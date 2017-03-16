More Great Moments in Virginia Governance: Election Fraud File

Election irregularities in Virginia? No way. They never happen.
Except when they do.
A grand jury has indicted Walter Mason, mayor of the town of Waverly in Sussex County of a dozen felony charges of election fraud. Virginia Lawyers Weekly reports that Mason was accused of making false statements on absentee ballots and trying to help others violate absentee voting procedures in connection with his March 2016 election victory.
Meanwhile, in central Virginia, two Altavista town council members, Michele Kathleen Brumfield and James Hunter Higginbottom, have been charged with prohibited activity at the polls, reports the News & Advance.
The newspaper did not spell out the exact nature of the activities. A copy of the state code section that lists prohibited activities at election polls can be viewed here.
So, the big fu$#@!g deal here is that three people have been indicted for some kind of election fraud and we don’t know exactly what for for two of them?
In the Baconist mind, does this mean “massive” voter fraud? I hope you have alerted the right wing echo chamber.
there is a rancid viewpoint these days about govt… that govt is more susceptible to waste, fraud, malfeasance , etc and therefore the less of it the better. so we have flocks of people now that see their mission as doing whatever they can to further point out the failings of govt and then advocate for it to be weakened or dismantled… etc..
and when you mention that the private sector also has it’s share of miscreants who will also commit fraud and waste.. etc… the come back is “yeah but we have rule of law” so people can get justice through the courts….
which also just happen to be government – and now with the POTUS and his merry band of anti-govt zealots.. say that judges and the courts are “bad” and “crooked” .. also…
the net result of the last few years has been a steady and persistent undermining of not only govt institutions but other institutions like Science and Higher Ed..
I’m not sure what people want and expect instead.. and it’s not like we’ve never seen crooks and worse in govt .. for all of our history… it’s standard practice…
I don’t know Larry but I hate to read the morning newspapers. This morning, The Post had a massive section on what the Trump budget would do. Good bye Chesapeake Bay. Hello fence and high performance jet fighters!
Where is Bacon on all this? You raise it and he slinks off into the weeds like some sly, guilty reptile.
Reptile — that’s me! But a guilty reptile? Never!
So, Larry, is this your logic now? Fraud in government is Business As Usual, therefore, there’s nothing to see here, move along now!
Peter, you are a master of misdirection — change the discussion to a different topic. Preferably Donald Trump!
Nope. I do not defend it at all – I point out that it’s been present with us both govt and private sector since time began but now it’s being used to claim that because it does exist – that govt itself is can no longer be trusted.. not only govt but other institutions…
The decline in trust in government is based on a whole lot more than some penny-ante election antics in Virginia. I highlight these indictments — as I have highlighted indictments of other government officials in the past — not to discredit government generally but to inspire Virginians to clean it up.
I’ submit the decline is mostly do to commentary….. with a whole lot more commentators with the advent of the internet …
we don’t have any more “bad” govt than before or if we do, I’d like to
see some data…
but now everybody and their DOG gets into the act and YES. THERE IS a purposeful effort these days to damage the govt – to undermine it and to advocate for dismantling it.
We’re watching this right now… “so-called” judges, the “deep state”, people “wiretapping” the POTUS… and a whole lot MORE – that’s just the tip of the iceberg!!! Over and over we see attacks on UVA/higher ED, .. on public K12 schools… on health care… on Science..itself..
there are LOTS of polls to show this…
more…