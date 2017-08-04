Dunes

Posted on August 4, 2017 by | 2 Comments

Sand dunes at the southern tip of Emerald Isle.

There are currently no comments highlighted.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Dunes

  1. LarrytheG | August 4, 2017 at 12:10 pm |

    You’re probably headed home by now.. but would like to get your “take” on how insurance works for homes on Emerald Isle… is it market insurance or govt subsidized?

    thanks!

Leave a Reply