Four-Year Colleges’ Tuition & Fees up 4.7% Next Year

From the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) director’s report for today’s council meeting:
Public colleges and universities set tuition rates this spring for the 2017-18 academic year. Based on preliminary data, average tuition and mandatory fees at four-year institutions will be approximately $12,702, an increase of about $565 over last year. Community college prices will increase by $120 to $4,508.
The average increase for room and board at 4-year institutions is 3%, the lowest annual increase since 2001.
That compares to an overall increase of 1.6% in the Consumer Price Index for the 12 months ending June 2017.
These numbers are preliminary. SCHEV will publish its official tuition & fee report by August 1.There are currently no comments highlighted.
And look at what Virginia Tech has done, planning for its largest freshman class this coming August.
The school has more freshmen coming in than dorm rooms available on campus; thus the school is going to ‘pay’ freshmen to live off campus. Or rent housing in Blacksburg for the new students.
While it demolishes two dorm buildings on the Upper Quad. Does anyone in Burruss Hall know how to do math? or Plan?