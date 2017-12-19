The “Food Desert” Theory Does Not Reflect Reality

A large social-scientific literature has documented that low-income neighborhoods are far more likely than affluent neighborhoods to be “food deserts,” that is to have low access to healthy food. The big question is why. Does the food-desert phenomenon reflect institutional racism, in which corporate grocery-store chains are unwilling to serve neighborhoods dominated by poor minorities? Or does it reflect the fact that poor people just aren’t interested in eating what a patronizing intellectual class deems best for them?
A new study argues that food deserts are primarily a demand-side phenomenon: They exist because poor people have different tastes in food and place less value on nutrition.
“Using a structural demand model, we find that exposing low-income households to the same food availability and prices experienced by high-income households would reduce nutritional inequality by only 9%, while the remaining 91% is driven by differences in demand,” report the authors of, “The Geography of Poverty and Nutrition: Food Deserts and Food Choices Across the United States.”
The authors draw upon a rich combination of datasets, including a 60,000-household panel survey of grocery purchases, a 35,000-store panel of sales data that covers 40% of all grocery purchases nationally, and data on the entry dates and locations of 1,914 new supermarkets from national grocery chains along with data on real establishments in each zip code.
While healthy food costs more per calorie than unhealthy food, the authors write, the difference is attributable almost entirely to the cost of fresh produce. In food categories other than fresh produce, health food is actually about 8% less expensive. Therefore, they conclude, price is not the major obstacle to the eating of healthier food.
Also, the “food desert” effect is exaggerated. “Americans travel a long way for shopping, so even households who live in ‘food deserts’ with no supermarkets get most of their groceries from supermarkets. ” Households that move from food deserts to non-food deserts do not significantly alter their eating patterns.
Therefore, the authors conclude, the strategy of coaxing supermarkets to set up shop in food deserts will have only a nominal effect on household nutrition. The most important variable they identified in influencing the consumption of healthy vs. unhealthy food is the level of education. They suggest that improving public health education would have a more positive impact than worrying about the geographic distribution of grocery stores.
Bacon’s bottom line: Food deserts are one more example of people with good intentions mis-identifying a problem and squandering resources on solutions that don’t work. The food-desert theory appeals to liberals and progressives because it reinforces their conviction that a market failure exists for food, which only government intervention can remedy. Observing that poor people have different tastes in food, I have long inveighed against this idea. For the most part, the free market provides poor people exactly what they want to eat. If you wish for poor people to change their nutrition, you need to change their taste infood. Otherwise you’re just wasting everyone’s time and money.
(Hat tip: John Butcher)
This was always an extremely dubious theory. Lots of stores exist in poor neighborhoods. If there was a sufficient demand for supermarket food at supermarket prices there would be supermarkets. The rules of economics apply just as much in the inner city as in leafy suburbs or the wide open countryside.
It’s quite ludicrous in a day and time when transportation is universally available and FOOD Banks funnel surplus produce, bread and other food from Grocery stores to local food pantries.
If a community does not have a local food pantry – then bad on them.
Last time I checked no one starves in this country and rich folks are just as fat and die just as much from obesity as the poor…
so this issue .. like others has a “left” and a “right” perspective to it and like other issues – both are fails. Yes food desserts are largely a myth and yes.. the “poor” do have a “bad food culture” – as do the folks higher up on the economic ladder who no doubt are a rich source of dollars for the medical folks to “help” them with their “culture” problem…
GEEZE .. everything these days has to be a partisan push-pull!
Point.
As someone who lived in an urban food desert in the 1990’s, I raised the issue with those studying how to deal with the large and poor inner city population. I did not purchase the paper cited here, but I do question the study’s findings as limited by the study design. The authors do state … “income-related demand differences are partially explained by education, nutrition knowledge, and regional preferences,” a statement that should also include ‘availability’ as a part of what they call ‘income related demand differences’.
The fact is there ARE food deserts and the only stores readily available to the poor in those areas are old-fashioned ‘corner’ stores or fast food outlets. Corner stores carry a limited range of food, much of it nutritionally lacking, and much more expensive than food at a large supermarket. Studies in Philadelphia showed an unhealthy reliance on fast food for the ‘food desert’s’ children, also relatively expensive. And transportation matters, especially if it allows you to take advantage of buying in quantity, usually a lot cheaper, but hard to drag home on a bus. Finally, ignorance about nutrition can be remedied, starting in the medical community, but diet itself cannot be remedied without the availability of nutritionally adequate foods.
How about those athletic dietitians at Virginia Tech moving into the college dining hall and providing the rest of the students with ‘good’ food too? Maybe they could educate their tastes as well as their knowledge.