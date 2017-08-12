Hey, white nationalists, go away. We don’t want you. Nobody wants you. I, too, am a white person, and I, too, am appalled by the identity politics of the Left. But the answer is not to match La Raza and Black Lives Matter with an identity politics of right-wing whiteness. You and your torch-light marches only fuel the Left’s narrative that America is an irredeemably racist nation. The opposite of left-wing tribalism isn’t right-wing tribalism, it’s individualism. If you want to stand up to Leftist identity politics, work to build a society that provides equal treatment under the law to all and empowers Americans to rely upon their own initiative, not the government, to better their condition.
Update: I made this post this morning before the violence took place. I share the sentiments of Governor Terry McAuliffe who said this afternoon that there is no place in Virginia — or the United States — for the kind of violence we saw this afternoon or the hateful sentiments that motivated it. The perpetrators of violence need to be prosecuted with the full power of the law.
I also support the statement of the House Republican leadership:
There are currently no comments highlighted.
The rhetoric and actions of racists, white supremacists, and Nazi-ideologues in Charlottesville last night and today are disgusting and vile. We are heartbroken that innocent life was taken in what appears to be a violent act of terrorism. This is not what Virginia believes in or stands for and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We are grateful for the bravery and professionalism of local law enforcement, the Virginia State Police, and the Virginia National Guard. They are heroic public servants.”
There is not much humor in this, but the image of these people standing in line at Lowe’s to buy these lawn torches by the packing barrel has a kind of Saturday Night Live quality to it. The 21st Century version of the true terrorists of the old KKK is laughable, a parody,and laughter is the right response. The violence that might erupt this afternoon, that is just giving them what they want.
uh… ” But the answer is not to match La Raza and Black Lives Matter with an identity politics of right-wing whiteness. ”
Jim – you must not have noticed.. these folks have been around since slavery… or you don’t think it’s the same folks?
all these bleeding heart “identity politics leftists.. came along . long, long after that . actually in response to some of it.. .. Not that long ago.. in the 1960’s in fact, the “left” used to be called “N- lovers”.. remember?
We’re still called that – I have been called that in person in Virginia for the dread crime of riding in a car with my Black friends. This shit isn’t that long ago because right now isn’t that long ago.
Looks like America is heading down the same path Europe took in the 1920s.
Stalin was a Communist, Hitler was a National Socialist and Mussolini was something similar. Trump’s electoral path followed those very closely. Trump reminds me of Mussolini marching with his troops into Ethiopia. Bernie is not much better and neither party, Democrats or Republicans, has a path to follow to out do the Alt-Right.
Bill Bolling on Facebook
The hatred and violence on display this day in Charlottesville is disgusting and unacceptable. Those who participated in it truly represent the worst among us. In America we are all entitled to our point of view, but with that right is the civil expectation that we be tolerant of those with different views. Unfortunately, the extremism of the right and the left seems to be on the rise, and it threatens a civil society. When civility breaks down, violence ensues. We are witnessing a sad commentary on the state of our politics and civil discourse. There are no winners here, just losers.
I say let them walk. The reason why is I know who people are, where they truly stand, and that way I can stay away from them. If you don’t want any part of that, simply let the people walk and find out who they are solely to keep away from them.
I don’t want to be a part of such things, but it is truly better the devil you know than to be fooled later on.
McAuliffe has said his information suggests most of the demonstrators are not from Virginia. Isn’t that becoming more typical? Garbage from the extremes come to other people’s communities to putrefy in public. A pox on them.
Some of the the things that drive me away from the Bacon’s Rebellion blog are its unholy and one-sided financial relationship with Dominion. The other is the attitudes of the commenters. Here we have a huge warning sign of the Alt-Right ascendancy thanks to Donald Trump whose administration has been an unbelievable disaster. Then you have the horrors of Charlottesville where my daughter lives. Bacon turns this terrorist event into a tome against leftist “identity” politics. JWGilley is even worse. He somehow turns a Dodge Challenger slamming into a crowd of counter-protestors in what is obviously an act of domestic terrorism into a comparison of Mussolini and Bernie Sanders. Bacons Rebellion has lost its soul in recent years. It used to be a place where you could find intelligent and diverse debate. With the current thinking of Bacon and jwgilley, that time has past. Maybe I can get them Steve Bannon’s phone number. Go get’em, rich, white boys!
