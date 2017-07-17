Everything Is Better with Bacon

Quick, load up on bacon while you can! The national craving for bacon is pushing U.S. pork belly prices to record highs, reports the Wall Street Journal. Americans purchased 14% more bacon at stores in 2016 than the previous year, and stocks of bacon in commercial freezers have begun running low. Farmers increased the size of the national hog herd by 3% last year, but not fast enough to keep up with demand for the yummiest food ever created.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Bummer: ” Chemicals in Meat Cooked at High Temperatures and Cancer Risk”
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/diet/cooked-meats-fact-sheet