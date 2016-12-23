Less Turnover than the Supreme Soviet

by Brian Cannon
The United States has a dearth of competitive Congressional elections. Of the 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives, only 36 were competitive this past November. Politicians have brilliantly gerrymandered out almost all competition from their districts to ensure themselves easy re-elections. With only about 8% of our elections considered competitive in 2016, President Reagan’s words in 1988 still ring true:
With a 98% rate of re-election, there’s less turnover in the House [of Representatives] than in the Supreme Soviet, and a seat in Congress is one of the most secure jobs in America.
Many factors work against competitive districts – residential sorting, incumbency advantages in campaign finance laws, and gerrymandering all play a role. The first two, however, have First Amendment protections that make them tricky, if not impossible, to address through systematic reform. The last – gerrymandering – does not have a constitutional protection and there are clear legislative paths to address this problem. Confronting gerrymandering also seems to address this competitiveness problem.
A careful examination of the few competitive districts we have shows a clear take away: States with redistricting reform are producing a much larger share of competitive districts than those without reform. Competitive districts are coming from states like Iowa, California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Washington and even New Jersey. Disproportionately so.
• In 2016, of the 36 competitive seats, 15 came from just seven reform states (41.67%).
• In 2014, of the 46 competitive seats, 21 came from those seven reform states (45.65%).
The reform states make up 30% of the seats in the House of Representatives and have created 44% of our competition. Projecting this out with some back-of-the-envelope math based on 2014 and 2016 numbers, we’d have about 60 total competitive seats for our lower chamber if the remaining 44 states adopted reform. Reform doesn’t ensure competition everywhere, but it helps take the politician’s hand from the scale in potential swing districts.
Fortunately, more states are coming on board. Ohio and New York have instituted reform for the upcoming decade with promise of other states following suit. As Henrico resident Mark Hile said recently in a letter supporting redistricting reform to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, “If we want better government, let’s expose it to some competition.”
Brian Cannon is executive director of OneVirginia2021.
Non-partisan redistricting can provide benefits to society. However, I don’t fully trust people to act in a non-partisan way when they sit on these panels. I submit that partisanship is better when it’s clear and visible than when it occurs under the guise of non-partisan action. For example, the League of Women Voters tends to take positions on many issues that are left-leaning. I wouldn’t see a representative of that organization as non-partisan without more. And I’m sure there are right-leaning organizations for which the same statements can be made. I don’t see how does society ensures that sub rosa partisanship does not occur?
I welcome Mr. Cannon’s comments. And those of others on my question.
I don’t think redistricting should be that tough if people are up front about what the want the outcome to be because after that you just use software to make it happen and you can always tweak the software if it does not yield exactly what you had in mind. The problem is neither side wants to actually seek non-partisan boundaries.. it’s NOT that they can’t – it’s that they don’t want to. Computer software is totally non-partisan..if you program it to be that way to start with. Turn that job over to programmers who have no clue what Virginia politics are – just tell them to program it with regard to demographics… geography , etc..
But I have big problems with the idea that money in politics is First amendment when the money is essentially laundered and we have no clue who is really funding a candidate. It’s just an extension of what we see with “think tanks” and other political activist groups who are funded anonymously.
It’s a bad joke of a system and a good number of folks actually like it the way it is… as long as they’re on the winning side.
TooManyTaxes – You raise excellent points. Thank you for engaging. Currently we have a system where the winner takes all (whichever party is in control…in Virginia it was Senate Dems and House Reps for our last gerrymandering). Commissions have merit if transparent, balanced, and carefully crafted to minimize (you can probably never eliminate completely) the shenanigans politicians can play with the system. Though obviously we can do much, much better than our current system.
See a bill here that Jill Vogel and Janet Howell/Louise Lucas have pushed for a commission: http://onevirginia2021.org/about/independent-commission/
Also, there are other ways of redistricting reform that fall short of a commission. We could simply add better, tighter rules to our process. Right now they can do almost anything they want for partisan purposes, including drawing out former or potential opponents. You can eliminate or minimize some of those shenanigans by forcing adherence to existing political subdivision boundaries (city, county, town lines) and banning drawing a district with the intent to benefit one party or another.
Feel free to reach out for further discussion either here or at my email – [email protected]
There is more to the high success rate of incumbents than just favorable district lines. They have massive financial advantages and their offices run as full time constituent service/campaign/self-promotion operations. The Congress itself is run on a seniority system that reinforces incumbency. And of course they would not have won in the first place without somebody liking them. The assumption that gerrymandering is the only or even the most important factor bares scrutiny.
And you cannot discuss partisan gerrymandering without also discussing, and deciding how you feel about, racial gerrymandering – which exists because the Voting Rights Act mandates it. The rules keep changing and may be about to change again, but the assumption is there is racial pattern voting and so in order for minority candidates to succeed, they need to be either a majority in that district or a near majority. Draw districts basically on the lines of localities and geography and communities of interest and you will be accused of packing, stacking and cracking…..
“bares” scrutiny. Sheesh….I’m sure there are copy editors in retirement who still laugh about me……
My preference on this is a strong constitutional provision to require that districts be equal in population, and to the extent practical be compact and contiguous. Contiguous means actually connected, by roads and bridges. You can drive the district without leaving it! The provision should allow that an existing locality is assumed compact and contiguous if included. I’m sure Rippert thinks me one of the bloody-nosed foxes, but I have real problems with any kind of commission. It will be just as political.
While I think it’s good to analyze the negative effects of gerrymandering at the federal level I wonder about the efficacy of asking our state legislators to do anything about the issue. The state delegate and senate districts are gerrymandered beyond recognition. This has severe consequences. In the last state senate elections 17 of the 40 seats had only one candidate. They were far past non-competitive in the sense that the incumbent won by a landslide over weak and poorly funded opponent. There was no opponent. The Virginia Constitution clearly directs our legislature to create “compact and contiguous” districts for all elections. This applies to federal and state elections. Our legislators simply ignore our state’s constitution. Asking them for legislative reform against the gerrymandering of federal districts in Virginia seems unlikely to yield results.
There is a group – OneVirginia2021 – doing God’s work in trying to reverse the Imperial Clown Show in Richmond’s disdain and disrespect for the Virginia Constitution around redistricting. You can find their web site here – http://onevirginia2021.org/ . They have sued the state legislature over the gerrymandering matter. Six of our so-called representatives refused to comply with a court order to turn over their correspondence regarding gerrymandering. They were even held in contempt by the court for failure to comply. They appealed the decision to the Virginia Supreme Court which repealed the decision. It will surprise nobody familiar with Virginia politics that Tricky Dick Saslaw was among the slimy six. Of course, the Virginia Supreme Court is appointed (and re-appointed) by the state legislature for renewable terms.
Mr. Cannon, I appreciate your analysis of the gerrymandering plague. Your use of statistics instead of just personal opinion is highly commendable. I just wonder if asking the foxes with chicken blood on their snouts to guard the henhouse will work in Virginia.