What the Looming Higher-Ed Shakeout Means for Small College Towns

Two years after alumni rallied to save Sweet Briar College, raised millions of dollars and installed a new president, the small, liberal arts college north of Lynchburg still is in peril. The college admitted only 81 freshmen into its fall class — well below the 200 officials previously had estimated the institution needed to remain financially viable.

President Meredith Woo said spending came in significantly under budget last year, and the college can afford smaller class sizes. But the college is surviving on donor dollars, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Perhaps Sweet Briar will be able to reinvent itself as a smaller, niche institution. While few have come as close to the edge of disaster as Sweet Briar, dozens of other small liberal arts colleges are facing similar dilemmas.

According to the Journal, more than one-third of colleges with fewer than 3,000 full-time students had operating deficits in fiscal 2016, up from 20% in fiscal 2013. Likewise, finance chiefs of private, nonprofit colleges are increasingly pessimistic — only 51% indicated in a poll that their institutions will be financially or sustainable over the next five years, down from 65% the previous year.

Restructuring is rampant. Aquinas College in Nashville, Tenn., is dropping business and nursing programs, and eliminating residential living, to focus on training Catholic school teachers. Margrove College in Detroit is discontinuing undergraduate programs to concentrate on its graduate students. Wheelock University in Boston has put its president’s house and a residence hall up for sale and has entered merger talks with Boston University.

Virginia has two dozen small, private, non-profit colleges, many located in small cities and towns. In many cases, they form the backbone of the local economy. As if rural/small town Virginia didn’t have enough other economic worries, non-metro Virginia could be experiencing the erosion of one of the few economic pillars it has left.

A handful of these institutions look rock solid — Washington & Lee University, the University of Richmond, and Liberty University have large and growing endowments, and have no trouble recruiting students. I don’t know enough about the others to draw any conclusions about their fiscal health, but it would behoove those interested in the well being of their communities to take a close look and make sure their local college isn’t about to become the next St. Paul’s College (now defunct) or Sweet Briar.

For readers’ edification, here are the private, non-profit schools in Virginia:

Appalachian School of Law — Grundy

Averett University — Danville

Bluefield College — Bluefield

Bridgewater College — Bridgewater

Christendom College — Front Royal

Eastern Mennonite University — Harrisonburg

Emory and Henry College — Damascus

Ferrum College — Ferrum

Hampden-Sydney College — Farmville

Hampton University — Hampton

Hollins University — Roanoke

Liberty University — Lynchburg

Lynchburg College — Lynchburg

Mary Baldwin University — Staunton

Marymount University — Arlington

Randolph-Macon College — Ashland

Randolph College — Lynchburg

Regent University — Virginia Beach

Roanoke College — Salem

Sweet Briar College — Amherst

Union Presbyterian Seminary — Richmond

University of Richmond — Richmond

Virginia Union University — Richmond

Virginia Wesleyan University — Virginia Beach

Washington & Lee University — Lexington

