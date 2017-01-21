The Bacon family is on the road again. Well, on the “road” is perhaps not an accurate description. We’ve made our way to San Juan, Puerto Rico. As always, I try to partake of the local cuisine (unless it’s something disgusting like sheep eyeballs or monkey brains). In Puerto Rico, that means eating mofongo.

The base ingredient of mofongo is plantain. The Puerto Ricans shred the banana-like plant, add garlic and other spices I couldn’t identify, sprinkle with carrots and meat, and drown in a delicious sauce. I’m not a huge plantain fan, but I found the mofongo I ate at an unremarkable neighborhood restaurant to be pretty tasty. If you’re looking for a different taste sensation, it’s worth sampling.

