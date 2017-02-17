Coal Ash Clean-up: Duke’s Bill Exceeds $5 Billion

Cleaning up coal ash in North Carolina will cost Duke Energy $5.2 billion, 50% more than previously estimated, and the electric utility has indicated it will seek rate hikes beginning next year to recoup its costs.
Duke has spent $770 million so far on the clean-up, which entails recycling and landfilling more than half its coal ash ponds, and the utility wants to charge the cost to North Carolina rate payers, reports the Charlotte Observer. Clean-up in the Carolinas could total $2.5 billion by 2021, and would continue accumulating beyond that.
Duke’s move is sure to be watched here in Virginia, where Dominion Virginia Power is under heavy pressure from environmental groups and elected officials with coal ash ponds in their districts. Citing the example of utilities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, foes of Dominion’s cap-in-place approach have argued that the utility should instead recycle coal ash where possible and bury the rest in state-of-the-art landfills.
Dominion has argued that cap-in-place is both safe and significantly less expensive. Pursuing the recycling-landfilling approach at all four power stations would increase costs from a few hundred million dollars to $3 billion.
Bacon’s bottom line: If there was ever any question that recycling/landfilling is an order of magnitude more expensive than closure-in-place, the Duke numbers should settle the matter.
A higher cost doesn’t rule out pursuing the option, but it does give pause. Dominion’s closure-in-place plan does entail a higher risk of groundwater contamination, although the company’s containment basins will be monitored for 30 years and the utility will be required to ameliorate any damage. On the other hand, the costs will be highly localized and modest in magnitude compared to the alternative..
The cost of contamination isn’t modest to the homeowners living near the Possum Point Power Station, however, as evidenced by a large turnout and heated testimony at a public hearing last night in Prince William County. The main concern expressed was contamination of well water, although some citizens worry about the effect on aquatic wildlife as well.
Here in Virginia, we have yet to quantify the risks and potential costs to the public and environment of different coal ash clean-up strategies.
If, to pick numbers out of a hat, it would cost $10 million to compensate Dominion’s Possum Point neighbors for contaminated well water by hooking them up to municipal water, would that not make more sense than spending $750 million to remove the coal to a landfill? Of course, those numbers aren’t real. We need to get better numbers. But you get the principle: We need to weigh costs and benefits. Otherwise, we’re shooting blunderbusses in the dark.
Complicating the picture even more… According to the Charlotte Observer, Duke is treating coal ash clean-up costs as an operating expense. In Virginia, operating expenses are included in the “base” electric rate. And base rates are frozen through 2022 under a legislative deal worked out in 2015.
Dominion has said publicly that it has already eaten nearly $300 million in coal ash-related expenses. So, maybe the full $3 billion cost of the recycling/ landfilling approach wouldn't get passed on to ratepayers after all. If that's the case, Dominion would take the hit, not rate payers, although the exact amount of damage would depend on what costs the company could defer until after the freeze ends. If Duke is any guide, half the expense could be pushed out beyond 2022.
I am a little late to this discussion. I have been spending a good deal of time trying to avoid current errors in utility policy rather than keeping up with errors of the past.
In a previous post, a Dominion spokesman stated the “Dominion has been forward thinking on coal ash”. I beg to differ. Over thirty years ago, it was common practice for utilities in the northeast to dispose of coal ash in lined ponds with appropriate effluent treatment before discharge to waterways. Because each new ash disposal area required this technology, it was paid for at the time and required no extra handling of the material. A little bit more expensive then, but a whole lot cheaper now.
I don’t lay this entirely in Dominion’s lap because where were the regulators all of this time? This is a common issue that is dealt with using State Pollution Discharge Elimination System (SPDES) permits. The Virginia DEQ had this remedy at its disposal just as other states did decades ago. A cozy relationship with a company it regulates has put the public health of the citizens of Virginia at risk for past decades and perhaps for centuries more in the future.
Using only a cap is clearly the cheaper alternative. But why spend millions or billions and still not fix the problem? As long as the potential exists for contact with groundwater (an open bottom) no one really knows how much toxic material might leach out into the groundwater and affect aquatic life and drinking water sources. We can make all of the projections we want about groundwater levels, etc. This ash, laden with heavy metals and other toxins, will be there for generations. Who knows what changes will occur in that time? We are all too willing to pass our problems on to future generations because it’s too uncomfortable to deal with our failures today.
Dealing only with contaminated wells adjacent to the ponds does remedy the near-site issue. But once toxins are in the groundwater, there is no telling where they might go and who they might affect. Monitoring and amelioration seem like a comforting solution, but monitoring only tells you that you have a problem and effective amelioration does not usually exist for these types of problems.
