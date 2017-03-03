Meanwhile, in Bucolic Rappahannock County…

As the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport scandal reaches its denouement (see previous post), we also hear of troubles in rustic Rappahannock County, set in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains and described by the county website as “a scenic masterpiece made perfect by nature.”

From RappNews:

Rappahannock County Treasurer Debbie Knick is accusing her own county government of mismanagement, including failure to follow proper expense and payroll procedures and lack of oversight of budgeting and spending by senior county officials. Among her grievances lodged to the supervisors, Knick cited cases of “overpayment” of county funds, including one recent instance involving former Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney Peter Luke and his successor Art Goff.

Bacon’s bottom line: The alleged abuses focus on the use of credits cards and county-owned automobiles. Admittedly, even if the allegations turn out to be justified, we’re talking about irregularities measured in the thousands of dollars, not millions or billions. Still, this grain of sand adds to what seems to be spreading fiscal carelessness and recklessness at every level.

(Hat tip: Tim Wise.)

