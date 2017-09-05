Hampton Roads the Dragging Anchor on Virginia Job Growth

We’ve talked a lot on this blog about Virginia’s ailing mill-town economy. But the real economic laggard is Hampton Roads. Based on July 2017 Bureau of Labor Statistics data, all but one of Virginia’s metropolitan regions achieved job growth compared to 12 months previously. Hampton Roads lost 0.4% of its jobs.
Harrisonburg showed the strongest job growth, followed by Washington (which includes Northern Virginia), Richmond, Charlottesville, and Blacksburg, at 2.6% job growth. University towns, it seems, are doing just fine, as are Northern Virginia and Richmond. The smaller metros without a major university are growing but at slower rate.
Then there’s Hampton Roads. Here’s the BLS chart showing how the region’s job creation, never strong since the end of the recession, has dipped below zero several months in the past year. Job losses are concentrated in the following occupational categories: trade, transportation and utilities; information; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality.
(I couldn’t find the numbers for non-metropolitan Virginia. If someone can point me to them, I will add that data.)
There are currently no comments highlighted.
re: ” University towns, it seems, are doing just fine..”
so there you go… high tuitions = great economic stimulus and low unemployment !!! What more could you want!
so quit yer bellyaching!!!
there’s a certain ironic symmetry… folks who get subsidized health care via employer-provided and Medicare… get to “pay some of it back” via high tuition for their kids and grandkids… perfect!
LarrytheG, Hampton Roads is a military town. I’m not sure where we are id’d by ODU or NSU (or even HU). The military presence here is huge.
V N …was commenting on the “College Towns”…. not Hampton..
That is why I am so concerned about the direction Hampton Roads is taking with their economic development efforts. They are promoting 20th century industries reliant on fossil fuel.
A study looking at the total cost of delivered gas, taking into account possible cost advantages of different production zones plus the cost of pipeline transportation, shows that Dominion customers in Virginia will pay $1.6 to $2.3 billion more to use the Atlantic Coast Pipeline over the next 20 years compared to using existing pipelines. Virginia Natural Gas will take about half of Dominion’s amount, and would require connections to existing pipelines over existing rights-of-way to get the gas they desire. But they would still save about $1 billion compared to using the ACP over 20 years.
Chasing industries that are reliant on an increasing cost source of fuel and using a far more expensive transportation method is not a recipe for success.
I have recommended several times that Hampton Roads orient their economy to a 21st century energy system that would lower the cost of occupancy for federal installations and private businesses. This would create thousands of long-term jobs in the construction trades for energy efficiency projects and attract innovative new businesses, while maintaining the federal presence that creates so many secondary jobs in the area.
Others have already shown how this can be done. It does not require great subsidies, as do 20th century approaches. And it can be ramped up quickly with a clear intent and coordinated effort.
If we continue to use the same old solutions we will continue to experience the same old problems. It will take a different mindset to create a different future. Southeast Virginia is filled with opportunities, but they need to be realized using new methods.
Hampton Roads is about to experience huge,, cataclysmic changes in the military that is ongoing and accelerating and that is the evolution away from systems that require gobs of minimal skilled operational personnel to systems run by robots and autonomous systems.
Take something like a submarine which requires significant costly systems to provide life-support to equally costly personnel to man the sub which is 3-4 times bigger and complex than it would be if it were autonomous.
As we speak – the Navy as well as the other armed services are moving to autonomous vehicles… subs.. surface / littoral ships and air… to save personnel costs and to stay ahead of other countries technological advances.
This change presents risk and opportunities for Hampton… including it’s educational institutions… to supply highly-educated people to build – and man these 21st century systems and weaponry.
Hampton is now also starting to see Panamax scale ships and will soon, within a decade or less – see autonomous super ships… with tiny skeleton crews..
By all means – Hampton education institutions should be gearing up for the 21st century maritime… world… could be a world leader… with a little help from the State economic development folks.
Let’s see if Mr. Gillespie or Northam have that kind of vision …. for the Virginia Economy…
How much of Hampton Roads’ problem dates back to sequestration? If Trump builds up the military as he claims, will that turn things around? But is that just old fashioned FDR-style pump priming? What? Too Keynesian? Not in keeping with strict libertarian theory? Hmmmmm.
Strategically, Hampton Roads is in a box. I can’t think of any obvious way out. The country can’t afford endless military pump priming. The region has to diversify. But that’s easier said than done.