I’m Going Cyborg, Baby!

Part man, part machine — that’ll be me in about six or seven hours. I’ll be checking into Saint Mary’s hospital to get a new ceramic-titanium hip to replace the flawed model that my DNA bequeathed me.
I’ll be out of action for a few days, and I expect my blogging productivity will be diminished for some time after that. Pain meds and clear thinking do not go hand in hand. But with luck I’ll come back stronger than ever. Personal issues have severely distracted my blogging over the past few months, and I hope this will be the last of them. There’s so much woolly headed thinking to dispel!There are currently no comments highlighted.
Hope it all goes smoothly and with a minimum of pain! See you on your return.
Good luck and best wishes for a speedy recovery!
Best to you Jim.. life is an adventure .. I actually expect MORE output once you are on the mend… I wish I had a nickel for every new body part friends are getting these days!
Get well soon Jim!
Just keep in mind the picture of that beautiful sunset from last week.
We all knew that secretly you were a “hipster”. I hope that you are quickly on the mend. Best wishes.
Godspeed for a quick recovery, Jim. Your recent posts have left a lot on the table to be commented on by us. Hopefully in Jim’s temporary leave from his typically prodigious pace and volume of blogging, we can all continue chewing on those rich meals already served.
Hang in there and remember dealing with all us crazy bloggers is tougher!