new regulatory schemes. We need to get started on this in Virginia.
I am not familiar with the details of this project. It is hard to imagine a 225 acre site in the middle of a neighborhood. I’m sure with full disclosure and a willingness to deal with community concerns, this can all be sorted out. But I would recommend a different approach in the future.
Some states have gone so far as to mandate a specified balance between the amount of distributed solar and utility-scale solar. If we removed the incentives for utilities to own most of the solar and allowed them to send a price signal, such as a Value of Solar tariff that identifies where distributed solar would have the most value to the grid, the market will select the best choices.