James Bacon cannot even take the simple step of disavowing people who are outright and vocal neo-Nazis without trying to equate groups engaged in social justice work with them. All he has to say is “Nazi Punks Fuck Off,” which Jello Biafra managed to articulate despite being a total asshole, and leave it at that.
But Jim can’t do that. And I honestly can’t tell if it’s because – like Trump – he’s sympathetic to their point of view and/or afraid of alienating people who are, or because he’s so upset at the thought of people of color agitating for equality he has to rhetorically tie them to white supremacists.
Peter, I filed this post this morning, before the violence took place, in response to the Washington Post story based on yesterday’s events. The photo accompanying this blog post comes from that article. I’m pretty sure the other commenters were responding before the violence occurred, too. So, take a chill pill.
we’re acting like this a new thing and in reaction to “political correctness”.. let me help jog the memory..
and though this is Glen Echo- Virginia has an abundant similar history…
there’s plenty more pictorial history for those that can’t bring themselves to admit what it really is..
it’s not about individuals and their abhorrent views.. it’s a movement.. that marches.. and advocates laws and policies… to reflect their views.. and we have a POTUS who cannot bring himself to without equivocation – strongly reject it – instead he says “both sides” should “behave”… as if both sides have legitimate views but too much passion.
Apparently – it’s “political correctness” to call racism for what it really is.
better off to just “stay away” from it.. eh
and sorry…. Europe did not go down some path with opposing political groups in the 1920s… … it continued on until one “side” went forward with the killing of 6 million people… and the thinking and symbols that were part of that movement – now are using Nazi symbols next to KKK symbols . in the USA … but they’re just one “side” … of the issue… and a reaction to … “identity politics” and “Black lives matter”.. talk about re-writing history!
so today- we have the racists and the anti-racists… and both of them are “misbehaving”.. ugh… it’s okay to be racist .. as long as you’re not “violent”… and get into it with the “left”… then both of you are “guilty”, eh?
good lord.
” I, too, am a white person, and I, too, am appalled by the identity politics…”
Meanwhile, not 24 hours in the past!
“Does Virginia Higher-Ed Discriminate against Asians?”
Identity politics sure are bad, though! Unless they can be used against something you already want to dismantle, then they’re good! I guess the Devil’s tools make the best use against the Devil’s work!
“But the answer is not to match La Raza and Black Lives Matter with an identity politics of right-wing whiteness.”
You must be hitting those narcotics hard post-op if you’re willing to write something this risible.
Let me throw a difference out there, the National Council of La Raza advocates for policy reforms to immigration, our legal system, voting access, education and economic stability while Black Lives Matter is founded on the simple principle it would really be great if the state would stop killing unarmed Black citizens without consequence. To my knowledge, no one in these groups have driven a car into a crowd of people who disagree with them.
Meanwhile, on the side of the people marching to Unite the Right you have people who recite the 14 Words formulated by member of The Order and murderer of Alan Berg, David Lane. You have people wearing the same 88 paraphernalia preferred by Charleston assassin and mass murderer Dylann Roof. You have groups showing up who share direct organizational ties to men like Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols whose ideas of white identity allowed them to murder over 100 people and children without compunction. These people are out there chanting “Blood and soil” is solidarity with the Nazis who killed thousands of Americans during World War II.
The idea that these two groups are similar because of “identity politics” is absurd to such a degree that the only reason I can think a human being would write it is because of an opiod haze.
It is a cliche that freedom of speech does not extend to shouting fire in a crowded theater. That is what has happened over the past twenty four hours. Anyone who cannot see that both sides came spoiling for a fight, hoping for this very outcome, is intentionally blind and contributing to the problem. I have no qualms with condemning everybody on both sides. A plague on both your houses.
