McAuliffe Moves to Cap Utility Carbon Emissions

Big news yesterday: Governor Terry McAuliffe issued an executive order to cap greenhouse gas emissions from Virginia power plants. Unfortunately, I’m out of town on personal business today, so I don’t have time for anything more than a cursory analysis.
Said McAuliffe in a press release: ““The threat of climate change is real, and we have a shared responsibility to confront it. Once approved, this regulation will reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the Commonwealth’s power plants and give rise to the next generation of energy jobs. As the federal government abdicates its role on this important issue, it is critical for states to fill the void. Beginning today, Virginia will lead the way to cut carbon and lean in on the clean energy future.”
McAuliffe’s press release cited the job-creation benefits that would come from a shift from fossil fuels to solar energy. Last year, as solar production took off in Virginia, the solar industry employed 3,236 workers — twice the number supported by coal. McAuliffe said also invoked sea level rise to justify his move:
Virginia is already experiencing the effects of climate change in its coastal regions due to rising sea levels. The threat from frequent storm surges and flooding could cost the Commonwealth close to $100 billion dollars for residential property alone. The impacts extend far beyond our coast, as half of Virginia’s counties face increased risk of water shortages by 2050 resulting from climate-related weather shifts.
The action now moves to the Department of Environmental Quality, which the governor ordered to write the regulations.
Bacon’s bottom line: McAuliffe’s move will generate headlines and plenty of political heat — Republicans have already announced their opposition to what they call the governor’s executive overreach — but it’s far from clear what practical impact the move will have. Acknowledging that the cost of solar energy has plummeted, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power already have forecast that they will move heavily toward renewable energy sources over the next 25 years.
The press release spoke of a “cap” on greenhouse gases and new regulations that will “reduce” carbon emissions — not merely reduce carbon intensity (carbon dioxide emitted per kilowatt of energy produced). It is possible to reduce the carbon intensity of the electric generating fleet while allowing total carbon emissions to increase, albeit it at a much slower rate, as the economy grows. If Virginia caps carbon emissions, Dominion and Apco might be required to close additional coal-fired power stations, and it is unlikely that Dominion would build a planned gas-fired power plant in the early 2020s. Cancellation of that facility could undermine the economics of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline, construction of which McAuliffe has said he supports.
Expect trench warfare between utilities, environmentalists and consumer advocates in the DEQ hearings discussing how to implement the carbon caps. Also expect General Assembly Republicans to challenge McAuliffe's legal authority to implement a cap.
The problem is we are between a rock and a hard place. Virginia is historically a nuclear state. As our nuclear facilities age, we have limited options. If we put a ban on further natural gas, then that leaves North Anna 3 and new nuclear plants or very expensive off-shore wind. Of those options, I’d probably rather off-shore wind, but natural gas is preferable over both of those options to me at the current time, based on resources available to Virginia. It’s OK for for states with lots of wind resources to rely on that. But VA doesn’t have that wind resource on-shore where it is cost-effective. To some extent we have to play with the cards we are dealt, and natural gas is a card that Virginia was dealt, much to the chagrin of Virginia eco-groups.
Jim – I think you grossly overstated what McAuliffe did. He didn’t issue an executive order capping carbon emissions. Rather, he directed state government to draft a proposed regulation to that effect that will be subject to the normal rulemaking process. Procedurally, I’m not troubled by what he is doing.
Substantively, it’s another matter. I saw no reference to any sections of the Virginia Code that provides for the authority of DEQ to regulate carbon emissions. The law may allow for it. But the Governor needs to cite statutory authority or a court case. I want to see references to the laws that give DEQ authority to regulate carbon.
I think McAuliffe finally figured out what Dominion’s “plan” is.. which basically is to build more gas plants to burn gas as base-load instead of using gas only as a backup fuel for solar… i.e. to use solar whenever we can and burn gas only when we have to.
Now.. to find out that the ACP may not be financially viable unless more gas plants burning gas for baseload … is confirmation as to why Dominion is no fan of solar.. wants to restrict it in 3rd party and take it’s sweet time getting it built.
I’d submit that’s not a good plan – irrespective of carbon.. it’s a dumb plan for ratepayers.. who are going to pay for gas much more often when they could be paying for solar.. when solar is available.
If you bring in PGM as I’m sure Tom and Acbar will – what in the world is Dominion thinking ?? there using Virginia’s ratepayers to build gas plants and a pipeline so they can sell electricity to PJM at low bid?
It’s pretty clear that McAuliffe is going to get rolled by Dominions buddies in the GA but give him credit for more spine than others
yes.. apparently Dominion is projecting … INCREASED emissions – at the same time it wants to not install solar and instead burn gas for baseload.
that’s totally not in the best interests of anyone except for Dominion’s revenues.
that’s wholly unconscionable in an era where solar has arrived as a cheap and viable source of electricity… cheaper than gas and no carbon! why in the world would DOminion NOT take advantage of a lower cost, less polluting fuel to NOT increase carbon emissions?
this is where regulations come from… when a company chooses what is best for itself – over the interests of the public… to the expense of the public – and the environment.
Customers need to file a complaint against Dominion and demonstrate that its proposed operations and pricing are not just and reasonable.
And if McAuliffe can show a state statute that provides authority for DEQ to regulate carbon emissions, procedurally what he’s doing is OK. A governor can certainly direct a state agency to propose a new or amended rule. But the agency (and the Governor) must be able show that the General Assembly enacted a law giving DEQ authority to regulate and cap carbon emissions. I didn’t see that reference in McAuliffe’s directive and without it, the proposed rule cannot lawfully be enacted any more than VDOT can propose a rule that regulates whether I park on the street, my driveway or (somehow among my wife’s storage) in the garage.
Funny how so many people complain that Trump acts without statutory authority, but want other elected officials to do the same. Like the little twerp of a lawyer from the ACLU who argued Trump cannot impose restrictions on immigration from certain middle eastern nations, but Hillary could.
Regarding the governor’s authority to do this – here is an excerpt from a Richmond-Times Dispatch article on May 12:
Virginia’s attorney general says the state’s Air Pollution Control Board can legally regulate greenhouse gas emissions, including setting a statewide cap “for all new and existing fossil fuel plants,” in response to a request by a state delegate for an advisory opinion.
The three-page opinion by Attorney General Mark R. Herring was issued Friday in response to a request by Del. David J. Toscano, D-Charlottesville, and comes as a working group assembled by Gov. Terry McAuliffe prepares to deliver its recommendations on executive action to reduce carbon pollution from power plants.
Herring’s opinion says the air pollution board is the entity legally authorized to regulate “all sources of air pollution in the commonwealth” and has regulated carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, which also include nitrous oxide, methane, hydrofluorocarbons and other emissions, since 2011.
“The overwhelming body of scientific literature demonstrates a growing consensus among scientists studying carbon dioxide that it contributes to elevated global temperatures and may be harmful to the welfare of people, animals and property,” Herring wrote. “Thus I conclude that GHG (greenhouse gases), including carbon emissions, are air pollution by definition and can be regulated by the board.”
“Its authority is not limited to establishing and maintaining only a permitting system,” wrote Herring, adding that the board has “broad statutory authority” to abate and control all sources of air pollution in Virginia. “Based on these authorities, I conclude that the board has the authority to establish a statewide cap on GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions for all new and existing fossil fuel electric generating plants as a means of abating and controlling such emissions.”
http://www.richmond.com/business/virginia-ag-state-board-can-regulate-carbon-pollution/article_088e3df1-4d1e-5e70-8436-72d546495d5b.html?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Issue:%202017-05-15%20Utility%20Dive%20Newsletter%20%5Bissue:10314%5D&utm_term=Utility%20Dive
We will have to wait and see if this will apply to GHGs or just carbon.
I don’t buy the argument that carbon emissions are air pollution. They are not noxious and do not cause medical harm. There needs to be a new statute granting DEQ authority to regulate carbon emissions. If McAuliffe can twist the law expansively, the next or a future governor can twist it backwards. This is the reason we got a Donald Trump in the White House because of power-grabbing turds who cannot work compromise on legislation.
Go to the General Assembly and put together a bill that will pass. Not one that will keep the Sierra Club happy, but one that will satisfy the Sierra Club and the Club for Growth.
“Expect trench warfare between utilities, environmentalists and consumer advocates in the DEQ hearings discussing how to implement the carbon caps.”
We don’t need to to have a fight between having enough energy and protecting ratepayers and the environment. The new energy technologies are the best answer to all of those issues. They are just not the best answer for our utilities at the moment.
Dominion is hungry for revenues. That is what currently keeps the stock price up. More power plants and pipelines are revenue creators, even though they are not needed. If we could realign their incentives so they can also benefit from the solutions that are good for the ratepayers and the environment, much of this brouhaha would go away.
Why should we waste so much time and energy arguing about a 20th century issue? Instead, let’s collaborate on innovative solutions that serve all of the interests. Virginia is already falling behind other states that are embarking on a 21st century energy system. Why should we put ourselves even farther behind and create even greater divisions between us? Let’s change the narrative and get moving forward not sideways.
So why aren’t we looking at pushing lower cost, as reliable, renewable sources of electricity, rather than engaging in a multi-year, bloody fight over carbon emission caps? Because carbon caps are all about political as opposed to electric power and trying to gouge more money from ordinary people for others to use at their whim.
It’s like the BS we in McLean and Vienna heard about urban growth at Tysons. It was going to take cars off the road and reduce carbon emissions, along with air pollution. The result has been more traffic that exceeds the capacity of the American Legion Bridge and the Maryland Beltway to the I-270 spur. And the overflow traffic has been taking over local streets in neighborhoods to the point where many people cannot get out of their driveways much less their neighborhoods. Environmentalism was once again used as the means to transfer money from the public to a few landowners that has also diminished the quality of life for Tysons neighbors. State regulation of carbon emissions will also wind up screwing the public.
What if McAuliffe had assembled a panel of competing stakeholders and told them he wanted consensus for a bill or he’d do nothing environmentally, but would seek to overturn the Dominion rate freeze? I bet we’d have a plan to increase the use of renewables and keep power flowing for economic growth and the quality of life.