Loudoun County Never Bargained on This

Loudoun County doesn’t even have service on the Metro Silver Line yet, but potential liabilities are escalating beyond levels county officials ever imagined when they signed up to participate.
Metro’s capital needs and operating deficits are growing as the transit system grapples with a multibillion-dollar maintenance backlog, union featherbedding, and declining ridership.
The system’s operating shortfall of nearly $300 million by fiscal 2018 and could double by 2019, said Jim Corcoran, a Virginia representative to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) board. “If things don’t change, it will be impossible. … We’re at $300 million this year … but next year it’s going to be $500-$600 million.”
WMATA hopes to close the gap through some combination of help from the federal government, the states of Virginia and Maryland, Washington, D.C., and local governments served by the commuter rail system. There is nothing close to a consensus on how to apportion the costs. Many, including Corcoran, said that changes to the regional compact between Virginia, Maryland and D.C., may be necessary to reach a financial agreement.
Writes the Loudoun Times-Mirror:
According to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s latest projections from October, Loudoun will start to pay Metro around $12 million in fiscal 2019 in annual operating and capital costs. The next year, the number is slated to jump to $50.8 million, then to $58.4 million in 2024 and as high as $82.1 million in 2025.
Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which is still under construction, is scheduled to go into service in Loudoun in 2020. How much more the county will have to pay as its share of keeping the rail system solvent is not known, but it is sure to measure in the millions of dollars yearly.
As upsetting as it was to see Virginia Beach shoot down light rail, this article is a stark reminder of some of the reasons why.
I’m not sure of the solution(s) here, beyond maximizing transparency in WMATA’s doings, to get real numbers behind what is happening.
Metro is a necessity, but that doesn’t give it carte blanche to piss away tax money and demand more because they are a necessity.
Of the many “solutions” proposed, some going into effect in the near future will raise fares. While I’m not entirely against that, considering the services that have been limited/cut in the short year and a half I’ve lived here, I’m very tentative to accept the price hike.
Pay more for less is the toxic capitalist way, not how we should be running public services/our infrastructure.
To be clear, most capitalism is not toxic; there’s just a certain level on one end of the pendulum that gives the rest of capitalism a bad name.
I just disagree with the whole tenor of the narrative.
First – there is no arguing that METRO is important to the region – as such service is to most urbanized areas in the world that also have the service.
Second – we simply do not know if it is more expensive that other services or not. If it IS more expensive that other services in the country or world – then there certainly should be changes but to cast it as more costly than it ought to be and imply it’s due to “wasteful” practices and “union featherbedding” without any real evidence is just more of what I call – damming the GOvt and the services it provides – without acknowledging the need for the service or what the service SHOULD cost or what the reforms or alternatives should be.
I don’t doubt for a minute that METRO has it’s share of “warts” but my view is that METRO is in the state it is because it’s capital and maintenance NEEDS have been ignored and underfunded and when you underfund those things – just like highway bridges or even highways – the problems become even more expensive to fix…
What we should be doing is not playing games with words about whether or not METRO is a needed service. No one in their right mind is going to make that claim and call for it to be shut down because it is not providing an important benefit to the region – so we should not be playing those word games in the first place.
What WOULD BE – fair – would be to compare and contrast it to other systems – in the country in the world – to see if it is meeting some level of a benchmark or standard.
The ironic thing is that dense settlement patterns – that Jim B says he favors can’t really function without this kind of service. Places that don’t have it are transportation and economic quagmires… 3rd world usually.
All the economically powerful countries and cities in the world have – world class transit systems… that move people and goods.
One would presume that the cost-benefit – the ROI is positive or else we’d see one or more of those systems shut down – because they are not cost-effective and no I won’t buy the idea that every single one of them is run by a bunch of union sympathizers..who are so intertwined in govt .. like some sort of cancer that it can’t be excised…
which seems to be the next step for those who demean govt when called on it..we get the conspiracy theories as the next explanation…
If METRO is as bad as the narratives of some seem to suggest – let’s see some comparative data with other systems… that is.. unless the explanation is that they’re all bad and nefarious and cancerous agents are keeping them in place.
What is happening here is precisely the same as what is happening across the country from California’s Bullet train to most every major and often minor public construction project in Virginia.
Thus, for example, one of many reason’s for the Silver Lines gross cost overruns and current financial straights is that entire system was grossly over engineered, driving its costs sky high to drain the maximum amount possible out of the Federal automobile tax transportation fund set aside for Mass Transit.
The same thing, of course, happened to Arlington County’s Million dollar bus stop. Here our corrupt public officials and their cronies wanted to spend and waste another $22 million dollars worth of bus stops, so as to loot the public treasury for private benefit (including Metro), until the public shaming they got, including from Bacon’s Rebellion, forced the local politicians to cancel the looting plan for the rest of the stops.
As said earlier many times before on this web site, these sorts of projects are not built to fix things. The goals of those proposing and executing these projects is to keep doing very expensive things that everyone in the know should know will never fix the problem but instead will keep it alive and chronic forever so as to loot the public coffers again and again.
That is why the great majority of public programs never fix anything. They are built to keep problems alive as as to feed public monies into corrupt crony special interests. And what now is growing at alarming rates are that more and more corrupt players are in the illicit game – this includes ever more state and local departments of government, ever more public and private colleges and universities, ever more non-profit organizations large and small (particularly now in health care0, as well as large and small private corporations, ranging from local contractors to multi-national corporations.
Now America’s public corruption infests most every industry, every community, town, city and government in America. This is the scourge of our age.
This is also why the government of Virginia needs to get back to acting like a government instead of like a thief with his hand in every citizens pocket.
This should start with a state law that gets the Commonwealth out of the Public/Private Partnership business. This is not the first time such laws turned the state into the equivalent of a crime syndicate racket. It got just as bad back in the 19th Century when the legislature had to outlaw the practice.
A number of years ago, Frank Wolf proposed to build BRT to Dulles Airport in the median of the Dulles Toll Road. If and when density increased to levels sufficient to support heavy rail, BRT would be replaced with rail. But the landowners and the politicians funded by the landowners soon discovered BRT could not support massive increases in density along the Toll Road. And, this being Virginia, where transportation is too often about enriching well-placed land investors, BRT was canceled and the Silver Line proposed.
Then the facts were such that rail to Dulles could not meet new federal standards for funding. So Senator John Warner grandfathered the Silver Line under the old weaker standards. But the project could not pass the weaker ones either. I have some evidence that Governor Tim Kaine was going to pull the plug. But that would fail to enrich the landowners and Bechtel (as well as “cure global warming” and all the other absurd claims about Tysons density from the smart growth ideologues). So Ds and Rs alike lobbied the Bush administration and, POOF, there was funding. Crony capitalism in spades, hearts, clubs and diamonds. We have the Silver Line and the landowners have their mega profits. Tysons is getting big building; companies are abandoning old ones to be near rail; residential growth is barely above the GMU low growth estimate; and traffic in and around Tysons is much worse. Rail passenger trips are below forecast and sinking. But it’s too late, we must make the best of what we have.
Now Loudoun County officials are learning the emperor has no clothes. Soon the taxpayers will too.
I feel like an old troubadour – singing the same old song so that people don’t forget the most notorious example of crony capitalism in modern Virginia history.