“…both sides came spoiling for a fight…”
A schoolyard bully and someone tired of being bullied beat each other up one day, both of them were “spoiling for a fight,” but of course one of them is the aggressor and one of them was defending themselves. In Charlottesville over the last 24 hours you had a group of people who wish for the extermination of people not like them and people not like them defending themselves. If you think they’re the same then you’ve already displayed your true sympathies.
“I have no qualms with condemning everybody on both sides.”
Such a courageous, considered stance – the side that is ramming cars into crowds of people is the same as the side that is marching against people who would do that. If this were a French Muslim no one would bat an eye before calling it terrorism, but here you are saying it’s just another side of two bad groups.
I am familiar with the origin of the phrase “Up Against the Wall” and the fact that the command is followed by a firing squad.
Cool story, bro.
Peter, I could be wrong, but some of the posters like Jim and jwgilley may have made their comments before they knew of the Dodge Challenger terrorist attack. Not sure if that changes your interpretation or not.
re: “both sides”.
I watched Massive Resistance in Virginia – and characterizing it as two-sides with each side doing bad stuff… is about as absurd as one can get.
These folks today are little different than the racists in Va during Massive Resistance. They are brewed in the same hate.
blacks have been systematically savaged from hanging to imprisonment…to denied access to restaurants and even drinking fountains and restrooms and schools – and we say that the folks who did this to them… were – no worse than the folks they were abusing? just a difference in values?
so now… we’re saying the modern equivalent of those racists of the past are just reacting to identity politics and political correctness and deserve equal consideration for their views?
in a pigs eye.
“Chill pill?” Give me a freaking break! Bacon, you don’t seem to understand just how ridiculous your argument is. You are pretending that we have two equal sides here and each is worthy of their say. The First Amendment does give the hard right, alt-right, white supremacists and their ilk the right to protest. The ACLU realized that and joined them in their lawsuit to use Emancipation Park as they were so permitted. But to give these supposed two sides — the radical right and the “identity” liberals — a moral equal standing is not just outrageous, it is disgusting. It shows just how out of touch you have become. I suggest you go back to your basement echo chamber.
Larry, your reference to the racist reaction to Brown vs. Board of Education and the racist reaction to the post war Civil Rights movement is worthwhile. Yes, the racists today are the same, but they are far less numerous and their tactics are overwhelmingly rejected. That is largely because they were met not with force in the 50s and 60s, but with reason and sacrifice and a strong effort to remain non-violent. It was easy to recognize evil with that contrast. That is why we honor MLK as a great American – for that, among other things.
Non-violent counter protest is how many reacted as the modern racists assembled in Charlottesville today – the local C’Ville news covered a non-violent rally in another location. Fine. But others had other plans, sought confrontation, and based on what I’ve seen today it appears both sides got the violent confrontation they wanted.
Am I saying the racists should be ignored? No. Were they the prime instigators? Sure. And I do not begin to equate the person who committed homicide by vehicle with people who were throwing punches or fruit or pepper spray back and forth. But violence was inevitable because there were those on both sides who wanted it, who see political profit in it. And to accept it on one side and condemn it on the other, in either direction, is not sufficient.
I predict another deep navel gazing session for police, who may have their own thoughts about a federal judge who didn’t listen to their warnings that – as earlier noted – this was a crowded theater waiting for a shout of fire.
Steve – I appreciate the measured response.. seriously but these racists came to Cville – to cause trouble.. they came carrying weapons.. and shields.. and helmets.. and yes.. some on the other side took the bait… but to say that both sides showed up to rumble… I don’t think that’s any more true than when people showed up to watch the KKK march in the 1960s’
Let’s recognize also that the scene in C-ville may well be repeated in Richmond.. and other cities.. if they also decide to do something with monuments.. I guess we could call the thing with the monuments as “provocative”?
here’s a real interesting one: