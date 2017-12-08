Let’s Hope This Act Never Grows Old

I’d never heard of the Church Sisters — Savannah and Sarah Church — until this week, when I read they were coming to play in Richmond. These young ladies who were raised in the heart of the Virginia coalfields, Dickenson County, and in Danville, meld Bluegrass and Gospel. The melody in this video, “Where We’ll Never Grow Old,” has a slow tempo but the twin sisters’ harmonies are lovely. (Skip through the first 30 seconds of the video to get straight to their performance.)
Southwest Virginia may be down and out economically, but the cultural traditions of Central Appalachia are as vibrant as ever. The twins have signed a record contract with Taylor Swift’s label, which could well push them into the big time.There are currently no comments highlighted.
The birthplace of country music – Bristol Va / TN …
https://www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/
Gosh, I wonder which of those two states ended up capitalizing on country music?
Amazon: Stop considering Virginia as a place for your East Coast Headquarters. The half-wits who run this state are incapable of getting anything right. They will ruin your employees’ lives if you locate here.
Hey! Sound like you MISSED THIS:
Richmond Named Among Top 5 Hippest Cities In U.S.
Richmond is a hipster paradise thanks to the presence of oh-so-artsy Virginia Commonwealth University, row-house neighborhoods such as the Fan district with a bar or restaurant at seemingly every corner, the ever-eclectic shops in Carytown, the vibrancy of a revamped Shockoe Bottom and the crackling live music scene — among many other things. Virginia’s capital city recently was named by the travel/relocation website MoveHub as being one of the nation’s 20 “hippest cities.” In fact, Richmond checks in at No. 5.
https://patch.com/virginia/fredericksburg/richmond-named-among-top-5-hippest-cities-u-s
Being named the “hippest city” is probably the least important thing I can think of about a city. A bunch of dumb assed hipsters can ruin a good thing faster than just about anything else.
Now, these Harrisonburg guys are really something … and their music video is just about as “real Virginia” as it gets. All that’s missing is a meth lab. Needless to say, the band relocated to Nashville as soon as they had some commercial success.
https://youtu.be/1gX1EP6mG-E
Great band, great song!