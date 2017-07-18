Four-Year Colleges’ Tuition & Fees up 4.7% Next Year

From the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) director’s report for today’s council meeting:

Public colleges and universities set tuition rates this spring for the 2017-18 academic year. Based on preliminary data, average tuition and mandatory fees at four-year institutions will be approximately $12,702, an increase of about $565 over last year. Community college prices will increase by $120 to $4,508. The average increase for room and board at 4-year institutions is 3%, the lowest annual increase since 2001.

That compares to an overall increase of 1.6% in the Consumer Price Index for the 12 months ending June 2017.

These numbers are preliminary. SCHEV will publish its official tuition & fee report by August 1.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet





Related

There are currently no comments highlighted.