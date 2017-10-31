Ed Gillespie’s Trumpian Appeal to the Alt-Right

by Les Schreiber
The recent events in Charlottesville to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue morphed into a shocking display of anti-Semitism. The pictures of torch-bearing protesters chanting “Jews will not replace us” resembled 1930s marches in Nuremberg, Germany. The current leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, could not bring himself to decisively separate himself from this outrage. His comment that both sides had good and bad people implied support of those who created the greatest horror of the 20th century.
This type of bigotry is on the rise. The so-called Alt-Right now seems to form a significant portion of the base of the Republican Party. One consequence is the resurgence of The Forward, which was originally published in Yiddish in the early 20th Century. The paper was on the verge of disbanding itself in the 1990’s but in recent years resurrected itself in English as a magazine covering the rise in anti-Semitic incidents and tracking bigoted web sites.
In a recent opinion piece Princeton Economics Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman examined the campaign of Trumpian nominee Ed Gillespie. By standing tall against the removal Confederate statues, this Trump surrogate has politicized an issue that will attract the Alt-Right base of his party. Ed has also run ads implying that the Democratic nominee supports immigrant gangs and sanctuary cities for them to hide in. Neither charge appears to be true. But it plays well with the Alt-Right fear of immigrants.
Next Tuesday's results will reverberate beyond Capitol Square.
This hate piece, neatly wrapped in innuendo, false assertions and questionable or erroneous fact is despicable.
First, it is public knowledge that hordes of antifa and other alt-left types poured into Charlottesville hoping for and intending violence. And it should be obvious that there are many who do not think destroying historical art advances any cause whether ISIS or American Liberals are the agents.
Except for those unable to discern a faulty syllogism, Trump’s comments do not in any way represent an endorsement of any of these groups!
As unimaginable as it apparently is to the American leftist of which the cited Krugman could be a high priest, intelligent, moral, American-loving people can be and are Republican. The author’s suggestion that the Republican party is increasingly alt-right, of course, is intended to inflame and dehumanize while also ridiculous. If the author were paying attention, he would have noticed that the Republican party is picking up former Democrats in droves. But if they’re all Alt-Right, anything to squash them is legitimate.
Gillespie’s campaign has been a model of civility compared to the disgusting campaign of Northam whose latest ad antic was so vile it made national news as a poster child of bigotry and incitement and had to be pulled.
Finally, the author slyly attempts to place everyone with concerns about immigration policy as Alt-Right and afraid of immigration. This is a Liberal meme- recast the dialogue into something unmentionable and then condemn. However, most of the country, fortunately, isn’t buying this kind of debased argument as polls show the overwhelming issue of a great majority is ILLEGAL and UNCHECKED immigration combined with defiance of the law to protect ILLEGAL immigrants even when wanted for crimes –not immigration. Something that also seems to really perplex these leftists is that a considerable number of those concerned are immigrants -recent or otherwise.