Duke seems to have stepped up, but perhaps only because the ratepayers will pay for it. Why does the individual citizen always have to bear the final burden? Where are the responsible utility executives? They benefited by ignoring the issue and saving money. Where are the regulators who ignored the law and gave utilities a pass to the detriment of the physical and financial health of their customers?
I like Acbar’s recommendation to load as much ash a possible on railcars and get it to where it can be put to use. Although, I am a bit skeptical about that solution too. Concrete eventually breaks down. It often gets dumped as loose fill in a variety of places. Will the toxins just cause a bit less damage because they become more dispersed? We do like to bury our problems so that we can ignore them, thinking that our lack of attention is a real fix for the issue – at least for us.
“We need to weigh costs and benefits. Otherwise, we’re shooting blunderbusses in the dark.” But that’s what responsible utility management, and then regulators, are supposed to do, and should have done up front. You’re right, TomH, the sandy soils of the eastern continental Coastal Plain were deposited where they are today millions of years ago, and the ease with which groundwater moves vertically as well as horizontally in soils like that, at least unless there’s a layer of impermeable clay down there to limit the movement, is a well-understood geologic fact. If anyone was paying attention, the risk of groundwater pollution from an unlined fly ash settling pond built on such soils was foreseeable at the time it was designed and permitted.
I’ve heard it said that coal came from the ground and fly ash is simply leftover residue from the coal, nothing man-made added, so it must be OK to handle it or put it back in the ground. That sort of argument pretty much disappeared when regulators began ordering the cleanup of old manufactured-gas sites decades ago, but it might be an interesting exercise to learn when these unlined fly ash disposal sites were licensed.
The plants we were dealing with were mostly built in the 1950s and 60s. By the early 80s, the Clean Water Act had been around a decade or so and state environmental agencies were getting up to speed so that they could take over much of the federal water quality permitting and enforcement. I suppose serious environmental enforcement was more robust in the northeast than it was in the southeast. I still don’t quite understand that. With all of the beautiful land here and the many people who enjoy hunting, fishing and hiking the trails, I would think there would be a more widespread commitment to caring for the resources that Virginia is blessed with.
Our plant sites were in the Finger Lakes region or along rivers for access to cooling water. The fly ash captured by the electrostatic precipitators was very fine and mostly free from nasty stuff since it had been the “soot” in the flue gas. But the bottom ash, as we called it, collected as clinkers in the bottom of the boiler and was often ground finer to reduce the volume needed for disposal.
I was doing research on cadmium and other heavy metals as an undergrad. Their toxicity was well established by the early 80s. Any environmental officer for a utility would have known about it. The coal tar residue from old “town gas” plants was also a topic of discussion. Around the turn of the century, many populated areas made gas from coal to replace more expensive kerosene. They dumped the coal tar into unlined ponds and it would migrate through the subsoil until it hit an impermeable layer and then would work its way out to a nearby river or lake. Sounds like Rockefeller pouring gasoline into the rivers because he didn’t yet have a market for it.
Perhaps the “gentlemen” in the good old boy network didn’t want to interfere in one another’s business. But that choice affected the health of their fellow citizens for decades. And now it is time to fix it and pay the tab.
I don’t know how realistic those estimates are from Dominion. In the conceptual stages of evaluating alternatives, I have seen utilities pick the extreme high end of the cost range for options they don’t want to be involved with. Regulators, especially now with constrained budgets, have little recourse but to rely on the utility’s estimates. Perhaps the DEQ should do an RFP for engineering estimates for a study that is paid for by Dominion, so perhaps they could get a more objective identification of the options and their costs.
This issue is not new to BR. I went back and re-read an old post, concerning Duke’s original study that brought about that decision to commit to a $5 billion cleanup bill. That’s a lot of money! http://baconsrebellion.com/duke-study-documents-coal-ash-leakage-into-groundwater/
What strikes me is the fact that Duke, like DOM, was not aware of the risk of heavy-metal pollution from these fly ash ponds until fairly recently. Were regulators? Were geologists? What about other utilities nationally? Why is this suddenly a hot-ticket item after so many years of benign neglect? Surely, to be continued.
I’d like to know how much the per month, per customer cost is spread out over a number of years.
But I also reject Dominion’s current behavior which is along the lines of they’re not going to really look into the real longer-term threats nor are they going to look into the real cost-benefits – to back up their current “we want to do this our way” attitude.
It’s pretty bad.. when the folks who have been receiving Dominion money for a number of years in the GA, INCLUDING Conservatives who are not exactly wild-eyed enviros – are proposing legislation to REQUIRE Dominion to do an honest and credible approach.